Gifts for grandparents in isolation to show them you care

Isolation is hard for most people, but the older generation are some of the most likely to be suffering with loneliness during the coronavirus crisis. While you can’t go and see them in person, you can still make their day by showing you’re thinking about them. A gift is the best way to bring a smile to their face, and we’ve made shopping easy by selecting some of the very best presents to send to your grandparents now…

A gorgeous Fortnum & Mason hamper is a real treat. This one includes three different types of tea and three jams - plus a gorgeous mug.

The Tea Basket, £60, Fortnum & Mason

A diffuser will add a gorgeous scent to their home and make it feel fresh. We love this NEOM one, which smells like lemon.

NEOM Happiness reed diffuser, £38, Lookfantastic

If they have a small garden, this veg kit gives them everything they need to grow from scratch, including detailed instructions on how to plant and care for their new veg babies. They’ll love having something to tend to!

Funky veg kit, £14.99, Amazon

Put a smile on their faces with this sweet mug set.

Set of 2 mugs, £10.29, Amazon

These gorgeous tapestry kits give them something to do with their hands, plus they look stunning when they’re finished.

Alphabet tapestry kit, £15.95, Not on the High Street

A subscription is the perfect gift, particularly if it can be posted through the letterbox like the flowers from Bloom & Wild. They’ll get a new bunch every month, and they can arrange them themselves one they arrive.

Flower subscription, from £20 per month, Bloom & Wild

Last but not least, send them a frame and add a picture of you and your family inside. They’ll treasure it.

Photo frame, from £28, John Lewis

