Princess Kate would love this poppy merch for Remembrance Sunday

Katherine Robinson
Looking for poppy brooches and merchandise for Remembrance Day? Here’s where to buy items that support the poppy appeal – Kate Middleton would approve
Have you got your poppy sorted for Remembrance Sunday yet? Every year, on the second Sunday of November, people across the UK unite in commemorating servicemen and women who were killed during combat.
MORE: Princess Kate's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of her go-to brands
Many wear the Royal British Legion’s red paper poppies to mark the day – and there are many more accessories which help contribute to the organisation’s Poppy Appeal, with a proportion of sales going to the cause of supporting the Armed service community.
Whether you choose M&S’s poppy enamel pin, or pick up something from the Poppy Shop – the official online shop for The Royal British Legion, we know Princess Kate would definitely approve!
Best poppy merchandise for Remembrance
M&S The Poppy Collection Enamel Poppy Pin, £5, Marks & Spencer
MORE: King Charles III set to break this royal tradition on Remembrance Day – details
2022 The poppy pin, £3, The Poppy Shop
Medium Poppy wreath, £19.99, The Poppy Shop
2022 Dated gold tone poppy lapel pin, £6.99, The Poppy Shop
Car Poppy, £5.49, The Poppy Shop
5-pound paper poppy, £5, The Poppy Shop
MORE: Princess Kate's skincare secrets: Her trusted beauty products and tricks
Poppy hair clips, £3.99, The Poppy Shop
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.