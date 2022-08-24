Best carpet cleaning shampoo for 2022: Top reviews for carpet stain removers

Looking for an effective carpet cleaning shampoo to remove stains? Whether the tough stain is caused by red wine, coffee, tea, mud, nail varnish, hair dye or blood, we’ve searched high and low for the best carpet cleaning shampoos with the top reviews to have your carpet or rug looking good as new.

RELATED: 29 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

Best carpet cleaning shampoo

Pro-Kleen carpet shampoo, £14.99, Amazon

The Pro-Kleen carpet shampoo is the top rated on Amazon, racking up over 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. It promises to remove even the deepest of stains and odours from carpets and upholstery and can be used with any carpet cleaning device.

One satisfied customer wrote: "Did exactly what I needed it to do and even brought up an old red sauce stain which a previous product I had tried didn’t touch. My carpets are subject to 3 dogs and 4 kids and since cleaning them with this and raking them over, they look almost new again." Another added: "Great carpet cleaning solution. It smells lovely and worked well on hard stains."

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Vax Ultra carpet cleaning solution, £15, Amazon

The best-selling Vax Ultra carpet cleaning solution is formulated with Oxy-Lift stain technology to break down and lift deep stains, as well as combatting any odour. The solution is designed to tackle stains caused by pets, dirt and more.

With over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, one shopper wrote: “The best carpet cleaner I have used for removing all odour. I used it in my Vax machine, it foamed a lot but it has removed all odour (pet pee) and dirt on a heavy traffic deep pile carpet. Not a lasting fragrance, but a 'neutral' fresh smell which is all we want.”

2-pack Dr Beckmann carpet stain remover, £8.45, Amazon

The Dr Beckmann stain remover comes with a handy brush, so you can apply it directly to your carpet to remove tough stains. It's designed to remove marks and odours caused from wine and coffee spills, pet grime, grease and more - and can be used on a huge variety of materials including wool rugs.

Leaving a five-star rating, one happy shopper wrote: " Had a really bad stain in the carpet and this the only shampoo product that has managed to get rid of it. Thought I was going to have to have a new carpet. The stain remover was so easy to use, I will be recommending it to all my friends with dogs."

READ: The ultimate guide to the best vacuum cleaners with top reviews to make the household chore a breeze

Rug Doctor carpet detergent, £20, Amazon

Suitable for use in all hot water carpet cleaners, the Rug Doctor detergent provides a deep clean for a fresh, rejuvenated carpet or rug. Shoppers have commented on how effective the deep cleaning shampoo is, with one reviewer writing: "Amazing product. My carpets are cream and they were fitted 10 years ago. They look like new, brilliantly clean, I will definitely buy again." Another wrote, "I have a cleaning business and this carpet cleaner is the best."

MORE: Mrs Hinch swears by this Vileda spinning mop - and it has over 46,000 five-star ratings on Amazon

Vanish carpet care foam shampoo, £6, Amazon

When it comes to stain removers, Vanish is probably one of the first brands that spring to mind. This easy-to-use foam spray promises to remove five times more dirt than vacuuming alone, and has received thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.

The top reviewer wrote: " This Vanish Carpet Cleaner is incredible. It seems as though whatever the stain, it cleans it up without a trace. Oil, mud, food, drinks, you name it, spraying this on and following the quick and easy instructions has removed every stain and returned the carpet to looking like new. I’ve recommended it to all of my family and friends and wouldn’t be without it."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.