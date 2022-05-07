Kate Middleton's stylish Reiss power jacket is finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Epic news! If you loved the Duchess of Cambridge's Reiss cream blazer she wore last month, it is back on the Reiss website.

Duchess Kate wore the chic and stylish high-street blazer last month when the mother-of-three visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) alongside the Duke, to discuss their ongoing support for the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate wore the Reiss blazer when visiting the DEC London headquarters

This was not the first time Kate has been spotted in the power piece, sporting the Reiss blazer last September as she attended RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Kate looked stunning in her smart outfit

The 40-year-old teamed the double-breasted Reiss blazer with a Goat blouse and pair of slim-fit navy trousers. She accessorised with a handbag - the Tusting mini Holly in taupe - and wore a pair of Emmy London shoes. Jewellery wise, Kate opted for her gold disc earrings from All The Falling Stars.

Aila double-breasted blazer, £250 / $475, REISS

The Aila blazer features wide peak lapels and would look fabulous layered over casual tops for a high-impact look, or pair with shirts for a formal aesthetic.

If you're wanting to follow Kate's look, be sure to snap this up fast! Trust us: It WILL sell out soon.

