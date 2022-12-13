The best gifts for elderly people this Christmas, whether it’s a relative, friend or neighbour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas time is said to be the time for children, but that’s not wholly true, as elderly people need a little TLC too.

While it’s important to check in with elderly relatives, neighbours, or friends all year long, it’s particularly important during the winter months and Christmas.

Some elderly people may have a companion to enjoy the festive season with, but an extra visitor, or special treat waiting for them under the Christmas tree is bound to brighten anyone’s day.

However, gifting someone older, who may live on their own, may just make their year, and if we can spread extra joy and happiness, why wouldn’t we?

There are plenty of gifts to buy elderly people, from puzzles, to candles, cosy knitwear, and the classic present ideas, such as food-filled hampers, or slippers, but ultimately the thought and conversation you'll bring when you gift them a special something counts for more.

Gifts for elderly women

A chic scarf

When it comes to shopping for elderly people, a gift to keep them warm in winter is essential and often top of our list.

This stunning, and super soft cashmere scarf, is ideal for anyone, and the wooden gift box makes it even more luxe looking. Plus it comes with an affordable price tag, which is a bonus.

Cashmere Blend Scarf In A Wooden Gift Box, £32, Not On The High Street

Hand warmers

Some say elderly people feel the cold more, so why not help them stay snug this winter with these rechargeable handwarmers?

Simply press a button and hold them in your hands or keep them in your pockets to beat the chill. Plus, Amazon shoppers could get this delivered ASAP this Christmas with Amazon Prime, which is ideal for last minute shoppers.

Hand Warmers, £15.99, Amazon

Slippers catered for elderly women

Slippers are another failsafe gift idea for any occasion, including Christmas.

Not only do slippers keep your feet warm and dry, but this particular design has grips on the sole to ensure your elderly pal doesn’t have any accidents.

Suede Bow Faux Fur Lined Moccasin Slippers, £22.50, M&S

Sentimental jewellery

For those who like to give a sentimental gift, a locket is a great purchase and one that will certainly touch the recipient’s heart.

This locket in particular can fit four photographs inside, which means the special elderly person in your life can keep those nearest and dearest to them close at heart at all times.

Friends And Family Personalised Locket With Photographs, £38, Not On The High Street

Afternoon tea hamper any elderly woman would love

We know the oldies love a cuppa, so why not go all out and treat them to an iconic Fortnum & Mason Cream Tea Selection hamper?

This bundle can be shared between two people, so whether they choose to dive into the selection of teas and treats with you, or their loved ones, is up to them.

The Cream Tea Selection, £100, Fortnum & Mason

Candles

Candles also make for a great Christmas treat, as they make the home extra cosy.

With that in mind we have selected a Yankee Candle’s Gift Set, which includes some of the favourite scented candles many know and love, which makes for the perfect affordable gesture.

Yankee Candle Gift Set, £26.50, Boots

Bedjacket for the elderly

Everyone loves to be snuggled up when it comes to bedtime - no matter your age.

One firm favourite, and bestselling item, includes this Fleece BedJacket, which can be worn when getting ready for bed, or layered over a set of pyjamas or a night dress, to keep the wearer warm at all hours.

​​Suzy & Me Ladies Cosy Fleece Bedjacket, £18, Etsy

Shortbread

Who doesn’t love shortbread? We can wait.

This selection tin is ideal for elderly people, especially with a hot pot of tea to wash them down.

Shortbread House of Edinburgh Shortbread Selection Tin, £15, John Lewis

Photo jigsaw puzzle

With a little extra time on their hands, elderly people tend to love a jigsaw puzzle, sudoku, or crossword - at least, we know someone who does.

Why not help someone who is slightly older while away the hours with a puzzle of their own? Plus, you can personalise this creation too.

Ravensburger Photo Jigsaw Puzzle, £12.99 (Was £17.99), Photobox

Jar Opener for elderly relatives who struggle

Sometimes we can all struggle with certain tasks, no matter our age, so if you know someone who is on their own, nifty gadgets to make tasks a breeze is always a great gift idea.

Take this jar and bottle opener for example, which is great for those who may suffer from arthritis, or need a little extra hand when it comes to opening stubborn lids.

Jar Opener Bottle Opener, £5.95, Amazon

Photo frame

The White Company is always a great shopping destination whatever the occasion.

For those looking to gift an elderly woman a special something you are guaranteed to find the perfect gift at The White Company. While it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the impressive products on offer, we recommend a stunning photo frame.

Fine Silver Triple Aperture Hinged Photo Frame 3x3”, £35, The White Company

Gifts for elderly men

Knitted beanie hat for elderly men

When doing the daily newspaper run in winter, it is paramount to stay warm and protect yourself from the elements - no matter how old or young you are.

The solution? A cosy beanie hat, and this luxe feel cashmere design is just the ticket.

Cashmere Knitted Beanie, £14, John Lewis

Belt or braces

Elderly men still cut a dapper shape, and if you know a stylish senior then a belt or braces may be the perfect gift for them.

This leather belt is the perfect gift, or stocking filler for any male, and completes any outfit if you ask us.

35mm Roller Buckle Leather Belt, £25, John Lewis

Sofa Caddy for the elderly

We all know someone who loves nothing more than sifting through the TV programme and marking their favourite shows and films to see them through the day.

This caddy is ideal for those who need a safe space to house any papers, notes, clippings, as well as glasses, even snacks, while also protecting the arm of their sofa or armchair when it is TV time.

Timeless Faux Linen Sofa Caddy, £10, Dunelm

Foot Warmer with Massage

We’ve mentioned hand warmers, but foot warmers are another hugely popular purchase for the older recipient, especially in the winter.

But this is not just a foot warmer, but massager too, perfect for those who spend hours on their feet, and want a home pamper.

It is super simple to use. All you have to do is plus in, turn up the heat and sit your tootsies inside to warm up. It’s a dream and the perfect winter comfort.

Foot Warmer with Massage, £47.99, Amazon

Fleece Button-Up Pullover for elderly men

You can never go wrong with buying fleeces, knitwear, or sweatshirts for anyone come Christmas - and any occasion for that matter.

Uniqlo pride itself on top quality, and insulating garments, which are both affordable and stylish, so this gift gets our seal of approval.

Fleece Button-Up Pullover, £24.90 (Was £29.90), Uniqlo

Bird Feeder

If your elderly neighbour loves nothing more than bird watching, or the outdoors, you may have struck gold with this Bird Feeder.

It can be fitted close to their window, which makes for easy observations, as well as a sort of pet for the recipient - a double whammy of a gift if you ask us.

Dewdrop Window Bird Feeder, £17.99, Debenhams

Item Finder

If you know someone who may be a little clumsy, with a tendency to misplace certain items, such as wallet, keys, glasses or phone, Tile’s item finder is a genius purchase to lend a helping hand and stop that panic, ro frustration, when something goes amiss..

All you have to do is sync the Tile to their smartphone, or even yours if you live together, place the compact design inside a wallet, or the item, which has legs of its own, so when it can’t be found you can track it’s whereabouts.

Tile Sticker, £33.74, Amazon

Reading light

What we love about elderly people is they are still traditional in their habits - most of the time.

The older generation tend to love hard copy books and reading, instead of Netflix and chilling or gaming. With that in mind, a rechargeable LED book light to make it easy for them to read the paper, or get engrossed in their book, all the better, especially in the darker winter nights.

Mighty Warm Recharge LED Book Light, £30, Argos

Slippers for elderly men

We can’t suggest slippers for elderly women without suggesting them for elderly men too.

Lands End has created a pair of Moccasin Slippers, which fit the feet like a glove and have a fur lining so they are secure on the wearer’s feet and insulating too.

Men's Suede Moccasin Slippers, £27 (Was £45), Land’s End

Radio

Radio's are always a great gift idea, but even more so when shopping for an elderly friend.

A radio can fill the silence in an empty room with songs from their favourite eras, and keep listeners up to date with all the news too. Plus, you may want to give a shout out on a radio station you know that special someone listens to to really make them smile.

Classic 993 Radio, £19.99, Roberts Radio

