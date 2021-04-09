How Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall paid the ultimate tribute to Prince Philip before his death The Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his granddaughters

The Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed an incredibly close bond with his granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, so it was almost no surprise that the royal mums paid the ultimate tribute to their grandfather just weeks before his death.

Royal cousins Eugenie and Zara both chose the middle name Philip for their baby boys, who were born in February and March respectively.

Eugenie welcomed her first child on 9 February; she and husband Jack Brooksbank chose to name their son August Philip Hawke.

Zara, meanwhile, gave birth to her third child at home at Gatcombe Park. She and husband Mike Tindall named their baby boy – and first son – Lucas Philip Tindall in honour of the Duke, as well as Mike's own father Philip Tindall.

Prince Philip sadly passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April, just two months before his milestone birthday. Buckingham Palace released a statement that read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Eugenie named her son August Philip after her grandfather

Prince William and Kate, and Prince Charles and Camilla, were among the royals who expressed their sadness, sharing a similar statement to the Queen's.

While no announcement has been made yet about whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will return to the UK to be present for the funeral, many believe he will be very keen to do so, as the pair shared a very close bond. Funeral announcements are yet to be announced.

Members of the public have also flocked to Buckingham Palace to lay flowers for the Duke. Bunches of daffodils were among more than 40 floral tributes. Meanwhile, an official announcement was also put on display on the gates of the palace announcing Philip's death.

