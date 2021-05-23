The Duchess of Cambridge undeniably always looks immaculate and never has a single hair out of place whenever she steps out in public. Like everybody else in the UK, the royal was forced to style her own hair during lockdown - something she has perfected so well without the help of her trusty hairdresser, Richard Ward.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, Richard confessed that customers at his Sloane Square salon have requested the same hairstyles Kate has rocked over the past 12 months. "She's just become really good at doing her own hair, like most people," he revealed.

"I can tell you her good hair maintenance over lockdown wouldn't have been because anyone has been to the palace to do it, I can assure you that." He added: "It's asked for all the time, because she's got aspirational hair."

In January, Kate admitted she also turned hairdresser for her three children much to their "horror". The 39-year-old joined in a light-hearted discussion with three parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, alongside the school's headteacher.

Kate made her confession about trimming Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hair during a 'show and tell' exercise on the video call.

Headteacher Melissa Loosemore asked the group a series of quick-fire questions such as 'Describe parenting in a pandemic in one word.'

The royal mum held up the word 'exhausting' while other parents showed similar sentiments, including 'hectic,' 'patience' and 'challenging'.

After being asked to expand on her chosen word, Kate said: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

The Duchess added while laughing: "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted".

