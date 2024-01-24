13 Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

Winter seems to be going nowhere, fast, with temperatures up and down constantly and a new storm every few days, blowing a gale. And if there's one thing I learned from last year, it's how to stay warm without cranking up the heating - especially if you work from home. Enter the hooded blanket.

The original, the Oodie, is a constant bestseller and has been lauded for its cosiness, with reviewers waxing lyrical about how they can skip putting on the central heating when wearing one. Their designs are fun, silly and brighten up a dreary day. But if you want an Oodie without the price tag (they can cost upwards of £69 for an adult Oodie, and £77 for a kids’ Oodie) then the high street is your friend. But plot twist - Oodie has a brilliant sale on right now, with up to 60% off, with adult versions starting from £36.

So if it's the real thing you want, is there a better time to shop Oodie than now?! With energy bills still high and the general cost of living not to mention a schlep until January payday, an oversized, wearable blanket is perfect for popping on while working from home or as an alternative to wearing your dressing gown at 5pm. I own an Oodie, and even bought a matching one for my four-year-old (the avocado print, if you were wondering).

They're incredibly warm - and I mean incredibly, extremely oversized (no bad thing!) and comfortable. The soft material is literally dressing gown worthy but less embarrassing to answer the door in, and I love that it has a hood for extra cosiness. It is true what they say, you don't need the heating on wearing one, you really don't.

How I chose the best Oodie alternatives

Trusted and personal reviews : This is where reviews really shine! I've searched through online reviews to find the Oodie alternatives that actually deliver in terms of warmth and comfort. And if I've tried one, you'll find my own personal review in there too.

: All of the hooded blankets listed cost less than the original version. Design: Hooded blankets come in all sorts of styles, from block colours to bold patterns. I've found as many different versions as possible, but it's always worth checking if the style you like comes in an alternative print to the one I've listed.

So save your heating and invest in one of these warm, hooded fleece blankets for you and your family instead.