7 royal-approved advent calendars: Which one will Princess Kate, Meghan Markle & King Charles choose?

Megan Bull
Advent calendars that the royals would love! From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle, Prince William, King Charles, and more, here's what we reckon the royals will be shopping this Christmas.
From Princess Kate's love of Clarins to Meghan Markle's Diptyque obsession and Prince William's penchant for a pint of Guinness, we've rounded up the best Christmas advent calendars that our favourite royals would love! There's everything from beauty advent calendars to chocolate and cheese-filled calendars in this royal-approved round-up – happy shopping!
The Princess of Wales
Princess Kate is a huge fan of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer
One of Princess Kate's best-kept beauty secrets is Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer. A die-hard fan of the brand, we reckon the mum-of-three will be browsing the new beauty advent calendar for 2022.
Women's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £75, Clarins
Housing Clarins' most-loved skincare and make-up must-haves, including the royal's go-to gloss which she famously wore at Wimbledon in 2019, this festive find is worth over £139 and priced at just £75 – bargain!
The Duchess of Sussex
Duchess Meghan is such a fan of Diptyque that she requested that the brand fragrance her wedding day at St. George's Chapel
Meghan Markle has raved about Diptyque since starring in Suits and the candles have previously been spotted in Instagram pictures of her Toronto home. Clearly a superfan, she even requested that the brand fragrance her wedding day at St. George's Chapel!
Advent Calendar, £370, Diptyque
If Prince Harry wants to score points with his wife, we'd suggest surprising Meghan with the 2022 Diptyque advent calendar for Christmas. Filled with 25 scented treasures, each of the goodies inside have been packaged in a reusable box that retains its magic even after the festive season – and we all know that sustainability is a cause close to Meghan's heart.
King Charles
Queen Camilla has previously revealed King Charles' cheese obsession
The Queen Consort famously revealed King Charles' obsession with cheese while appearing on MasterChef Australia in 2018: "He loves, loves local cheeses. He's a huge cheese fan, anything to do with cheese, he will love," she said.
Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £20.95, Amazon
This Ilchester cheese advent calendar would certainly put a smile on the Prince's face. Stocked with a range of different cheeses such as Applewood, Ilchester Double Gloucester and Mexicana cheeses, there are also a number of cheesy jokes included inside!
Queen Consort Camilla
King Charles launched his own scent with Penhaligon's
Perfume house Penhaligon's has always had royal associations, but earlier this year, King Charles launched his own scent with the brand with The Prince's Foundation. The 2022 advent calendar is filled with 24 of the label's most popular fragrances, so we're sure Queen Camilla would happily accept the gift from her husband to countdown to Christmas.
Penhaligon's Doors of Wonder Advent Calendar, £375, Selfridges
The Penhaligon's advent calendar is just the epitome of Christmas with its festive packaging - and it could even be used around the home as a Christmas decoration!
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie has been using Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury makeup for years
It's no secret that Princess Eugenie favours the talents of respected make-up artists Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury, previously calling them "geniuses" for helping her to achieve a flawless complexion.
Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar, £135, Bobbi Brown
Both the Bobbi Brown and the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendars are available to shop right now, the only question is – which one will Eugenie choose?
Prince William
Prince William always makes sure to grab a pint of Guinness when he's in Ireland
Prince William has a taste for Guinness, and he always makes sure to sample a pint while touring Ireland. Back in 2020, the royal even enjoyed a lesson in pulling the perfect pint as he joined his wife, Kate at the Guinness Gravity Bar in Dublin.
Guinness Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022, £13.99, Amazon
Priced at £13.99, Prince William would no doubt add the Guinness Advent Calendar to basket this year! Filled with 24 Guinness dark chocolate truffles, it's the ultimate treat for fans of the iconic brewery.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry has attended several James Bond film premieres
Prince Harry has attended a number of James Bond premieres over the years. He was pictured on the red carpet for Quantum of Solace in 2008 and later at the Spectre premiere in 2015.
12 Days of Bond advent calendar, was £199, now £10, Selfridges
Releasing a limited-edition calendar for Christmas, Selfridges 007 advent calendar is right up his street! Featuring 12 drawers of Bond-inspired gifts, including an official Casino Royale prop, this black and gold design is dressed to kill.
