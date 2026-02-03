Your nervous system is exhausted - here’s how to reset it in February

The beginning of the year is often framed as a time for fresh starts. New Year’s resolutions, vision boards, renewed motivation which are all very proactive, forward-moving ways to begin January. And yet, by the time February arrives, many people feel flat, unmotivated, or quietly exhausted.

There’s even a day in January known as Quitter’s Day, the third Friday of the month when most resolutions are abandoned. So, if February has arrived and your energy still hasn’t, please know this: nothing has gone wrong.

After the hustle and intensity of Christmas, the socialising, emotional load, disrupted routines and constant doing the body often enters the new year already depleted. Physically, mentally and emotionally, the nervous system has been running on empty. Wanting to slow down isn’t a lack of discipline. It’s a nervous system asking for care.

Nadia Alibhai has all the tips on resetting your nervous system

Fight or flight vs rest and digest

Our nervous system has two main modes. The sympathetic nervous system is our fight or flight response. It’s essential and incredibly useful in short bursts helping us meet deadlines, juggle responsibilities, exercise and problem-solve.

The parasympathetic nervous system is our rest and digest state. This is where healing, repair, digestion, hormone balance and deep recovery occur. The problem I see so often in clinic is that many of us, particularly women, are living almost permanently in fight or flight. The school run, work deadlines, caring roles, exercise, social commitments… even rest becomes something to schedule and optimise. Over time, this constant activation leads to fatigue, pain, poor sleep, digestive issues and emotional overwhelm.

Why February still feels hard

As an osteopath, I don’t view the body as something that moves in straight lines. The body moves in cycles. December is intense. January often demands momentum. And February? February is when the nervous system finally says, I need to pause. This doesn’t mean you’re behind, it means your body is catching up.

In winter, the body naturally turns inward. Muscles feel tighter, energy is lower, and the nervous system seeks safety and warmth. Nature shows us this clearly: trees are bare, animals are resting, the days are shorter and the pace is slower. There is wisdom in honouring this season rather than fighting it.

When we allow space for rest, the parasympathetic nervous system has the opportunity to come back online and that’s when real healing begins.

Why stretching alone isn’t enough

Stretching can be helpful, but it’s often not the full answer. If your nervous system is stuck in fight or flight, muscles remain guarded no matter how much you stretch them. True release doesn’t come from forcing the body to relax, it comes from helping the nervous system feel safe enough to let go.

Osteopathy works with the body as a whole. Gentle hands-on techniques, breath awareness, and rhythmic movement help calm the nervous system, improve circulation and restore balance. When the nervous system settles, the body follows.

Practical ways to activate your parasympathetic nervous system

For many people, full rest isn’t always realistic. These are simple, practical ways to support your nervous system throughout the day.

1. Gentle walking in nature

A slow walk in a park or green space is incredibly regulating. Natural sounds, especially bird song send a signal of safety to the nervous system. Birds only sing when it’s safe, and your body responds instinctively to that cue.

2. Gargling

Gargling stimulates muscles connected to the vagus nerve. I like warm salt water at the end of the day simple, effective, and calming.

3. Structured breathing

Box breathing is a favourite of mine: Inhale for 4, hold for 4, exhale for 4, hold for 4. It’s easy to remember and can be done anywhere to gently shift you out of fight or flight.

4. Humming or singing

The vibration of humming or singing stimulates the vagus nerve and encourages relaxation. No performance required your nervous system doesn’t care how it sounds.

5. Warmth

Warmth is deeply regulating. Warm baths, hot water bottles, cosy layers or even placing a warm hand over your chest can signal safety to the nervous system. This is my winter go-to - my hug to my nervous system!

6. Slowing transitions

Rushing from one task to the next keeps the nervous system activated. Even taking 30 seconds between activities whether it’s a pause, a breath, a stretch helps the body reset.

7. Gentle touch

Light self-massage, placing a hand on your belly or heart, or receiving osteopathic treatment can help the nervous system feel supported and grounded.

A note from me, as an osteopath

February isn’t about pushing harder. It’s about listening more closely.

If your body is asking for gentler movement, earlier nights, more warmth and fewer demands that isn’t weakness. That’s regulation. When we work with the nervous system instead of against it, energy returns naturally. Motivation rebuilds. Pain softens. Sleep improves.

So let February be a month of compassion rather than correction. Small, consistent moments of safety add up. Your nervous system doesn’t need perfection, it needs kindness.

And from there, everything else follows.