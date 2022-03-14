Kate Middleton makes jaws drop in royal blue dress - and a Jackie O style hat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

READ: We recreated Kate Middleton's 2017 BAFTA makeup look - and here's what happened

Kate looked incredible in her dazzling outfit. The mother-of-three wore a truly eye-ctaching blue dress that was cut in a unqiue blazer-style design by Catherine Walker London. She wore her hair in a long, loose style with perfectly coiffed curls and her makeup was as flawless as ever. She finsihed off her crowning glory with a vibrant blue hat that looked like a headband from the top. We loved her simple jewellery and smart clutch bag, as well as co-ordinating blue heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Prince Charles stepped in to represent the Queen, who had decided not to travel from her home in Windsor. This was the first time Her Majesty had missed the event in almost a decade and it would have marked her debut public appearance since reaching her Platinum Jubilee milestone in February. The last time the Queen skipped the service was in 2013, while recovering from a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

READ: Loved Kate Middleton's famous D&G dress? Check out this uncanny high street lookalike

The decision of the monarch, who has just recovered from coronavirus, not to attend has been interpreted as a precautionary measure and a practical move, rather than a new health issue.

Kate looked blue-ti-ful in her Catherine Walker dress

Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, as well as William and Kate, and also Princess Alexandra. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were due to attend but had to miss the event due to the Duke's positive coronavirus test.

Get the look!

HotSquash Emma Button Waist Pencil Dress, Royal Blue, £118.00, John Lewis

Today is particularly special as Commonwealth Day has not been celebrated in person since 2020. That year, Prince Harry and Meghan made their last public appearance with other senior members of the royal family before moving to North America.

You may also like:

Belted High Neck Pleated Skater Dress, £40.00, Boohoo

MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen knit to Sophie Wessex's must-see coat

As Head of the Commonwealth, this "family of nations" of 54 countries has played an important role throughout the Queen's reign.

Lawliet Wool Felt Fascinator Wedding Hat Pillbox Hat, £14.99 / $19.58, Amazon

The theme of this year's service was 'Delivering A Common Future' – the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. It also celebrated Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.