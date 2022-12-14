The ultimate best sofas guide for 2023: The big trends & the top sofa brands to choose from

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofas are a home essential, no matter the size of your home - or room.

There are a whole host of designs to shop now, including L-shape corner settees, two seaters, as well as larger designs to seat the whole family - and guests.

Modular designs, as well as sofa beds, are also hugely popular.

When it comes to shopping for a sofa there's a lot to contend with - you've even got sofa in a box companies. Not only are you shopping for the perfect style and measurements, but also fabric, and filling, which are essential decisions because they are the secret to keeping your sofa intact and plump for years on end.

The most popular furniture shops to head to when shopping for the best sofas, includes M&S, John Lewis, as well as Loaf, Swyft Home, Snug and many more.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Types of sofas

There are a whole host of sofas to shop now, but the key feature is the style.

Some may be shopping for a small and simple two-seater, which is ideal for smaller spaces, spare rooms, or homes for one person or two.

However, those who have big families, or have a tendency to host parties and get togethers, then a larger design may be for you.

Corner sofas are popular for those with larger living rooms and open spaces, as it fits into almost every space, and ensures everyone can watch the telly in comfort or from any angle.

There are sofas with low backs or high backs, which make all the difference in terms of creating the illusion of more space in the home, plus provide the necessary support.

It’s also important to consider your home, and lifestyle, when choosing the fabric, as those with children or pets may prefer a washable fabric or stain resistant material.

Let’s not forget pull out sofas, or sofa beds, which are space saving, and ideal for those looking to kit out a spare room.

Best sofa brands

There are plenty of sofa brands to shop online, and in store.

M&S and John Lewis are amongst the longest standing and trusted brands to shop furniture, including sofas.

Furniture Village, IKEA and DFS are also go-to shopping destinations when it comes to shopping sofas.

Snug, Swyft, Sofology and Loaf are other hugely popular brands when it comes to shopping sofas, accent arm chairs and other cosy home essentials.

For those on a budget Dunelm has stunning sofas, as well as lounge accessories not to miss.

MORE: Stylish Christmas cushions for your sofa

Most comfortable sofas

The most comfortable sofas depend on your personal preference.

However, our personal opinion we prefer a corner sofa so you can put your feet up - quite literally - on the longer edge, or sit upright, plus you can fit all the family.

We prefer sofas with high backs to provide the necessary support comes sofa day, although some may prefer the lower back designs.

The next option is filling. A hybrid filling is preferred, while some may prefer stuffing filling, which is soft and filling, others may be looking for a memory foam filling so it holds the shape, yet provides the necessary support and comfort.

When it comes to the fabric, some find fabric materials loose shape and become slack, which is why it is important to select your fabric wisely.

Best sofas for living room

M&S sofas

M&S has a vast array of sofas available to shop online, and one of our personal favourites when it comes to shopping for the best sofas year in and year out.

Shoppers can personalise their sofas as part of M&S’ Made To Order scheme, from the shape, to the exterior fabric and filling, and even the legs on the sofa, so you can channel your inner interior designer.

However, you can also select ready made designs to make your shopping a breeze - but double check the delivery dates as delivery can take a few weeks.

HELLO! LOVES: Jayden Chaise Storage Sofa Bed, £1,199, M&S

The Jayden Chaise Storage Sofa Bed ticks all the boxes in our opinion. It comes in a left hand side or right hand side, so you can find the perfect fit for your home.

It measures 45cm in height, which may come a little lower, while the width is 189cm and depth is 119cm maximum so you can stretch out.

It comes in three colourways and fabrics, but also boasts storage underneath, which is a massive tick box.

DISCOVER: Best warm blankets for winter so snow day doesn't seem so bad

John Lewis sofas

John Lewis houses a wide range of brands, and have collaborated with major furniture companies to create stylish home pieces.

From leather designs, to velvet and fabric creations, storage sofas, to sofa beds, there is something to suit everyone’s needs.

HELLO! LOVES: John Lewis Oliver Grand 4 Seater Leather Sofa, £1,459, John Lewis

John Lewis’ Oliver Grand 4-Seater Sofa is the classic sofa perfectly suited to all interior styles.

The leather design is durable, but also stylish, and comfortable. It measures 85cm in height, perfect for those looking for a sofa with a higher back, a width of 221cm and 86cm in depth, which means you can seat up to four people on this couch.

Furniture Village sofas

Furniture Village is a longstanding retailer when it comes to shopping furniture and home essentials.

With a vast array of sofas to shop online shoppers are spoilt for choice; from sofa beds, storage sofa, corner sofas, recliners, and much more.

HELLO! LOVES: Touch 3 Seater Heavy Duty Fabric Power Recliner Sofa with USB Ports, £1095, Furniture Village

The Touch 3 Seater Sofa ticks all the boxes, as it is a three-seater, features a reclining option and USB port, so rest assured you can while away the hours watching your favourite moves in comfort.

This design in particular boasts a high back, padded arms, as well as foam and fibre seat cushions for ultimate relaxation.

READ: Winter is here - 6 electric heaters to keep you warm at home and save you money

Dunelm sofas

Dunelm is a popular shopping destination for those looking to revamp their homes, stock up on the basic essentials, and finishing touches for the home, but at a reasonable price tag.

Whether you are shopping for a new sofa, or cushions for your new home feature, Dunelm is your place to go.

HELLO! LOVES: Cassie 2 Seater Sofa in a Box, £269, Dunelm

For those looking to renovate their home, whether it is the lounge, spare room, or maybe even home cinema, this stylish furniture piece is sure to impress.

The design itself seats two people, boasts cream boucle fabric with stunning arm rests, and contrast black feet.

It measures 88cm in height, which is our perfect height as it provides the necessary support for your back, while the width is 147cm.

DFS sofas

DFS is another hugely popular furniture retailer to head to when investing in a new sofa, or a replacement home furniture piece.

The best part is there is currently a huge Autumn Sale on select items at DFS ahead of Christmas, which makes for the perfect time to invest in home furniture.

HELLO! LOVES: Arleth 2 Seater Deluxe Sofa Bed, £999, DFS

The Arleth Seater seats two people, and is the comfortable investment piece perfect for any home, or room in the home.

This design measures 90cm in height for ultimate back support, as well as 182cm in width, and 98cm in depth, although this extends to 230cm when it pulls out to transform into a sofa bed.

READ: How to get rid of dust in your home – and keep it away

Snug sofas

Snug is a hugely popular furniture brand, particularly with the fashion circle and Instagram influencers.

The Cloud Sundae, Rebel and Big Chill are some of the most popular styles to shop, and it’s easy to get lost in the wide selection of stunning, and well made, pieces.

HELLO! LOVES: The cloud sundae, £2,158, Snug

Snug’s The Cloud Sundae has caught our attention, and it appears to live up to its name, as this design is made from plush foam filling and fibre jacket, encased in a soft to the touch velvet exterior.

The Cloud range comes in two seaters and three seaters, as well as armchairs, and more, so you can shop the full collection, or individual pieces.

Sofology sofas

Sofology is the place to shop for those who want to get a little creative, as you can select from various styles, fabrics, legs, and more.

From corner sofas, four-seaters to corner pieces, armchairs, as well as footstools, and more, so you can shop individual pieces or the full range.

HELLO! LOVES: The Sofology Radley, from £749, Sofology

The Radley Range has piqued our interest as there are numerous items in the collection to fill the entire home.

The Radley four-seater is a must buy for those looking for comfortable and luxurious sofas. Shoppers can select from different headrests, as well as the recliner type.

This style comes in an array of fabrics and colours, including leather, velvet, chenille, or hard wearing fabrics.

Loaf sofas

Loaf has a huge variety of sofas to select from, including corner sofas, chaise, modular sofas, arm chairs and much more.

What we love is not only can you shop ready made sofas, but also get creative and personalise your order to suit your needs.

HELLO! LOVES: Chatnap Sofa Bed, £1485, Loaf

The Chatnap Sofa Bed is a modular sofa, which has ticked a lot of boxes for us.

This design is perfect for those limited on space, as it comes with arm rests, or be purchased without arms, so it can fit any area.

Shoppers can select from 137 fabrics, so you truly are spoilt for choice. While the filling is comprised of feather, foam and fibre, to achieve a comfortable, yet lived in aesthetic.

SHOP: 18 cosy things to buy on Amazon that will definitely make the cold nights easier

Swyft Home sofas

Swyft Home has garnered rave reviews from shoppers, not only for the impressive array of sofas, but the speedy delivery too.

Swyft Home’s sofas are selling out fast, so you will want to be quick.

HELLO! LOVES: MODEL 03 2 Seater, £1,790 , Swyft Home

The Model 03 is a hugely popular sofa design, and our personal favourite.

What we love about this modular design is it can be expanded with other modules to create the perfect sofa, should you choose to transform this design later down the line.

This creation measures 184cm in width, 71cm in height, and 92cm in depth, which is ideal for those who truly like to snuggle on the sofa with the deep set seats.

Habitat sofas

Habitat is a firm favourite homeware brand, which is stocked on numerous retailers, including Argos.

From sofas and armchairs, to cushions, and everything in between, there is plenty to shop.

HELLO! LOVES: Habitat Patsy 2 Seater Clic Clac Sofa Bed, £200, Argos

Habitat’s Patsy Sofa Bed has garnered hundreds of glowing reviews, and though it may seem simplistic, it is a genius invention.

This creation doubles up as a sofa, as well as a bench, or sofa bed which makes for extra practicality. It measures 77cm in height, 179cm in width as well as 93.5cm in depth, although it extends 108cm in depth when the clic clac contraption is in place to transform this design into a sofa bed.

Ikea sofas

Ikea is first on our list when it comes to shopping for home furniture, whether it is beds, desks, sofas, and home furnishings.

There is a wide selection of sofas to shop to suit every home, flat, bungalow or even outdoor space.

HELLO! LOVES: FRIHETEN Corner sofa-bed with storage, £650, IKEA

Ikea’s Friheten Corner Sofa Bed truly does deliver on all counts, as it is a corner sofa, which makes for practicality, it transforms into a sofa bed, and comes with additional storage too.

This creation measures 230cm in length, an impressive 151cm in depth, as well as 66cm in height. The filling is comprised of polyester wadding and foam for comfort, without any slouching fabric, but the exterior fabric is fixed.

NOW SHOP

Accent chairs are trending - here are 29 of our favourites for your living space

9 best sofa in a box companies to choose from in the UK

7 best corner sofas to suit your living room

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.