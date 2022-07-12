Crocs are up to 58% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale – take note, Kate Middleton!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

No longer reserved for beach trips and gardening, Crocs have become a wardrobe staple for many, with everyone from Ariana Grande to Nicki Minaj rocking the foam clog – even Duchess Kate and Prince George have been spotted wearing them.

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince George just made us want a pair of Crocs

So, we suspect the Duchess of Cambridge (as well as princess of pop Ariana Grande) will be over the moon that Crocs are up to 59% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Prince George in his Crocs (L), Duchess Kate wearing Crocs rowing

When Prince George wore his Crocs back in 2015, he caused a whopping 809% spike in demand for the shoes, resulting in the style selling out around the world, while when the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in her bright Crocs in 2007, there was a 456% spike in demand.

SHOP: These are the best celebrity fragrances to shop on Amazon Prime Day: From Jennifer Lopez to Sarah Jessica Parker

RELATED: We've searched the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the absolute best

Nobody caused as much of a stir as Nicki Minaj, though. Crocs saw a 4,900% spike in demand when she wore a punchy pink pair.

Nicki Minaj in her pink crocs

Read on for the best Prime Day deals on Crocs, and prepare for your feet to feel ultra-comfy all summer long.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs, was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Crocs Unisex's Duet Sport Clog, was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon

Crocs Unisex Kid's Classic Glitter Clog, was £24.99, now £16.80, Amazon

Crocs Unisex Kid's Crocband Clog, was £29.99, now £16.20, Amazon

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clog, was £49.99, now £26.10, Amazon

Crocs Unisex Kid's Crocband Clog, was £34.99, now £14.62, Amazon

Crocs Unisex Crocband Clog, was £44.99, now £19.71, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Hottest Deals UK newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.