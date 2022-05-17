The Queen makes surprise trip to London to open Elizabeth Line with Prince Edward

The Queen travelled to London on Tuesday to open the new Elizabeth Line with her youngest son Prince Edward. Despite her ongoing mobility issues, the 96-year-old monarch, who was not previously expected to make the trip, decided at the last minute to travel from her home in Windsor, stunning commuters, tourists and passers-by as she arrived at Paddington Station.
READ: The Queen presented with unbelievable gift at home
The royals, who were marking the completion of London's Crossrail project, were greeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford.
During the engagement, the monarch bought the first ticket for the Elizabeth line using a commemorative Oyster card and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening.
Her son Edward then boarded a train bound for Tottenham Court Road station before returning to Paddington, while the Queen only stayed at the engagement for ten minutes.
See the best photos from their outing below…