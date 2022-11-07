Princess Kate would love this poppy merch for Remembrance Sunday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you got your poppy sorted for Remembrance Sunday yet? Every year, on the second Sunday of November, people across the UK unite in commemorating servicemen and women who were killed during combat.

Many wear the Royal British Legion’s red paper poppies to mark the day – and there are many more accessories which help contribute to the organisation’s Poppy Appeal, with a proportion of sales going to the cause of supporting the Armed service community.

Whether you choose M&S’s poppy enamel pin, or pick up something from the Poppy Shop – the official online shop for The Royal British Legion, we know Princess Kate would definitely approve!

Best poppy merchandise for Remembrance

M&S The Poppy Collection Enamel Poppy Pin, £5, Marks & Spencer

2022 The poppy pin, £3, The Poppy Shop

Medium Poppy wreath, £19.99, The Poppy Shop

2022 Dated gold tone poppy lapel pin, £6.99, The Poppy Shop

Car Poppy, £5.49, The Poppy Shop

5-pound paper poppy, £5, The Poppy Shop

Poppy hair clips, £3.99, The Poppy Shop

