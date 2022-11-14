The Oodie Black Friday sale has got to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Oodie has taken the internet by storm this year, and everyone is desperate to get their hands on the cult hooded wearable blanket.

Let' face it, the Cost of Living Crisis has made us think of ways to save on heating bills this winter, and this brilliant, wearable solution is a great addition to your cosy home buys - and it's just gone down in the early Black Friday sale.

"It's the warmest thing I've ever owned” proclaimed one customer of The Oodie. "I love it, it’s so cosy and so warm!! Don’t even need heating with this!!" wrote another.

Oodie Family Pack, £202 (WAS £356), Oodie

The reviews for the Oodie are next level, with people saying they are ridiculously snuggly and cosy. Part blanket, part hoodie – the oversized hooded sweatshirt has a fleece lining and often features a playful design.

Breakfast Oodie, £54 (WAS £89), Oodie (Save £35!)

With Christmas around the corner, this early Black Friday deal could be a great way to get a pressie or two for a whole lot less.

The kids (and the adults) love the quirky prints, including Harry Potter, Friends-themed and our favourite, the Corgi print.

Black Oodie, £47 (WAS £77), Oodie

Usually retailing for £89 for an adults Oodie, and £77 for a children’s sized, they’re not the cheapest buy – but thanks to the Black Friday deal there's £35 off Oodies with prices starting from £47.

And they get five-star reviews across the board. "I'm so in love with this Oodie, it is so soft and big and warm, I want more! I got a lot of compliments on it as well,” said one customer, with another adding: “I bought my son and I one of your Oodies each and have no idea how we ever lived without them."

If you’re located in the UK and your order is over £50, you don't have to spend a penny on delivery! Oodie send out all orders over £50 via free standard shipping. Orders under £50 will be charged £4.99 shipping. You can expect your parcel within 2-8 business days in mainland UK.

Your Oodie will be tied up in a beautiful ribbon bow, and Oodie want everyone to feel like their Oodie delivery is special, even if it's a gift to yourself! All Oodies come packaged in a branded mailing satchel, so you know exactly what item has turned up on your doorstep.

