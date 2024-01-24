13 Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

Winter seems to be going nowhere, fast, with temperatures up and down constantly and a new storm every few days, blowing a gale. And if there's one thing I learned from last year, it's how to stay warm without cranking up the heating - especially if you work from home. Enter the hooded blanket.
The original, the Oodie, is a constant bestseller and has been lauded for its cosiness, with reviewers waxing lyrical about how they can skip putting on the central heating when wearing one. Their designs are fun, silly and brighten up a dreary day. But if you want an Oodie without the price tag (they can cost upwards of £69 for an adult Oodie, and £77 for a kids’ Oodie) then the high street is your friend. But plot twist - Oodie has a brilliant sale on right now, with up to 60% off, with adult versions starting from £36.
So if it's the real thing you want, is there a better time to shop Oodie than now?! With energy bills still high and the general cost of living not to mention a schlep until January payday, an oversized, wearable blanket is perfect for popping on while working from home or as an alternative to wearing your dressing gown at 5pm. I own an Oodie, and even bought a matching one for my four-year-old (the avocado print, if you were wondering).
They're incredibly warm - and I mean incredibly, extremely oversized (no bad thing!) and comfortable. The soft material is literally dressing gown worthy but less embarrassing to answer the door in, and I love that it has a hood for extra cosiness. It is true what they say, you don't need the heating on wearing one, you really don't.
How I chose the best Oodie alternatives
- Trusted and personal reviews: This is where reviews really shine! I've searched through online reviews to find the Oodie alternatives that actually deliver in terms of warmth and comfort. And if I've tried one, you'll find my own personal review in there too.
- Price: All of the hooded blankets listed cost less than the original version.
- Design: Hooded blankets come in all sorts of styles, from block colours to bold patterns. I've found as many different versions as possible, but it's always worth checking if the style you like comes in an alternative print to the one I've listed.
- Warmth: As much as I'd love to, I haven't tried all of the products listed but where possible, I've called out the ones that seem to win for warmth in reviews and again, if I've tried it, I've made it clear just how warm it is (or isn't).
So save your heating and invest in one of these warm, hooded fleece blankets for you and your family instead.
M&S Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I always turn to M&S for my dressing gowns and will be snapping up one of these hooded blankets too! Over 750 positive reviews call it "brilliant" with one adding: "Really keeps you so toasty warm you can save loads on heating bills!"
Sizes: Medium, large plus kids
Colours: Grey, pink and natural
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Returns: Within 35 days
This M&S hooded blanket not only looks cute but, according to the reviews, is off the scale in cosy. Available in sizes medium and large, as well as a kids' version, there's five neutral colours to choose from and the navy version is currently on sale
kudd:ly Hooded Blanket
HELLO Tried and Tested: "I was sent the tie-dye print to try and on first impressions, I'm really into the print - it feels cooler and more feminine than some of the other designs.
"Compared to my original Oodie, it's a lot less thick but I actually quite like that - the Oodie can feel heavy and almost a bit much sometimes. It's very soft, big and roomy (I'm a size 12, and wore it with a hooded sweatshirt underneath with plenty of room to spare). And at 5ft3ish, it comes to my knees like the Oodie does.
"I'd say if you want something very warm, stick to the Oodie but I found this a lighter way to keep warm enough. The Oodie offers almost instant warmth but this kept me toasty, without overheating, all day long. I love that the hood is big too!"
Shipping: Free delivery on all orders.
Sizes: One size (equivalent to 6XL)
Colours: 11 to choose from, including plain and patterned
Returns: Within 30 days
The kudd:ly oversized blanket comes in one size (to fit 6XL) and a range of designs, from plain to patterned.
John Lewis Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I can almost feel how soft and squishy this John Lewis hooded blanket would be!"
Sizes: One size
Colours: Oatmeal, grey and pink
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Generously cut and loose-fitting, John Lewis' hooded blanket has a snuggle soft finish and is made from thermal fleece to make it even cosier.
Boux Avenue Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I was sent this hooded blanket to test out, and at first glance, I love the subtle heart print and light grey look. It feels silky soft, and lightweight (as opposed to the heavy Oodie). Warmth wise, it provided a certain amount of warmth but I have to admit I do have a few warmer sweatshirts, but over a hoodie, it was perfectly cosy enough.
"I was sent the Medium/Large and it felt very oversized as you can see from the picture. And because it's a thinner, lighter material than others sat a little awkwardly. Obviously not expecting to win best dressed wearing one of these, but it didn't fit quite the same as the others. It was also quite static on my WFH uniform of leggings and hoodie.
"I think for the price, it's a great buy and definitely is less garish than other designs. I'd actually wear this one instead of a dressing gown over PJS, it had that sort of feel."
Sizes: Small to large
Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend; or £3.95 for standard delivery.
Returns: Within 28 days
Created from a soft, plush material, Boux Avenue's cute hooded blanket also comes in kids' sizes and is available in small-medium, or medium-large.
New Look Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I'm a sucker for a fun, kitsch print on a hooded blanket and New Look's got them in abundance. If you're not a dog fan, there's breakfast prints, avocado, koala and more."
Sizes: Medium and large
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery on orders under £50.
Returns: Within 28 days
Head to New Look for a cute print oversized hooded blanket.
Amazon Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I love the longer length of this Amazon number, which really does look part blanket, part hoodie."
Sizes: One size
Colours: 12 available, including black, lilac and blue
Shipping: Free delivery with a £25 spend.
Returns: Within 30 days
Ranging from black to lilac, Amazon's hooded blanket has a big pocket on the front (ideal for your phone or snacks) and comes in one size.
Tu Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "This is the one I wouldn't mind if my local delivery person saw me in! The Tu hooded blanket comes in black and white print, which I adore, and looks silky snuggly."
Sizes: Small to XL
Shipping: From £3.95 on all orders, or free click and collect.
Returns: Until January 31 2024
Available in small to extra large, this mono spot print hooded blanket contains recycled yarns and a kangaroo pocket.
Snuggy Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I couldn't resist including this hilarious kebab print hooded blanket! It looks super comfy and soft, and has an oversized hood and massive front pocket too."
Size: One-size for adults
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 14 days
Crafted from soft flannel fleece with a sherpa lining, the Snuggy hooded blanket is said to be thick, durable and super snuggly.
Etsy Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "Who doesn't love something personalised? This would make a fab present for a loved one, or of course yourself. There's a few colours to choose from too, including neutrals like black and grey and a bright pink or blue."
Sizes: One size
Colours: Grey, black, navy, red or pink
Shipping: Free UK delivery
Returns: Available within 14 days
This one-size fits all hooded blanket has a super soft sherpa lining and high-pile fleece fabric for maximum cosy points. Can be fully personalised with a name or initials.
Peppa Pig Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "Delight your little one with a Peppa Pig hooded blanket - they'll want to wear it all the time!"
Sizes: One size
Shipping: From £3.95
Returns: Within 14 days
Sherpa lined and with pockets, this Peppa Pig hooded blanket fits ages 3-6, and is machine washable.
Silentnight Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "How cool is this glow in the dark hooded blanket for kids? Such a great one for car journeys and winter evenings."
Sizes: One size
Shipping: Standard delivery costs £4.99
Returns: Within 30 days
Designed for kids aged 3-11, this glow in the dark hooded blanket would make a great gift, with a warm sherpa inner and fleece exterior.
M&S Kids Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "I know my daughter would adore this Frozen hooded blanket, with its cosy fleece finish."
Sizes: Ages 3-8 years
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Returns: Within 35 days
Available in sizes 3-8 years, this cosy hoodie has an oversized fit, long sleeves and a snuggle hood.
John Lewis Kids' Hooded Blanket
Editor's note: "This John Lewis hooded blanket is a classic buy for kids and looks super snuggly."
Sizes: From 3 years to 16 years
Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
John Lewis' kids hooded blanket is oversized, sherpa finished and available in ages 3-16.