9 genius draught excluders to reduce household energy bills this winter - plus more tips to warm your home

Winter is looming, and for those looking for savvy ways to keep their home warm through the colder months, without turning the heating on, there are plenty of genius hacks to help you on your way.

With the cost of living crisis conversation being held in many households, we are looking for alternative ways to insulate our properties, without adding even more to our energy bills.

While some may have previously turned to cranking up the radiator, heated blankets, or electric foot warmers, now it’s time to get creative, and there are plenty of nifty gadgets and gizmos, which won’t cost a fortune, but will keep you warm and snug.

From draught stoppers, and fleece blankets, to chimney blocks and much more, we have found all the best buys on Amazon.

While we have found the best items, which won’t break the bank, but will help keep the heat in your room, house, flat, even motorhome, there is a dedicated page on Amazon to shop even more household insulation accessories.

Door Curtain

Thermal Insulated Curtain Eyelet Blackout Curtain, £18.35, Amazon

While your door may seem like a protection against the elements, it can let some heat escape from your room, or house.

To combat that, this Thermal Insulated Curtain, which also doubles up as a blackout curtain, is a must have.

Pin up behind your door, or on a curtain pole to cover the windows, to keep that heat in.

Chimney Draught Excluder

Chimney Draught Excluder, £16.95, Amazon

Some houses, bungalows, or cottages, are fitted with chimneys.

While the feature is highly sought after, and can be cosy when the fire is on, but when it’s not it can be a huge source for heat to escape and cold air to enter, causing your room to feel the chill, which is why a Chimney Draught Excluder, which sits neatly inside the chimney, is an affordable solution.

Insulation Tape Draught Excluder

Insulation Tape Draught Excluder, £9.99, Amazon

For those looking for a quick fix to resolve any draughts, this Insulation Tape Excluder is just the answer.

It works by filling any gaps and leaks on the inside or outside of doors, windows, and even gaps in floorboards should you need.

The tape not only combats draughts, but also water, sound, mold, dust, insects and much more, so rest assured your home will be your safe space.

Door Draught Excluder Strip

Door Draught Excluder Strip, £9.99, Amazon

There are a whole host of draught excluders to keep the heat in your home; from tapes, and cushioned pads, to specific door strips such as this design.

This creation works by attaching to the base of the door to prevent any draughts from coming through, as well as bugs from creeping in.

Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draught Stopper

Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draught Stopper, £19.99, Amazon

This Door Draught Stopper is slightly different to other designs as it slides underneath the door, and features a strip of padding on both sides of the door.

Not only does it work to keep out the cold winds in winter, but also noise, and bugs that can creep in from outdoors.

Door Draught Excluder

Door Draught Excluder, £20.99, Amazon

This padded Door Draught excluder works to keep out the draught, and is, arguably, the most popular type of draught excluder in the home.

All you have to do is place this prop to cover the gap between the door and floor, and leave it there to prevent the air from getting in.

While you can place under the door, it can also sit by the window, or floors of external walls to prevent any gusts of air creeping in to bring the temperature down in your home.

Fleece Throw Blanket

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket, £22.99, Amazon

While we do love heated blankets, they need to be plugged into the mains, which is not the most cost-effective, which is why we recommend a fleece blanket instead to provide the extra layer of warmth when the temperature drops.

This design is dual sided for extra warmth, with one side super soft, and the other a fleece layer for extra warmth, so rest assured you can be snug and warm this winter.

It comes in a variety of colours, from travel size to king size, and an affordable price tag to match.

Thermocover Insulating Film for Windows

Thermocover Insulating Film for Windows, £9.37, Amazon

External walls, doors, window seals, and the window itself are areas where the warm air inside your home can escape.

To prevent warmth from escaping through the window is simple, thanks to this Thermocover Insulation, which you layer onto any window pane to provide an extra layer of protection.

SuperFOIL Radiator Insulation Foil

SuperFOIL Radiator Insulation Foil, £20.01, Amazon

Layering foil behind a radiator is one of the first port of call when it comes to keeping the home insulated.

This creation can be fitted behind a radiator and secured to the wall to reflect the heat back into the room, to ensure your home stays warm this winter.

