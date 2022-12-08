33 best gifts for sisters this Christmas - written by someone who has two who are SO hard to buy for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As someone with two older sisters, I know how hard it is to buy Christmas gifts for your sisters.

I love going for personalised presents to show that a lot of thought has gone into gift giving. It might be a zodiac necklace or a personalised tote bag.

I also like buying them stuff I know they wouldn’t buy themselves, like a candle or piece of artwork.

The best thing about buying gifts for your sister is that you can always "borrow" said item so a handbag or a scarf is always a winner.

Ultimately, creating memories with your sister is key, so a great gift idea is an experience day. Whether that’s a spa day at a nearby hotel or a trip to the theatre, it makes for a great present you can enjoy too.

If you watch the Kardashians you might feel the pressure to lavish your sister with expensive gifts (Hermes tableware a la Kourtney, not a chance!) so if your budget is small, you could make her up a mini package with her favourite snacks or you could buy her the autobiography by her favourite celebrity.

If you’re a man looking for a gift for his sister, a bottle of her favourite rose wine or a self care hamper from The White Company would work perfectly. A joke present wouldn’t go a-miss either, or a cookery book (which might be a joke present depending on her skills in the kitchen!).

Scroll down for some ideas on what you can buy your sister. I’ve broken it down by price, because family members often set budgets in place.

Gifts for sister under £500

Pro-Collagen Skincare Stories Set, £230, Elemis

Apple Watch SE 2022 Edition, £249, Currys

Lana Osette bag, £345, Strathberry

SHOP NOW

Gold rainbow bezel watch, £320, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Gifts for sister under £200

Darcie leopard print pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

Penhaligons Halfeti Showstopper set, £195, Selfridges

Red short pyjamas, £140, Eberjey

Gifts for sister under £150

You have my heart necklace, £130, Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoes, £118, Lululemon

Apple TV 4Gm £149, Argos

Pomegranate Noir Home Collection, £121, Jo Malone London

Gifts for sister under £100

Chanel Beauty Illuminating Face Powder, £68, Boots

The Glitter Store personalised print, from £75, NotOnTheHighStreet

Pink slippers, £65, Just Sheepskin

La Mer The Lip Polish, £55, La Mer

Gifts for sister under £50

Pillow Talk On The Go Collection, £42, Charlotte Tilbury

Faux fur sleepwear bundle, £49, River Island

Pamper gift bag, £35, Marks & Spencer

Dior Mascara Diorshow gift set, £31, Dior Beauty

Glossier Candle, £37, Glossier

Revolution Makeup Storage Case, £40, ASOS

Faux fur sleep mask, £25, Mint Velvet

Makeup Heroes Collection, £25, Clarins

Gifts for sister under £20

Joyful Holiday Bright Dream Eyeshadow Palette, £16.99, Kiko Milano

WAT Travel cup, £18, WAT THE BRAND

Hello 2023 - A guided journal, £15, Oliver Bonas

Super Sister necklace, £14.85, Etsy

Personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar, £15, Prezzybox

Pink Diesel, £15.75, Pink Diesel

Gifts for sister under £10

Sister tree ornament, £7.99, Etsy

You Are Not A Before Picture by Alex Light, £7.49, Amazon

Trinket dish, £5, Accessorize

