6 best sofa in a box companies in the UK: John Lewis, M&S, IKEA & more

6 best sofa in a box companies: John Lewis, M&S, Argos & more

Compact, convenient, and speedy delivery – a sofa in a box is the dream for movers and renters

sofa with a boho living room interior
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
In the market for a new sofa? Forget hours in a showroom, now you can order your dream couch at the click of a button. Making life even easier, how about a sofa in a box? A sofa that comes delivered in handy, carryable boxes. Which is a godsend for those living in high-rise flats or with tiny hallways. Say goodbye to shimmying a sofa up the stairs! I'm the proud owner of a sofa in the box and I love it - a real game-changer, so here's everything you need to know about buying one, including the best places to buy…

Why should I buy a sofa in a box?

  • If you need to get your sofa up or down the stairs to get it to your desired location, then you should definitely consider a sofa in a box, which can easily be transported.
  • If you're a renter and could be moving frequently, having a sofa in a box will make the whole relocation process so much easier.
  • If you're in a hurry and don't want to wait for your sofa to be made at a factory, a sofa in a box could be a speedy solution.

How I chose the best sofa in a box companies

  • Price: Buying a sofa is one of those big home commitments but for some people who are living somewhere temporarily or don’t have the cash to splash, you may want a cheaper option, so we ensured we scoured the internet to find a scale of sofa prices.
  • Practically: Yes, you want your sofa to look 10/10 and bring those Insta likes flooding in, but if it’s not comfy for a movie marathon or a Sunday afternoon snooze then it’s really not worth the funds. There’s a fine balance in getting the two things just right.
  • Delivery: A sofa in a box is a great option for those who need their new furniture fast, and all of the sofas in the list have speedy delivery times available.

  • John Lewis Swyft Model 03 Large 3 Seater Sofa

    swyft sofa in a box john lewis

    Swyft Large 3 Seater Sofa

    Editor's Note

    I get so many compliments on my comfy (and still so stylish) Swyft model 03 sofa! When it first arrived, the quality was my first surprise, being a sofa in a box I somehow thought that luxury would be compromised, but it’s not. I was concerned at first because the fabric can’t be taken off the cushions for washing but the threads themselves are stain resistant and after almost two years my sofa has survived chocolate-covered toddler fingers, muddy football shorts and more. The modular design means each seat can be switched around so you can change the corner to either end, which is so handy but I would say it would be even better to have an attachable option so the pieces don’t wiggle apart on their own.

    Dimensions

    • (H) 71cm x (W) 254cm x (D) 92cm

    Clever sofas from Swyft are the epitome of ease, but they don’t compromise on style either. Once assembled, you wouldn’t tell the difference between that and one on a showroom floor - and all of the designs are totally Instagram worthy. Their new Model 03 design looks and feels like sitting on a cloud.

    What's even more mind-blowing is the fact that you can get next-day delivery, which means you don’t have to order your dream sofa and then wait a full moon or five for it to be made. You just click and it can be with you the very next day! The easy assemble videos make it look like a doddle, and it really is that easy. You don’t need any tools and the pieces just slot together like magic.

    With any new sofa, it's completely normal to be paranoid about the slightest spillage (clumsy uncles we are looking at you) but fear not, as the clever stain-resistant technology will mean any messes just dab right out. Even red wine!

  • M&S Max 2 Seater Sofa in a Box

    marks and spencer max sofa in a box

    M&S 2 Seater Sofa

    Dimensions

    • (H) 67cm x (W) 134cm x (D) 80cm
    • Box dimensions: (H) 59cm x (W) 120cm x (D) 70cm

    Marks & Spencer's sofa in a box is designed to fit perfectly in cosier spaces. It's quick and easy to assemble, while soft cushions are comfortable and supportive. Set on a wooden frame for a stylish finish, the sofa is also features stain defence fabrics to keep it looking its best.

  • Argos Habitat Evie Fabric 2 Seater Sofa in a Box

    argos sofa in a box

    Habitat Evie Fabric 2 Seater Sofa

    Dimensions

    • (H) 82cm x (W) 143cm x (D) 83cm
    • Box dimensions: Box one: (H) 24cm x (W) 72cm x (D) 123cm 
    • Box two: (H) 17cm x (W) 52cm x (D) 128cm

    Any new homeowner will know that Argos is a godsend - a one-stop-shop for every home item you could possibly ever imagine. They've jumped on the sofa in a box hype too, and as you would expect, it won’t break the bank either!

  • Dunelm Crombie Flatweave 2 Seater Sofa in a Box

    dunelm sofa in a box

    Dunelm Flatweave 2 Seater Sofa

    Dimensions

    • (H) 80cm x (W) 140cm x (D) 79cm
    • Box dimensions: (H) 140cm x (W) 77cm x (D) 46cm

    Dunelm has so many lovely home pieces for upgrading your living space, and the Crombie Flatweave two-seater sofa ticks all the boxes. Practical and stylish, the compact design makes it easy to move the sofa up the stairs or around your home, and absolutely no tools are needed to set it up. It features high-density foam-filled cushions, boxy arms and solid wood legs, and the fabric easily wipes clean. 

  • Mano Mano Smart 2 Seater Sofa in a Box

    mano mano smart two seater sofa in a box

    Mano Mano Smart 2 Seater Sofa

    Dimensions

    (L) 124cm x (H) 81cm x (D) 65cm

    Online DIY giants Mano Mano are on hand with sofa in a box options too. How about this chic blue sofa to brighten up a room? The rectangular frame will work well in just about any space, and the storage space beneath the seat is ideal for tucking away cushions, blankets or bedding. The sofa has a handcrafted wooden structure that's sturdy and stylish, while the padded foam on the seat and backrest provides maximum comfort.

  • Homebase Draper Woven Fabric 2 Seater Sofa in a Box

    homebase sofa in a box

    Homebase Draper Woven Fabric 2 Seater Sofa

    Dimensions

    • (H) 87cm x (W) 142cm x (D) 87cm

    • Box dimensions: (H) 76cm x (W) 122cm x (D) 52cm

    Looking for a timeless sofa that will complement any living area? Homebase's two-seater sofa in a box is upholstered in a soft touch woven fabric and finished with button stitch back and piping detailing to add to the vintage-style appearance. The two bolster cushions combined with the deep seats make for the most comfortable feel, and the sofa will be delivered in a box that can fit through the smallest hallways and doors.

