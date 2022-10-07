Best tumble dryers to make laundry day stress-free

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tumble dryers are a luxury, there we've said it.

For some their home may not have the space for a single tumble dryer, and instead make do with a washer dryer, which isn't always as effective in leaving your towels soft and fluffy.

For those who have the space for a tumble dryer, or are looking to upgrade their existing home appliance, there are plenty of options out there.

READ MORE: 5 best budget washing machines

RELATED: The ultimate guide to the best vacuum cleaners

It's natural to feel overwhelmed by the vast selection out there, from condensers, heat pump tumble dryers and vented designs, to models that can hold larger washes or smaller designs.

The most popular brands many flock to include Samsung, Beko, Hotpoint, Miele, and AEG, but there are plenty more.

We have broken down the best tumble dryers out there to make your decision a little easier - we hope.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Types of tumble dryers

There are various types of tumble dryers on the market, which can be divided into a condenser tumble dryer, heat pump, or vented design. But what does that mean?

Condenser tumble dryer

A condenser tumble dryer is said to be more energy efficient than other models, the reason being is it reuses the hot air.

A condenser tumble dryer can also be installed anywhere. While some designs need to be near a door or window for ventilation, a condenser does not.

However, they can take longer to operate, which may mean you’re waiting a while for your clothes to dry, and you may have to empty the water reservoir every now and again.

Heat pump tumble dryer

A heat pump tumble dryer conserves and reuses heat, and works to better protect your clothes.

A heat pump tumble dryer uses a lower temperature to dry clothes, and absorbs water from your wet clothes using hot air through the drum, which then passes through an evaporator to remove the water that is heated and sent back to the drum until your washing is dry.

It has been said a heat pump dryer will dry your clothes quicker than other creations.

Both condenser dryers and vented tumble dryers release the hot air used to dry clothes, heat pump technology conserves and reuses it. Using a lower temperature to dry clothes, a heat pump tumble dryer offers better protection for your clothes.

Other benefits of a heat pump tumble dryer include energy saving, it is cheaper to run, and is not as noisy as its counterparts.

Vented tumble dryer

Vented tumble dryers do what they say on the tin. They must be located near an external wall or window to expel moisture through a vent, or hose, connected to the outside.

While they may be difficult to house in some properties, the benefit is they can be more affordable than a condenser dryer, and there is no water reservoir to empty, which means one less chore.

Best condenser tumble dryers

BOSCH Serie 4 WTN85280GB Condenser Tumble Dryer, £479, Currys

This creation has garnered over 700 glowing reviews from shoppers, which is a huge plus.

It has been given an energy rating B, can hold up to 8kg, which is ideal for families, and has a sensor drying function to ensure your clothes don’t have any moisture and are dried perfectly.

John Lewis JLTDC08 Condenser Tumble Dryer, £519, John Lewis

John Lewis has its own brand of clothing, as well as household appliances, including tumble dryers, which may just blow your mind.

This functional condenser tumble dryer can hold up to 40 shirts per cycle, and has various settings to suit all materials and loads, plus a drying sensor to help conserve energy where possible.

Hoover H-DRY 300 HLE C10TG-80 Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer, £299, John Lewis

Hoover's Freestanding Condenser Tumble Dryer is the answer to many shopper’s prayers, as it is an efficient, practical and affordable household appliance.

The freestanding model means you can place this design anywhere in the home, it can hold an impressive 10kg load, and has a variety of settings to suit everyone’s needs.

Considering it is one of John Lewis's bestselling tumble dryers, and the low price tag, we predict it will be snapped up fast.

Best heat pump tumble dryers

Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AN Heat Pump Tumble Dryer, £786, John Lewis

This design can hold a washing load of up to 9kg, which combined with the OptimalDry, Super Speed, Hygiene Care and Smart Control+ feature, makes this purchase a quick drying appliance perfect for laundry day.

It has garnered an average of 4.5 out of five stars, with some shoppers praising it for its longevity, and for being efficient yet quiet when in use.

Hotpoint NTM1192SKUK 9Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer, £435, AO.com

Hotpoint is one of the most recognisable household names when it comes to appliances, including tumble dryers.

This energy-saving and efficient design boasts the ActiveCare feature, which protects fabrics by up to 40%, which is a huge bonus, especially when drying delicates.

It also has Sensor Drying, which calculates the moisture levels in your outfit, and adjusts your drying cycle so not to waste energy, or ruin your clothes. Genius.

Candy CSOE H9A2DCE-80 9KG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer, £430, Argos

Candy’s Heat Pump Tumble Dryer has an extensive programme setting with 14 different drying options, which includes a sensor dry option, as well as timed drying function, so you can be sure your laundry is dry by the time you get back.

The best part yet is it can be synced via Wi-Fi to a smart device to help you manage your washing even when you’re out.

Best vented tumble dryers

AEG T65170AV 7Kg Vented Tumble Dryer, £399, AO.com

AEG is another firm favourite household appliance brand, and this particular model has received an impressive 4.7 out of five star rating from AO.com shoppers.

Theis designs can hold up to 7kg, it features an extra dry function, as well as a quick short cycle to refresh your clothes. It also boasts a delay programme so you can set your spin cycle for when a time suits you.

Hoover HLEV8LG 8kg Vented Tumble Dryer, £239, Very

Hoover’s Vented Tumble Dryer is another affordable option, which has been recognised as a bestseller on Very.

It can hold up to 8kg of clothes, which is perfect for medium-sized households, has an energy rating C, but the high-tech functions, which include the Wi-Fi remote control and Wizard App allow you to tailor your settings remotely.

Hotpoint NV4D01P 4kg load, Compact Vented Tumble Dryer, £239, Very

A 4kg tumble dryer? Yes, you read that right.

Typically tumble dryers can hold up to 10kg, but for those who live alone, or have a smaller space in their home, this is the practical design to dry off the essentials.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.