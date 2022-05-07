﻿
kate-middleton-cream-reiss-blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton's stylish Reiss power jacket is finally back in stock

Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is available to buy...

Epic news! If you loved the Duchess of Cambridge's Reiss cream blazer she wore last month, it is back on the Reiss website.

MOREPrince William and Duchess Kate's next joint outing revealed

Duchess Kate wore the chic and stylish high-street blazer last month when the mother-of-three visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) alongside the Duke, to discuss their ongoing support for the conflict in Ukraine.

kate-blazer-new

Kate wore the Reiss blazer when visiting the DEC London headquarters

This was not the first time Kate has been spotted in the power piece, sporting the Reiss blazer last September as she attended RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

kate-middleton-cream-blazer

Kate looked stunning in her smart outfit

The 40-year-old teamed the double-breasted Reiss blazer with a Goat blouse and pair of slim-fit navy trousers. She accessorised with a handbag - the Tusting mini Holly in taupe - and wore a pair of Emmy London shoes. Jewellery wise, Kate opted for her gold disc earrings from All The Falling Stars.

RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's dreamy dress to Princess Charlotte's £19 top

kate middleton beige reiss double breasted blazer

Aila double-breasted blazer, £250 / $475, REISS

SHOP NOW

     READ: Royal brides had the BEST 'something borrowed' on their wedding days – see photos for proof

    If you're wanting to follow Kate's look, be sure to snap this up fast! Trust us: It WILL sell out soon.

    HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

    More on:

    More about kate middleton

    More news

    You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back