33 best gifts for sisters this Christmas - written by someone who has two who are SO hard to buy for

Leanne Bayley
As an expert - well, someone with two sisters - here's a list of the best gifts for sisters in 2022. Whether you're looking for a small present, a unique gift, personalised or just nice and cheap, check out our suggestions...
As someone with two older sisters, I know how hard it is to buy Christmas gifts for your sisters.
I love going for personalised presents to show that a lot of thought has gone into gift giving. It might be a zodiac necklace or a personalised tote bag.
I also like buying them stuff I know they wouldn’t buy themselves, like a candle or piece of artwork.
The best thing about buying gifts for your sister is that you can always "borrow" said item so a handbag or a scarf is always a winner.
Ultimately, creating memories with your sister is key, so a great gift idea is an experience day. Whether that’s a spa day at a nearby hotel or a trip to the theatre, it makes for a great present you can enjoy too.
If you watch the Kardashians you might feel the pressure to lavish your sister with expensive gifts (Hermes tableware a la Kourtney, not a chance!) so if your budget is small, you could make her up a mini package with her favourite snacks or you could buy her the autobiography by her favourite celebrity.
If you’re a man looking for a gift for his sister, a bottle of her favourite rose wine or a self care hamper from The White Company would work perfectly. A joke present wouldn’t go a-miss either, or a cookery book (which might be a joke present depending on her skills in the kitchen!).
Scroll down for some ideas on what you can buy your sister. I’ve broken it down by price, because family members often set budgets in place.
Gifts for sister under £500
Pro-Collagen Skincare Stories Set, £230, Elemis
Apple Watch SE 2022 Edition, £249, Currys
Lana Osette bag, £345, Strathberry
Gold rainbow bezel watch, £320, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Gifts for sister under £200
Darcie leopard print pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi
Penhaligons Halfeti Showstopper set, £195, Selfridges
Red short pyjamas, £140, Eberjey
Gifts for sister under £150
You have my heart necklace, £130, Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoes, £118, Lululemon
Apple TV 4Gm £149, Argos
Pomegranate Noir Home Collection, £121, Jo Malone London
Gifts for sister under £100
Chanel Beauty Illuminating Face Powder, £68, Boots
The Glitter Store personalised print, from £75, NotOnTheHighStreet
Pink slippers, £65, Just Sheepskin
La Mer The Lip Polish, £55, La Mer
Gifts for sister under £50
Pillow Talk On The Go Collection, £42, Charlotte Tilbury
Faux fur sleepwear bundle, £49, River Island
Pamper gift bag, £35, Marks & Spencer
Dior Mascara Diorshow gift set, £31, Dior Beauty
Glossier Candle, £37, Glossier
Revolution Makeup Storage Case, £40, ASOS
Faux fur sleep mask, £25, Mint Velvet
Makeup Heroes Collection, £25, Clarins
Gifts for sister under £20
Joyful Holiday Bright Dream Eyeshadow Palette, £16.99, Kiko Milano
WAT Travel cup, £18, WAT THE BRAND
Hello 2023 - A guided journal, £15, Oliver Bonas
Super Sister necklace, £14.85, Etsy
Personalised Cadbury Dairy Milk Bar, £15, Prezzybox
Pink Diesel, £15.75, Pink Diesel
Gifts for sister under £10
Sister tree ornament, £7.99, Etsy
You Are Not A Before Picture by Alex Light, £7.49, Amazon
Trinket dish, £5, Accessorize
