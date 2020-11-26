6 cashmere jumpers Kate Middleton would definitely wear to WFH in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Affordable cashmere always used to be a rare and covetable find, but thankfully these days, cashmere jumpers come without the spending splurge. After all, there’s nothing quite as decadent as sitting at your kitchen table, working from home in an oh-so-soft cashmere knit during winter. Just ask our knitwear inspo, Kate Middleton.

So we’re taking inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge, who loves to wear a stylish jumper on Zoom calls, winter walks, official engagements and off-duty moments. The Duchess of Cambridge proves the versatility of a great cashmere sweater, pairing hers effortlessly with pleated midi skirts, denim and casual trousers too. And since it's time we added a few luxurious staples to our repertoire, we've found the best Kate inspired cashmere to shop to beat the winter chill.

Kate Middleton inspired cashmere jumpers

A simple but stylish sky blue roll neck was the perfect warm attire for a day out at the farm for Kate and co earlier this year. The Duchess teamed hers with black skinny jeans and knee high boots - the perfect combo.

Iris & Ink cashmere turtleneck, £115, The Outnet

This Iris & Ink turtleneck is just like Kate’s, and comes in the softer blue hue.

Glowing on a Zoom call earlier this year, Kate’s mustard yellow jumper is the sunniest knit we’ve seen her wear!

REDVALENTINO top, £269, The Outnet

Add some sunshine to your style with this REDVALENTINO jumper; the fluted cuffs are a sweet addition and the silk-cashmere blend makes it lightweight enough to layer under a cardigan or puffa.

Stripes are one of our wardrobe staples, and Kate’s chic jumper was the ideal piece to pair with high-waisted trousers. In fact, she loved the look so much she’s worn the jumper on repeat - proving it’s a stylish classic.

Chinti & Parker sweater, £147, The Outnet

Get Kate’s look with a similar striped knit, in cosy cashmere; we love the pink detailing of this Chinti and Parker sweater for a cool colour pop.

Kate is a vision in bright red, and she bundled up against the cold in this cashmere roll-neck earlier this year.

Autumn Cashmere ribbed sweater, £200, The Outnet

If ever there’s a time to be wearing red, it's now. This Autumn Cashmere sweater is just what we need to brighten up our look for the festive season - add a pair of chunky gold hoops and high waisted jeans for a laidback luxe look, or wear with velvet cigarette pants for the chicest Christmas day look style.

We loved how Kate wore a simple black cardigan with a stunning tartan skirt back in 2018; she wore the outfit to a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.

Enza Costa cashmere cardigan, £98, The Outnet

This cashmere cardigan is something you’ll wear again and again. Try layering over a metallic knit vest for the best Zoom party outfit.

Kate paid the sweetest tribute to the NHS with her rainbow print blouse back in October.

Stine Goya sweater, £88, The Outnet

Although technically not a blouse like Kate’s, we’re all for wearing rainbow colours and think Kate would whole-heartedly approve of this super colourful cashmere knit.

Kate's snow bunny look is her cutest to date! She wrapped up against the snow in Norway in 2018 with a fitted puffa and most adorable pom-pom topped beanie.

Karl Donoghue beanie, £44, The Outnet

You can't beat a beanie for those super chilly days, and this cashmere hat is the ultimate in luxury - even if you're just wearing it on the school run.

