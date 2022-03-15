Kate Middleton's Commonwealth outfit sparks reaction amongst royal fans The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in sapphire for the 2022 Commonwealth Day service

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless as she stepped out with Prince William to attend the Commonwealth Day service on Monday and royal fans could not get enough of her elegant tribute to Ukraine.

Kate was dressed in blue from head to toe, wearing a sophisticated coat dress with a matching hat and stylish pointed blue heels which were detailed with a delicate gold sole.

Her look was completed with a stunning sapphire necklace and matching earrings. At the service, the Duchess also carried a small bouquet of blue and yellow flowers.

On social media, fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning look and flooded the comments with messages of admiration and appreciation for the heartfelt tribute on the Duke and Duchess' official Instagram.

Kate looking stunning in saphire at the Commonwealth Day service

One royal fan wrote: "Rocking Ukrainian colours", another fan commented: "Not only is Kate beautiful but she is classic, giving homage to the people of Ukraine in her attire and bouquet."

More fans commented, with one writing: "Love the blue, so vibrant. So reminiscent of the Ukraine flag." Another added: "Wonderful colour combination! Pacific blue for peace amongst the Commonwealth with yellow flowers added as support for those suffering in Ukraine."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the day with their Instragram followers

Countless blue hearts and Ukrainian flag emojis were left by followers to further show support for Kate's sartorial tribute.

Amongst the photos shared by the royals on social media was one showing the Duchess chatting to some school children, one of whom presented a yellow and blue bouquet to Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat next to the Duchess of Cornwall

The caption read: "Fantastic to come together to celebrate #CommonwealthDay and modern, vibrant and diverse communities across the globe at Westminster Abbey today."

Monday's service was the first Commonwealth Day celebrated in person since 2020. Kate and William were joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, who stepped in for the Queen.

