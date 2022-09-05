8 best robot vacuums to buy in the UK: From luxury to budget options

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Robot vacuums are a genius invention we love, as it takes the stress and hassle out of cleaning.

Robot vacuums can work on carpet and hard floors, and have a powerful suction to slurp up any dirt, dust and grime, which linger in those hard to reach areas.

Robot vacuums are a genius household appliance because they don’t need you to man the vacuum, as it does all the hard work for you.

This creation manouevres around obstacles, so rest assured your furniture will not be damaged.

The best part is some designs can be programmed to follow a certain schedule, so you don’t have to worry you’ve missed cleaning day, and some return to their charging dock automatically after use.

From Miele, and Eufy to Samsung and other designs, we have found the best robot vacuums to buy online now.

EUFY RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner

EUFY RoboVac 15C Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £199, Currys

EUFY is one of the best brands on the market when shopping robot vacuums, and this design ticks all the boxes.

It features multiple cleaning modes, as well as BoostIQ technology, which means it automatically ups the ante when it needs a boost. It also has drop-sensing technology, which means this vacuum can clean stairs and can move in areas, while the sensor detects the edge so not to fall off.

Roomba i5+ robot vacuum

Wifi Connected Roomba i5+ Robot Vacuum, £589, iRobot

The Roomba robot vacuum has been hailed a must-have for homes with pets, as it boasts 10 times powerlifting suction, so can pick up the smallest particles.

This design works in a straight line motion so not to miss a speck of dirt, while it also empties the bin on its own with an enclosed bag disposal, which means even less hassle for you.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Eufy by anker RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £209.99, Amazon

Eufy’s RoboVac can be synced to the Eufy Clean App, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control the device with voice control.

This creation aims to be worry-free cleaning, and can be programmed to only clean the areas you want, but the best part is it also has a quiet clean option, which is an added bonus.

Samsung Jet Bot + robot vacuum

Samsung Jet Bot + robot vacuum, £899, Samsung

This Samsung Jet Bot has been rated on average 4.5 out of five stars, and it is no surprise as it’s the high tech item well worth investing in.

Not only does the LiDar Sensor map a route to ensure the whole home gets a thorough clean, while boundaries can also be set, before it automatically docks and empties the mess, for a fuss-free and stress-free experience.

Sweeva Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Sweeva 2000BK Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £214.99, Robert Dyas

The Sweeva Robot Vacuum Cleaner boasts a strong suction, can be used on multiple surfaces, including hard floor, as well as carpet.

It not only has a powerful suction, ranging across three suction levels, but it also includes a HEPA filter, dustbin and long run time, which is ideal for all homes, especially larger humble abodes.

It’s a slim design, which means it can get into those hard to reach areas. Plus, it can be customised so you can tailor your cleaning session to suit your needs.

Miele RX3 Scout Home Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Miele RX3 Scout Home Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £779, John Lewis

Miele’s Scout RX3 Home Vision Robot Vacuum is one of the top-rated robot vacuum designs on the market, and not to be missed.

It boasts an impressive four-stage cleaning system with a powerful suction, which works on all types of flooring. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, which, combined with the live image transmission option, and 120-minute battery life makes this model a must buy.

Neato Robotics D10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Neato Robotics D10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £379, Amazon

Neato’s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is said to be one of the leading creations in the robot vacuum world, as it cleans dirt and grime, as well as allergens, for a super clean and allergen-free home.

It can run for a whopping 300 minutes, which is longer than some designs, and ideal for those with larger homes. It has a variety of settings, from eco-mode to turbo, so you can set the best setting for your needs.

eufy RoboVac G30 Verge T2252 Cordless Robot Vacuum Cleaner

eufy RoboVac G30 Verge T2252 Cordless Robot Vacuum Cleaner, £249, Argos

We have previously raved about Eufy robot vacuums, and the G30 Verge model is a firm favourite for many.

This creation features Gyro-navigation technology, as well as a Path Tracking Sensor, which means a super clean home.

The G30 Verge variation is said to be quieter than other models, is smaller, and can be synced to smart devices, all of which makes for a compact and efficient cleaner.

