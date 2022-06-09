15 genius money saving things to buy now to save you an absolute fortune long term

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Money saving is a hot topic right now. With gas and electricity bills increasing, and the general cost of living, it seems we truly aren’t quite getting that much out of our hard earned cash like we once did.

Whether you are saving to buy a certain pair of shoes, a holiday, a house, or just for a rainy day, there are some gadgets that can help you on your way.

Budget Planner

First thing’s first, get yourself a budget planner to keep track of your outgoings.

This nifty budget planner will help you monitor your bills and expenses, so you can learn where to cut back your spending.

Budget planner, £10.48, Amazon

Tumble Dryer Balls

There is nothing better than freshly washed soft linen, but it takes a lot of energy to put on a hot wash, and tumble dry. Plus, some detergents are not eco-friendly.

However, affordable tumble dryer balls are a great investment, as they soften your clothes by bouncing around the drum.

Tumble Dryer Balls, £4.88, Amazon

Bento Box lunch Box

Meal prep like Joe Wicks with this Bento Box, which has been expertly designed so there is a compartment for everything, including your snacks.

It is a compact creation, helps to avoid any spillages, and is reusable so you can avoid those plastic takeaway pots.

3-in-1 compartment lunch box, £10.99, Amazon

Stojo Collapsible Pocket Cup

If you can’t get on with your day without your morning coffee, we don’t blame you.

Make it to go with Stojo’s Collapsible Pocket Cup, which will keep your brew warm for longer, and it’s easy to pack away after too.

Stojo Collapsible Pocket Cup, £9.99, Robert Dyas

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water

We love a refreshing soda and lime on a balmy summer’s afternoon, but to save yourself the trip to your local supermarket, and the expense of buying a cold drink, why not make it at home?

Plus, this SodaStream lets you get creative as you can turn any beverage into a fizzy drink in a hurry. Did we mention it’s on sale? So even better for those on a budget.

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water, £54.99 (Was £109.99), John Lewis & Partners

Makeup Remover Pads

Goodbye make-up wipes, cotton pads and buds. If you haven’t already been converted to these reusable make-up remover pads - where have you been hiding?

Apply your make-up remover formula to your face, and wipe away with these gentle pads, then pop in the wash after use, and go again. Your skincare routine never felt so simple.

Face Halo The Modern Makeup Remover, £14.40 (Was £18), Lookfantastic

Beeswax Food Wraps

If you’re not a fan of Bento Lunch Boxes to store your lunch, or don’t have the space to store your food in the containers, reusable food wraps are a genius gadget to keep in the home.

With three colourful printed wraps in a pack you will be desperate for lunchtime to show your friends how great your lunch looks.

Beeswax Food Wraps, £16, Paperchase

Limey Tap Descaling Gadget

Limescale is a bug bear many homeowners battle, and while it may be a small thing, it can have an impact on your bills.

This descaling gadget allows solution to rest to target the build up on your taps, which could be preventing the water from fully coming out of the taps - yet you’re still paying the hefty sum for your water bill.

Limey Tap Descaling Gadget, £8.85, Amazon

LED Bulbs

We have been advised for many years to switch to energy saving LED bulbs, with one costing just £2, it really is a no brainer.

LED Bulbs, £2, Dunelm

Energy Saver Plug

An energy-saving plug is often the first on many shopper’s list when it comes to finding a solution to cut their bills.

This plug helps to conserve energy as the timer can be programmed to switch on and off at certain times.

Energy Saver Plug, £7.47, Amazon

Solar Power Bank

We often get stuck for battery life when on the go, but before we leave the home, we have all our gadgets and gizmos charging on every socket in the house.

But now you don’t need to as you can use the Solar Power Bank. Simply leave your power bank near to daylight to recharge, and power up your devices with it, which is a more eco-friendly way to charge your essentials.

Solar Power Bank, £24.95, Amazon

Radiator Insulation

We know it is summer and not the time to have our heating on, but this gadget is worth investing in for the winter months.

It works to reflect the heat back into the room, to minimize heat loss, and helping you conserve a little more energy.

Radiator Insulation, £15, Amazon

Airtight Storage Containers

A failsafe must-have in every household.

Not only can you decant your cereals, dried goods, sweets and other essentials in these containers, but you can also shop direct at select supermarkets so saving waste.

Airtight Square Storage Containers, £30, John Lewis & Partners

Water Alarm

Ever wondered why your bills are so high? It could be because water is leaking out somewhere, but this nifty prop will detect if any droplets are escaping from the pipes and causing your bills to sky rocket.

Water Alarm, £14.99, Amazon

Bicycle

For those who travel to work on the underground, bus, or drive, it may be time to find a more eco-friendly alternative, which won't cost you a penny - after you have invested that is.

Not only is cycling a great way to exercise, but it is better for the environment, easier to park, no congestion charge and absolutely free to run.

What we love is VeloBello also offers a cycle to work scheme, just in case you don't want to fully invest in a new bike for now, this is another option to consider.

Dutch Style Bike, £395, VeloBello

