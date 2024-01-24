Skip to main contentSkip to footer
13 best Oodie alternatives that are warm, affordable and super cosy
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

13 Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

Shop the high street’s affordable Oodie versions and bag yourself a cosy hooded blanket

Best oodie alternatives
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Share this:

Winter seems to be going nowhere, fast, with temperatures up and down constantly and a new storm every few days, blowing a gale. And if there's one thing I learned from last year, it's how to stay warm without cranking up the heating - especially if you work from home. Enter the hooded blanket. 

The original, the Oodie, is a constant bestseller and has been lauded for its cosiness, with reviewers waxing lyrical about how they can skip putting on the central heating when wearing one. Their designs are fun, silly and brighten up a dreary day. But if you want an Oodie without the price tag (they can cost upwards of £69 for an adult Oodie, and £77 for a kids’ Oodie) then the high street is your friend. But plot twist - Oodie has a brilliant sale on right now, with up to 60% off, with adult versions starting from £36.

My top 5 Oodie alternatives

So if it's the real thing you want, is there a better time to shop Oodie than now?! With energy bills still high and the general cost of living not to mention a schlep until January payday, an oversized, wearable blanket is perfect for popping on while working from home or as an alternative to wearing your dressing gown at 5pm. I own an Oodie, and even bought a matching one for my four-year-old (the avocado print, if you were wondering). 

They're incredibly warm - and I mean incredibly, extremely oversized (no bad thing!) and comfortable. The soft material is literally dressing gown worthy but less embarrassing to answer the door in, and I love that it has a hood for extra cosiness. It is true what they say, you don't need the heating on wearing one, you really don't.

How I chose the best Oodie alternatives

  • Trusted and personal reviews: This is where reviews really shine! I've searched through online reviews to find the Oodie alternatives that actually deliver in terms of warmth and comfort. And if I've tried one, you'll find my own personal review in there too.
  • Price: All of the hooded blankets listed cost less than the original version. 
  • Design: Hooded blankets come in all sorts of styles, from block colours to bold patterns. I've found as many different versions as possible, but it's always worth checking if the style you like comes in an alternative print to the one I've listed.
  • Warmth: As much as I'd love to, I haven't tried all of the products listed but where possible, I've called out the ones that seem to win for warmth in reviews and again, if I've tried it, I've made it clear just how warm it is (or isn't).

So save your heating and invest in one of these warm, hooded fleece blankets for you and your family instead.

  • M&S Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket

    M&S Oodie alternative

    M&S Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I always turn to M&S for my dressing gowns and will be snapping up one of these hooded blankets too! Over 750 positive reviews call it "brilliant" with one adding: "Really keeps you so toasty warm you can save loads on heating bills!"

    Sizes: Medium, large plus kids

    Colours: Grey, pink and natural

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.

    Returns: Within 35 days

    This M&S hooded blanket not only looks cute but, according to the reviews, is off the scale in cosy. Available in sizes medium and large, as well as a kids' version, there's five neutral colours to choose from and the navy version is currently on sale

  • kudd.ly Oversized Hooded Blanket

    Carla Challis wearing kudd.ly oversized blanket

    kudd:ly Hooded Blanket

    HELLO Tried and Tested: "I was sent the tie-dye print to try and on first impressions, I'm really into the print - it feels cooler and more feminine than some of the other designs.

    "Compared to my original Oodie, it's a lot less thick but I actually quite like that - the Oodie can feel heavy and almost a bit much sometimes. It's very soft, big and roomy (I'm a size 12, and wore it with a hooded sweatshirt underneath with plenty of room to spare). And at 5ft3ish, it comes to my knees like the Oodie does.

    "I'd say if you want something very warm, stick to the Oodie but I found this a lighter way to keep warm enough. The Oodie offers almost instant warmth but this kept me toasty, without overheating, all day long. I love that the hood is big too!"

    Shipping: Free delivery on all orders.

    Sizes: One size (equivalent to 6XL)

    Colours: 11 to choose from, including plain and patterned

    Returns: Within 30 days

    The kudd:ly oversized blanket comes in one size (to fit 6XL) and a range of designs, from plain to patterned.

  • John Lewis Hi-Pile Oversized Lounge Hoodie

    John Lewis Hooded Blanket

    John Lewis Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I can almost feel how soft and squishy this John Lewis hooded blanket would be!"

    Sizes: One size

    Colours: Oatmeal, grey and pink

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Generously cut and loose-fitting, John Lewis' hooded blanket has a snuggle soft finish and is made from thermal fleece to make it even cosier.

  • Boux Avenue Fluffy Heart Oversized Cosy Hoodie

    Carla Challis wearing Boux Avenue hooded blanket

    Boux Avenue Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I was sent this hooded blanket to test out, and at first glance, I love the subtle heart print and light grey look. It feels silky soft, and lightweight (as opposed to the heavy Oodie). Warmth wise, it provided a certain amount of warmth but I have to admit I do have a few warmer sweatshirts, but over a hoodie, it was perfectly cosy enough.

    "I was sent the Medium/Large and it felt very oversized as you can see from the picture. And because it's a thinner, lighter material than others sat a little awkwardly. Obviously not expecting to win best dressed wearing one of these, but it didn't fit quite the same as the others. It was also quite static on my WFH uniform of leggings and hoodie.

    "I think for the price, it's a great buy and definitely is less garish than other designs. I'd actually wear this one instead of a dressing gown over PJS, it had that sort of feel."

    Sizes: Small to large

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend; or £3.95 for standard delivery.

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Created from a soft, plush material, Boux Avenue's cute hooded blanket also comes in kids' sizes and is available in small-medium, or medium-large.

  • New Look Beagle Print Fleece Oversized Blanket Hoodie

    New Look oversized blanket

    New Look Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I'm a sucker for a fun, kitsch print on a hooded blanket and New Look's got them in abundance. If you're not a dog fan, there's breakfast prints, avocado, koala and more."

    Sizes: Medium and large

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery on orders under £50.

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Head to New Look for a cute print oversized hooded blanket.

  • Amazon Oversized Blanket Hoodie

    Amazon Oodie

    Amazon Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I love the longer length of this Amazon number, which really does look part blanket, part hoodie."

    Sizes: One size

    Colours: 12 available, including black, lilac and blue

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £25 spend.

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Ranging from black to lilac, Amazon's hooded blanket has a big pocket on the front (ideal for your phone or snacks) and comes in one size.

  • Tu Sainsbury's Mono Spot Fleece Hooded Blanket

    Tu hooded blanket

    Tu Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "This is the one I wouldn't mind if my local delivery person saw me in! The Tu hooded blanket comes in black and white print, which I adore, and looks silky snuggly."

    Sizes: Small to XL

    Shipping: From £3.95 on all orders, or free click and collect.

    Returns: Until January 31 2024

    Available in small to extra large, this mono spot print hooded blanket contains recycled yarns and a kangaroo pocket.

  • Snuggy Adult Hooded Blanket

    Snuggy ooodie

    Snuggy Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I couldn't resist including this hilarious kebab print hooded blanket! It looks super comfy and soft, and has an oversized hood and massive front pocket too."

    Size: One-size for adults

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend

    Returns: Within 14 days

    Crafted from soft flannel fleece with a sherpa lining, the Snuggy hooded blanket is said to be thick, durable and super snuggly.

  • Etsy Personalised Hooded Blanket

    etsy personalised oodie

    Etsy Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "Who doesn't love something personalised? This would make a fab present for a loved one, or of course yourself. There's a few colours to choose from too, including neutrals like black and grey and a bright pink or blue."

    Sizes: One size

    Colours: Grey, black, navy, red or pink

    Shipping: Free UK delivery

    Returns: Available within 14 days

    This one-size fits all hooded blanket has a super soft sherpa lining and high-pile fleece fabric for maximum cosy points. Can be fully personalised with a name or initials.

  • Peppa Pig Oversized Sherpa Fleece Hooded Blanket

    Peppa Pig Hooded Blanket

    Peppa Pig Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "Delight your little one with a Peppa Pig hooded blanket - they'll want to wear it all the time!"

    Sizes: One size

    Shipping: From £3.95

    Returns: Within 14 days

    Sherpa lined and with pockets, this Peppa Pig hooded blanket fits ages 3-6, and is machine washable.

  • Silentnight Kids Oversized Hoodie Glow In The Dark Sherpa Lining

    Wayfair hooded blanket

    Silentnight Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "How cool is this glow in the dark hooded blanket for kids? Such a great one for car journeys and winter evenings."

    Sizes: One size

    Shipping: Standard delivery costs £4.99

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Designed for kids aged 3-11, this glow in the dark hooded blanket would make a great gift, with a warm sherpa inner and fleece exterior.

  • M&S Disney Frozen™ Oversized Fleece Hoodie

    Frozen Hooded Blanket

    M&S Kids Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "I know my daughter would adore this Frozen hooded blanket, with its cosy fleece finish."

    Sizes: Ages 3-8 years

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.

    Returns: Within 35 days

    Available in sizes 3-8 years, this cosy hoodie has an oversized fit, long sleeves and a snuggle hood.

  • John Lewis Kids' Sherpa Oversized Hooded Blanket

    John Lewis kids oodie

    John Lewis Kids' Hooded Blanket

    Editor's note: "This John Lewis hooded blanket is a classic buy for kids and looks super snuggly."

    Sizes: From 3 years to 16 years

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    John Lewis' kids hooded blanket is oversized, sherpa finished and available in ages 3-16.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more