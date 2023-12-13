6 best sofa in a box companies: John Lewis, M&S, Argos & more

In the market for a new sofa? Forget hours in a showroom, now you can order your dream couch at the click of a button. Making life even easier, how about a sofa in a box? A sofa that comes delivered in handy, carryable boxes. Which is a godsend for those living in high-rise flats or with tiny hallways. Say goodbye to shimmying a sofa up the stairs! I'm the proud owner of a sofa in the box and I love it - a real game-changer, so here's everything you need to know about buying one, including the best places to buy…
Why should I buy a sofa in a box?
- If you need to get your sofa up or down the stairs to get it to your desired location, then you should definitely consider a sofa in a box, which can easily be transported.
- If you're a renter and could be moving frequently, having a sofa in a box will make the whole relocation process so much easier.
- If you're in a hurry and don't want to wait for your sofa to be made at a factory, a sofa in a box could be a speedy solution.
How I chose the best sofa in a box companies
- Price: Buying a sofa is one of those big home commitments but for some people who are living somewhere temporarily or don’t have the cash to splash, you may want a cheaper option, so we ensured we scoured the internet to find a scale of sofa prices.
- Practically: Yes, you want your sofa to look 10/10 and bring those Insta likes flooding in, but if it’s not comfy for a movie marathon or a Sunday afternoon snooze then it’s really not worth the funds. There’s a fine balance in getting the two things just right.
- Delivery: A sofa in a box is a great option for those who need their new furniture fast, and all of the sofas in the list have speedy delivery times available.