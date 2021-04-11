The Queen and Prince Philip's incredible love story in 20 touching photos

Elizabeth first set eyes on Philip when she was just a teenager, while touring the British naval academy where he was training. A 6ft blue-eyed Adonis prone to irreverent jokes, he exuded confidence and charm. From that time on, "she never thought of anyone else," said the Prince's cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks.
The Queen's cousin Margaret Rhodes also revealed: "I've got letters from her saying, 'It's so exciting. Mummy says that Philip can come and stay.' She was truly in love from the very beginning."
When Philip returned from the Second World War eight years later, the pair's courtship began in earnest. But it took some time for Philip to be accepted by the establishment, because his family was exiled from Greece and without land or fortune.
Elizabeth's devotion never wavered and in July 1947, their engagement was announced. Here, the couple pose at Buckingham Palace shortly before their grand wedding ceremony.
