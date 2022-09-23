Best carpet cleaners & how to give your floors a professional clean

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cleaning is arguably one of the dreaded chores for some, but it has to be done.

While vacuuming may lift the dust, dirt and grime on hard floors and carpets, and a spot of vanish will lift any stains, sometimes you need something a little more intense to give your carpet a professional clean.

Admittedly forking out for a full professional carpet clean can be expensive, and what’s to say you can’t do just as great a job?

You may have tried homemade solutions, such as concoctions, which include baking soda, vinegar, cornstarch, water, and many more.

However, we have found a variety of solutions to clean your carpet without the hassle of rustling up a potion of your own - and minus the elbow grease.

From Vax to Bissell, and many other formulas to leave your carpet looking brand new again.

Vax

Vax Platinum Power Max ECB1SPV1 Carpet Cleaner, £250, Argos

Vax is the top dog when it comes to carpet cleaners, and while there are numerous models and variations, almost every design has garnered high praise from shoppers.

But the Platinum Power Max is the top rated one to supersede them all, and makes getting out dirt and stains a breeze.

Bissell

Bissell 1558E SpotClean Pro Carpet Cleaner, £170, Argos

Bissell is another firm favourite when it comes to carpet cleaners, with some larger upright designs and smaller compact creations, so there is bound to be an appliance to suit your needs.

The SpotClean Pro Carpet Cleaner in particular is suitable for carpet and hard floors, as well as upholstery, it features a large water tank to hold almost three litres of clean and dirty water, plus it comes with various attachments to suit your needs.

Dr. Beckman

Dr Beckmann Carpet Cleaner & Brush, £3.59, Amazon

Dr. Beckman is the go to for cleaning products, whether it is for the washing machine, sink, or carpet.

For those looking for an affordable carpet cleaner, this is the answer, as this design comes complete with a cleaning formula and brush attachment, which makes it an easy to use, handheld carpet cleaner.

Russell Hobbs

Russell Hobbs Upright Carpet Cleaner, £99.99, Currys

Russell Hobbs is often the go-to brand for those shopping home appliances, whether it's kettles, toasters, microwaves, and even carpet cleaners.

This upright design is similar to a vacuum cleaner, but has the added function of washing your carpets to provide a thorough clean.

Rug Doctor

Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner, £254 (Was £314), Very

The Rug Doctor has garnered glowing reviews - five stars in fact, which speaks volumes.

This creation has a water tank capacity of four litres, dual cross brushes, which oscillate to ensure it picks up all the dirt and grime on carpet and hard floors too.

Beldray

Beldray Carpet Washer, Upright Carpet Cleaner, £91.63, Amazon

Beldray know how to do home appliances and do them well, from steam cleaners to carpet washers.

This Upright Carpet Cleaner is ideal to remove stubborn stains and dirt from your carpets. It can hold 1.5 litres of clean water and 1.6 litres of dirty water thanks to the removable dual tank feature.

Karcher

Karcher Spray Extraction Cleaner, £199.99, Amazon

The Karcher Carpet Cleaner is ideal for those looking for a device that can provide a thorough clean, but is also quick drying, which this creation claims to be as it can clean and dry any area 50% faster.

It also features a removable fresh water tank, which is easy to fill and empty after use, plus it has numerous attachments to clean those hard to reach areas.

Tower

TOWER Aquajetplus TSC10 Cylinder Carpet Cleaner, £89.99, Currys

Tower is arguably most known for the air con units in the summer, but the brand also caters for home cleaning essentials too.

This creation boasts a powerful 400W motor, two water tanks for clean and dirty water, as well as a spot tool to clean those stubborn stains, and get into those tight areas, so rest assured your home will be spotless.

Swan Store

Swan Dirtmaster Pro Carpet Cleaner, £298.78, Amazon

Swan’s Dirtmaster Pro Carpet Cleaner has garnered over 666 reviews from Amazon shoppers.

It is a lightweight carpet washer, which is ideal for those looking to clean stairs without any aches and pains after cleaning. It also features a wide nozzle to clean wide surface area, as well as the smallest of particles and stubborn pet hair.

