8 best cordless vacuums to buy now - with expert buying advice

It might not be the most exciting purchase – but however you look at it, every house needs a vacuum cleaner. If you need a new model, you might want to consider getting a cordless vacuum – aka a stick vacuum. But what exactly do you need to know? We consulted cleaning expert Izabela Janiec to get the lowdown.

How we chose the best cordless vacuums

Personal recommendations: This roundup contains vacuums personally tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team. We only included the models our staffers rate highly.

Expert opinion: We consulted cleaning expert Izabela (scroll down for more info about her and why you should trust her) and asked her to recommend the vacuums she knows and loves.

Price: We tried to cater for all budgets, so whether you're looking for an inexpensive vacuum that still does the job, or a luxury buy, you'll find it in this roundup.

Reviews: In the unlikely case where we haven't personally tested the vacuum ourselves, we only included models that have a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers.

Are cordless vacuums worth it?

Cordless vacuums have several advantages over their dirt-banishing corded cousins. "Having the luxury of a cordless vacuum cleaner means you no longer have to constantly hop over the clunky body of the vacuum and the tangled mess that a cord can produce," says Izabela, who is a branch Manager at professional cleaning business Daily Poppins. "With a cordless cleaner, you are free to effortlessly glide around furniture, stairs, and tight spaces."

They’re also lightweight and manoeuvrable, meaning you’ll have no problems getting into tight corners and hard-to-reach places. "Unlike a few years ago, when vacuum cleaners were heavy and awkward to carry, cordless machines are easy to carry and store, especially for apartments or those with limited storage," says Izabela.

For convenience and quick cleanups, they're unbeatable. Izabela says: "While getting a vacuum cleaner out of the cupboard or utility room can seem like an effort if it has a cord, its cordless competitor is perfect for spills or small messes without dragging out a heavy machine. They are also ideal for pet owners, given the mess our four-legged friends can so often create.

Reduced maintenance is another perk. Izabela explains: "As modern cordless vacuum cleaners are also often bagless, they eliminate the need for constant bag replacements, minimising the maintenance that is required."

In addition, Izabela has the following insight:

Are there any homes/people that a cordless vacuum wouldn't be suitable for?

Large Homes: " If you are lucky enough to own a large home, the battery life of many cordless vacuum cleaners may prove to be an issue. Battery life limitations might not suffice for thorough cleaning in bigger spaces and could soon become a common annoyance."

If you are lucky enough to own a large home, the battery life of many cordless vacuum cleaners may prove to be an issue. Battery life limitations might not suffice for thorough cleaning in bigger spaces and could soon become a common annoyance." Thick Carpets: "Alongside the worse battery life, a large proportion of cordless vacuums lack the suction power needed for deep carpet cleaning."

"Alongside the worse battery life, a large proportion of cordless vacuums lack the suction power needed for deep carpet cleaning." Heavy Cleaning Needs: "If you require frequent deep cleaning for heavily soiled carpets or rugs, a corded vacuum might be more efficient."

What features should shoppers look for, or is there anything important they should consider when buying a cordless vacuum?

Battery Life: "One key factor that everyone should take into consideration when purchasing a cordless vacuum cleaner is the battery life. Look for at least 30 minutes for basic cleaning, ideally longer for larger spaces. Suction Power: Suction power is perhaps the second most important element of a vacuum cleaner, and it’s especially crucial for carpets and rugs. Check reviews and compare specs to ensure it meets your needs.

"One key factor that everyone should take into consideration when purchasing a cordless vacuum cleaner is the battery life. Look for at least 30 minutes for basic cleaning, ideally longer for larger spaces. Suction Power: Suction power is perhaps the second most important element of a vacuum cleaner, and it’s especially crucial for carpets and rugs. Check reviews and compare specs to ensure it meets your needs. Features: "Consider adjustable settings for different floor types, HEPA filters for allergies, attachments for versatility, and capacity."

"Consider adjustable settings for different floor types, HEPA filters for allergies, attachments for versatility, and capacity." Budget: "Cordless vacuums range in price. Set a realistic budget and prioritise the features that are most important to you."

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap IZ400 Best cordless vacuum for pet owners Bagless? Yes Capacity: 0.7 litre Weight: 5.1 kg Size: 114.6cm x 27cm x 17cm Run time: 60 mins Charging time: 4.5 hours Warranty: 5 years Why we love it "In recent years, Shark have fully established themselves as one of the best options on the market. The Anti-Hair Wrap IZ40 Pro is excellent for dealing with pet hair, has a self-cleaning brush, and is good value for money. The only major downside is that it is slightly bulky." Izabella Janiec, cleaning expert



Shark’s best-selling premium cordless vacuum has a long battery life and impressive cleaning power. It also folds in half for easy storage. It features Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which actively removes hair from the brush roll as you clean, helping to keep it tangle-free and making it the best choice for pet owners. The LED headlights, meanwhile, illuminate hidden dust.

VAX Blade 4 Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner Most-owned by the HELLO! team Bagless? Yes Capacity: 0.6 litre Weight: 3.1 kg Size: 114cm x 24cm x 18.5cm Run time: 45 mins Charging time: 1.5 hours Warranty: 2 years Why we love it "This lightweight, cordless hoover is perfect for short pile carpet and especially hardwood floor. With a fairly economical price tag, it means we can afford to have one fixed on the wall upstairs and one downstairs. It's easy to empty and easy to manoeuvre under beds, desks, tables etc. The pet attachment makes cleaning up animal hair in the car or in the home simple and effective too." Hannah Hargrave, HELLO! Deputy US News Editor "I absolutely love my cordless Vax Blade. I live in a flat, so the battery can go for over a week before it needs charging – and I love that it's removable so you don't have to plug the whole vacuum in. I find that it works perfectly on hard floors, but I often need to go over the space a couple of times when I'm vacuuming carpet, so I'd definitely recommend this more to those with laminate and wooden surfaces. It's lightweight enough to carry around effortlessly, and the flexible head makes getting into tight areas so much easier." Sophie Bates, HELLO! Commerce Writer This reasonably priced Vax vacuum is a serious contender against the better-known brands. It's been specially designed for busy homes with pets and cars and includes a motorised pet tool and flexible powered hose. £179.99 AT JOHN LEWIS £159 (SAVE £20) AT AMAZON

Henry Quick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Best large capacity cordless vacuum cleaner Bagless? No Capacity: 1 litre Weight: 3.2kg Size: 122cm x 24cm x 27cm Run time: 60 mins Charging time: 2.5 hours Warranty: 2 years Why we love it: "I am so impressed with Henry's suction power, run time and charging time - it's ready to go again in less than two hours! The capacity is fantastic for a cordless vacuum, and despite the bigger size it's incredibly agile and easy to manoeuvre on every surface in my home, and the roomy handle is great. "It does tend to go for slightly less than the official one-hour run time, but that's usually making good use of the fab speed boost setting." Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifestyle Editor The Henry Quick Cordless Vacuum cleaner is one of the few cordless vacuums to feature a bag - which lasts a long time, collects dust and debris well and pops into your bin with the flick of a switch. (Although, admittedly bags aren't the most environmentally friendly option) It's easy to see why Shark and Dyson users have been switching to Henry...

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Best luxury cordless vacuum Bagless? Yes Capacity: 0.76 litre Weight: 3 kg Size: 128.6cm x 25cm x 26.1cm Run time: 60 mins Charging time: 4.5 hours Warranty: 5 years Why we love it "Dyson is undoubtedly one of the top brands when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and the V11 Absolute is one of the best cordless options on the market. It has powerful suction, a long battery life, versatile attachments, but its price tag means it is on the expensive side." Izabella Janiec, cleaning expert Dyson's V11 is considered the Rolls Royce of vacuums, but it does come with a higher price tag. It has an LCD screen, which shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and the remaining run time, down to the second. There are three different cleaning modes and the motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types. It also converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.

The Shark Cordless Detect Pro Best lightweight cordless vacuum Bagless? Yes Capacity: 0.4 litre Weight: 2.76 kg Size: 109.2cm x 35.3cm x 26.4cm Run time: 60 mins Charging time: 3 hours Warranty: 5 years Why we love it “I am a mum-of-two and my boys keep me on my toes in terms of cleaning. I recently opted for a heavy-duty corded vacuum but soon realised that it’s not very convenient if you have a house with three floors and the dirt piles up every minute of the day. I needed a change and opted for the Shark Cordless Detect pro and cleaning floors suddenly feels less like a chore and more like a treat. The cordless vacuum is very ultra-lightweight, and it is true that it detects different surfaces quickly. "My kitchen and dining room are connected and it’s incredible that I can vacuum my floorboard and rug without having to change settings. The floorhead also conveniently moves every way, making it easy to access those hard corners, and let’s not forget that it barely takes up any space under my stair cupboard." Andrea Caamano, HELLO! Website Editor: Shark's Detect Pro cordless vacuum is a lightweight, deep-cleaning cordless vacuum that automatically adapts to different surfaces, whether carpet, hard floors or corners. Detach the hand vac to tackle stairs, sofas, soft furnishings or use in the car and all around your home with the included Duster-Crevice Tool.



Miele Triflex HX2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Best cordless vacuum with long-run time Bagless? No Capacity: 0.5 litre Weight: 8.5 kg Size: 129.7cm x 28cm x 26cm Run time: 120 mins (two batteries included) Charging time: 4 hours Warranty: 2 years Why we love it "Miele have been involved in the vacuum cleaning industry for many years, and the Triflex HX2 is a modular design for flexibility and has excellent dust filtration. It does have a high price point, though." Izabella Janiec, cleaning expert



With a run time of 120 minutes when you use both included batteries, the Miele Triflex goes for twice as long as almost every other cordless vacuum on the market, though you're going to have to pay triple the price of most of the other models. This is an investment vacuum for sure. If you have your heart set on a Miele vacuum, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on the AO.com Miele cordless vacuum deals page.

Gtech Hylite 2 1-03-233 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner Bagless? No Capacity: 0.3 litre Weight: 1.5 kg Size: 42.91cm x 11.02cm x 7cm Run time: 20 mins Charging time: 2 hours Warranty: 2 years Why we love it For the price, the Gtech HyLite 2 is an excellent little vacuum. It's compact, lightweight and has good suction power for all round cleaning of hard floors, carpets, sofas and stairs.

Hoover Cordless 360° Manoeuvrable Vacuum Cleaner Most manoueverable cordless vacuum cleaner Bagless? Yes Capacity: 0.7 litre Weight: 2.6 kg Size: 111cm x 25.8cm x 16.5cm Run time: 30 mins Charging time: 2 hours Warranty: 3 years Why we love it A vacuum you can manoeuvre 360 degrees to literally reach everywhere? What's not to love? Hoover have really pulled out all the stops for this clever model, which is sturdy and well made, and the suction power and battery are really good. This nifty Hoover vacuum is suitable for all floor types and has special anti-twist technology to stop hair getting tangled - making it a good choice for pet owners. The LED screen shows the remaining run time and it comes with an impressive array of tools so you can clean every surface in your home with no problems.



Meet the expert

With years of experience working in customer service and the food industry, Izabela Janiec was able to see and fully understand the importance of a clean environment for physical and mental well-being. Her journey with Daily Poppins began in 2019, and she was recently handed the opportunity to take control of the Crawley franchise.