33 best gifts for sisters this Christmas - written by someone who has two who are SO hard to buy for

As someone with two older sisters, I know how hard it is to buy Christmas gifts for your sisters. 

I love going for personalised presents to show that a lot of thought has gone into gift giving. It might be a zodiac necklace or a personalised tote bag

I also like buying them stuff I know they wouldn’t buy themselves, like a candle or piece of artwork

The best thing about buying gifts for your sister is that you can always "borrow" said item so a handbag or a scarf is always a winner. 

Ultimately, creating memories with your sister is key, so a great gift idea is an experience day. Whether that’s a spa day at a nearby hotel or a trip to the theatre, it makes for a great present you can enjoy too. 

If you watch the Kardashians you might feel the pressure to lavish your sister with expensive gifts (Hermes tableware a la Kourtney, not a chance!) so if your budget is small, you could make her up a mini package with her favourite snacks or you could buy her the autobiography by her favourite celebrity. 

If you’re a man looking for a gift for his sister, a bottle of her favourite rose wine or a self care hamper from The White Company would work perfectly. A joke present wouldn’t go a-miss either, or a cookery book (which might be a joke present depending on her skills in the kitchen!). 

Scroll down for some ideas on what you can buy your sister. I’ve broken it down by price, because family members often set budgets in place. 

Gifts for sister under £500 

Pro-Collagen Skincare Stories Set, £230, Elemis

SHOP NOW 

Apple Watch SE 2022 Edition, £249, Currys

SHOP NOW 

Lana Osette bag, £345, Strathberry 

SHOP NOW 

Gold rainbow bezel watch, £320, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

SHOP NOW 

Gifts for sister under £200 

Darcie leopard print pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

SHOP NOW 

Penhaligons Halfeti Showstopper set, £195, Selfridges 

SHOP NOW

Red short pyjamas, £140, Eberjey 

SHOP NOW

Gifts for sister under £150 

You have my heart necklace, £130, Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery 

SHOP NOW 

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoes, £118, Lululemon

SHOP NOW 

Apple TV 4Gm £149, Argos

SHOP NOW 

Pomegranate Noir Home Collection, £121, Jo Malone London

SHOP NOW 

Gifts for sister under £100 

Chanel Beauty Illuminating Face Powder, £68, Boots

SHOP NOW 

The Glitter Store personalised print, from £75, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW 

 

Pink slippers, £65, Just Sheepskin

SHOP NOW 

La Mer The Lip Polish, £55, La Mer

SHOP NOW 

Gifts for sister under £50

Pillow Talk On The Go Collection, £42, Charlotte Tilbury 

SHOP NOW 

Faux fur sleepwear bundle, £49, River Island

SHOP NOW  

Pamper gift bag, £35, Marks & Spencer 

SHOP NOW

Dior Mascara Diorshow gift set, £31, Dior Beauty 

SHOP NOW 

Glossier Candle, £37, Glossier 

SHOP NOW 

Revolution Makeup Storage Case, £40, ASOS

SHOP NOW 

Faux fur sleep mask, £25, Mint Velvet 

SHOP NOW 

Makeup Heroes Collection, £25, Clarins 

SHOP NOW 

Gifts for sister under £20 

Joyful Holiday Bright Dream Eyeshadow Palette, £16.99, Kiko Milano

SHOP NOW 

WAT Travel cup, £18, WAT THE BRAND

SHOP NOW 

Hello 2023 - A guided journal, £15, Oliver Bonas 

SHOP NOW 

Super Sister necklace, £14.85, Etsy 

SHOP NOW 

Personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar, £15, Prezzybox

SHOP NOW 

Pink Diesel, £15.75, Pink Diesel

SHOP NOW 

Gifts for sister under £10 

Sister tree ornament, £7.99, Etsy 

SHOP NOW 

You Are Not A Before Picture by Alex Light, £7.49, Amazon 

SHOP NOW 

Trinket dish, £5, Accessorize

SHOP NOW 

