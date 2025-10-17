Experts warn dementia is rising - how to stay mentally sharp to age 100

In a world that never seems to stop accelerating, where dementia diagnoses are on the rise, and where mental fatigue has become almost a silent epidemic, looking after our brain health is no longer an option, it's a necessity - and an urgent one at that. This is what nutritionist and author Beatriz Larrea believes and, with the goal of helping us all maintain a lucid, agile, and healthy mind until we're 100, she's providing the keys to understanding the organ that shapes who we are, from how we think to how we love.

You've written a book [about brain health]. Was there a key personal moment that prompted you?

"Yes, absolutely. The idea was born from a combination of scientific urgency and personal awakening. I began to see the effects of cognitive decline very closely in loved ones, and I was shocked to see how many of these diseases could have been prevented.

"The motivation was deeply personal. In my close family, there were cases of depression, epilepsy, bipolar disorder and Alzheimer's disease, and that led me to ask myself a lot questions.

"Then I saw the film The Father starring Anthony Hopkins [about a man struggling with dementia], and I felt a visceral fear of what it can mean to 'lose one's mind'. It was then that I decided to put my research skills to work, to understand if there was anything we could do about it.

"I wanted to know if cognitive decline was inevitable or if we were overlooking tools that could help us prevent it. I discovered that neuroscience has advanced a great deal, and that today we have practical, effective and accessible strategies that can be integrated into daily life."

© Getty Images The brain is the body's most important organ but also the most neglected when it comes to prevention, especially as we get older

Why do you think that, despite how important it is, we take so little care of our brain?

"Because [dementia] doesn't cause us physical pain and it's invisible. We were taught to take care of our body, our teeth, our skin... but we were never taught that the brain also nourishes itself, stimulates itself, is affected by inflammation. We live our lives thinking that memory loss, mental fatigue, or lack of focus are 'normal' with age. But they aren't. The brain is the body's most important organ but also the most neglected when it comes to prevention. Essentially, the brain is the conductor of the orchestra. When your mind works well, you can have lots of problems to deal with, but when you're diagnosed with Alzheimer's, you only have one. Let's avoid reaching that point of no return.

"Did you know that the brain's entire neuronal foundation for the rest of your life is created during your mother's pregnancy? The brain continues to develop functionally until age 25, which is also the age before which 75% of all mental illnesses are diagnosed. What happens during these formative years literally shapes the architecture of the mind."

Your action plan for a lifelong healthy brain is based on diet, staying active and getting natural light - why are these the three pillars?

"Because they are the three languages that the brain understands on its own. Food provides the structural and energetic bricks. Physical activity stimulates the growth of new neurons and optimises the energetic wiring of the brain. And sunlight regulates the biological clock, activates neurotransmitters and elevates our mood. Without these three pillars, the brain loses its rhythm, clarity and coherence."

Is it ever too late to start taking care of our brain?

"The brain has an extraordinary capacity for change, even when we're older. It's called neuroplasticity. I've seen people's lucidity, memory and mood improve in just a few weeks with changes to their diet, sleep and sun exposure. Harvard University recently published a study demonstrating that people with early Alzheimer's or mild cognitive impairment can reverse it. This is a watershed moment, because if [cognitive decline] is reversible, it's never too late."

What are the 'brain-friendly' foods that are always part of your daily routine?

"My essentials are:

Avocado (good fats)

Blueberries and pomegranate (antioxidants)

Oily fish (omega-3)

Turmeric (anti-inflammatory)

Nuts, especially walnuts

Cocoa (flavonoids), green tea, egg

Green vegetables (fibre and folate)

And of course, water and sunlight every day."

© Getty Images Certain foods are best for brain health

What common dietary mistakes do we make that can affect our concentration, memory or mood?

"There are really three big mistakes:

Abusing sugar and refined flours: They alter brain metabolism and cause brain fog.

They alter brain metabolism and cause brain fog. Eating without thinking about nutrients: Many modern diets are full of calories, but empty of neuronutrients such as magnesium, Omega-3, choline, B12 and vitamin D.

Many modern diets are full of calories, but empty of neuronutrients such as magnesium, Omega-3, choline, B12 and vitamin D. Disconnecting from your body when eating: Eating in front of screens, when you're stressed out and going nonstop. Eating isn't just for boosting your energy, it's also giving your brain information.

Are there brain supplements that are worthwhile?

"Ideally, the base of your nutrients should come from real food. But yes, there are supplements that might be useful, depending on the context: Omega-3, magnesium, liposomal turmeric, B complex vitamins, vitamin D, coenzyme Q10 [an antioxidant], vitamin C, glutathione and lion's mane."

Is stress one of the brain's biggest enemies today?

"Without a doubt. Chronic stress floods the brain with cortisol, which is a neurotoxin when it's kept elevated. It switches off the hippocampus, alters memory, blocks restorative sleep and activates inflammation. We weren't born to always be in 'alert' mode. We need to experience spaces of calm, connection with nature and mindful breathing."

What are the consequences of poor sleep on our mental and cognitive health?

"Poor sleep isn't just a bad habit, it's a daily assault on the brain. It can hurt your memory, mental clarity, and mood, and it can also interfere with your brain's ability to clear out toxins. The glymphatic system, which 'sweeps away' neuronal waste, is most active during deep sleep. Without sleep, the brain literally becomes 'intoxicated'. At the same time, at night we generate the holy grail of the anti-ageing world, the antioxidant par excellence: melatonin."

© Getty Images Sleep is the building block of memory

How can we protect our minds from a hyper-stimulating digital environment?

"Set limits. Turn off your notifications. Spend time without a screen. Practice 'mental aeroplane mode'. The mind needs moments of silence to reorganise ideas, integrate emotions and create. Not all stimulation is learning. Sometimes, the greatest luxury for the brain is emptiness."

We train our bodies, but we often neglect training our brains.

"Absolutely. And the brain is trained just like a muscle: with repetition, challenge and rest. Study, memorise, discuss things, change your regular routes and habits, write with your non-dominant hand, learn new things. Novelty and cognitive effort are what keep a mind young. If you lose curiosity, you lose neuroplasticity."

© Getty Images 'The brain is trained just like a muscle: with repetition, challenge and rest'

To what extent can we 'train' the brain to keep it young?

"Until your last breath. Neuroplasticity has no age limit. We can continue to generate new connections, new neurons (in certain regions like the hippocampus), and new emotional responses until we are 90 or even older. But that doesn't happen by accident - it happens through being in a stimulating environment. What doesn't challenge you doesn't change you.

"Think about children, who have great neuroplasticity. How do they do it? Well, it's largely due to their stimulating environment - they have classes in 10 different things, plus extracurricular activities, they sleep for 10 hours with more deep sleep, they play sport, they don't sit still... It's the recipe for success.

"As we age, we do the opposite; an elderly person socialises less, doesn't learn new things, loses curiosity, doesn't do sport and sleeps less. Along with the drop in sex hormones, growth hormone and melatonin, it's the perfect cocktail for neurodegeneration."

© Getty Images Upwards of 95% of Alzheimer's cases are diagnosed after the age of 65

What should we do if we notice our brain is overwhelmed?

"Stop. Breathe. Go out in the sun. Walk. Drink water. Eat something real. Sometimes we confuse brain fatigue with a 'lack of willpower', but what happens is that the brain has simply run out of biochemical resources. The smartest thing to do in those moments is to just stop and recharge.

"The brain uses a lot of energy. When you're exhausted because there's no balance between what's giving you energy and what's draining it, make a list of the things that drain your physical and mental energy and the things that replenish your reserves. Once you identify these, you can find your balance."

If you had to give just one piece of advice on having a strong mind until you're 100, what would it be?

"Wake up every day with the intention of nourishing your mind. Get active; there is no healthy brain without physical activity. Exercise sends the brain its favorite fuel, lactate and ketones. It reduces stress and activates the BDNF (a protein that supports the growth, function and survival of brain cells) growth factor. If there is one thing that governs them all, it's exercise."

About the expert:

Beatriz Larrea is the author of the Spanish-language book The Atomic Brain (El Cerebro Atómico), a guide that aims to help you maintain a lucid, agile, and healthy mind until the age of 100.

