The Queen presented with unbelievable gift at home

The Queen is often presented with some incredible gifts and tokens of appreciation, but on Monday she received a very special delivery from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The monarch, 96, was at home at Windsor Castle when she greeted a delegation led by the President of Azerbaijani Equestrian Federation, Elchin Guliyev. She was presented with a beautiful Karabakh horse named Shohrat, as well as two exquisite sculptures of horses made by Azerbaijani sculptor Faiq Hajiyev.

Photos and a video of the moment were shared online which showed the Queen thanking the delegation and saying, "Oh, very kind, very generous."

Azerbaijan has taken part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show since 2012. This year, in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, equestrians from the country performed a colourful Land of Fire show that featured traditional music and dances as well as riders waving Azerbaijani flags.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is a highlight of the Queen's calendar and every year she delights in attending the four-day event on her doorstep. On Sunday, she enjoyed an evening out watching A Gallop Through History, a spectacular equestrian extravaganza attended by celebrities including Tom Cruise and Dame Helen Mirren.

The Queen attended the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday

While Her Majesty looked delighted to watch the show, which chronicled her passion for horses, there was one moving moment for the monarch – poignant on a deeply personal level.

The programme included a touching tribute to her late husband Prince Philip following his passing last year. The couple's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor – daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex – led an emotional procession around the arena, driving her late grandfather's carriage.

Her Majesty looked solemn but proud of the 18-year-old as she took part in the procession to mark the finale of the event.

