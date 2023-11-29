Dunelm's winter sale is so good right now – these are the deals that are actually worth shopping

Dunelm is the home of cosy, stylish homeware pieces that won't break the bank, and as someone who has recently moved into a new flat, I understand how important it is to save money wherever possible on new furniture and home decor.

Purchasing so many home items at once has definitely taken a hit to my bank account, so one of the ways I've saved money is by hunting through sale items in the hope of a bargain. Luckily, Dunelm made the search a lot easier, as its winter sale is seriously good right now.

To save you from endless scrolling, I've handpicked the Dunelm sale items that I think are genuinely worth shopping. You'll find everything from practical desks to chic drinks cabinets, and the best part is - some of the items included are reduced by as much as 50%.

How I chose the best Dunelm deals

As someone who shops for a living, I've gotten pretty good at spotting a bargain, and I've only including items that I would genuinely purchase myself. Price: I've chosen items with a range of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, and everything in the list is currently reduced by at least 20%.

I've chosen items with a range of price points ranging from affordable to luxury, and everything in the list is currently reduced by at least 20%. Variety: Whether you're looking to upgrade your home with new furniture or are on the hunt for stylish decorative pieces for a homeware refresh, I've picked out a range of items, from sofas to photo frames, desks and more.

Zoey Mirror Top Side Table Zoey Mirror Top Side Table Dunelm's round coffee table is so modern with its metal gold-finish hairpin legs and sleek mirrored top, so its ideal for adding a contemporary feel to your home. The compact size is perfect for tucking next to your sofa or bed, making it super practical for keeping essentials within reach. If you want to elevate the appearance, add a decorative book or storage plate.

£34.30 (SAVE 30%) AT DUNELM

Framless Pebble Mirror Framless Pebble Mirror Practical and stylish, Dunelm's on-trend pebble mirror is a lovely decorative feature for any room in your home, and better yet, it's currently half-price in the sale. Featuring a modern frameless design, the minimal style would enhance any empty walls, so it would look great places in a hallway or above a dressing table.

£12.50 (SAVE 50%) AT DUNELM

Zena Boucle Dining Chair Boucle Dining Chair Finding dining chairs that are just as aesthetically pleasing as they are practical can be a challenge, but Dunelm has nailed it with the Zena Boucle Dining Chair. Designed with a round steel frame and upholstered with a gorgeous boucle finish, the soft chair provides comfort and support while maintaining its elegance.

£169 (SAVE £26) AT DUNELM

Franco Small Sideboard Franco Small Rattan Sideboard Rattan detailing on indoor furniture is the latest home trend, and this sideboard gives off a vintage feel within a contemporary twist. It features rattan fronts with a contrasting black surround, finished with brushed gold handles that provide a luxe finish. Inside, you'll find cupboard and shelving space, and we think it would look amazing stored in a hallway or porch with dried flowers and a vase placed on the top.

£179 (SAVE 20%) AT DUNELM

Freddie Rustic Wood Effect Step Up Shelf Desk Rustic Wood Effect Shelf Desk Searching for a new desk for your home office? Dunelm's Rustic Wooden Desk has just been price dropped. Featuring a sleek metal frame and a step-up design, the desk modern desk provides ample space for working and for storage. Complete with a rustic wood effect finish that perfectly complements the black frame, it will work well with just about any office decor.

£99 (SAVE £20) AT DUNELM

Set of Two Pacific Photo Frames Pacific Photo Frames The easiest way to make a space feel homely is by adding photos, and Dunelm's picture frames are currently reduced by 30%. Sold in sets of two, the classic frames are sold in a range of colourways, with triangle hooks for easy hanging. Add your favourite photographs or a stylish print to instantly level up a bedroom or living area. From £2.80 (SAVE 30%) AT DUNELM

Logan Flatweave Storage Table Footstool Storage Table Footstool We're seriously impressed by this footstool that transforms into a coffee table, and it's reduced by 50% in the Dunelm sale. Made with a flatweave upholstery, the footstool opens up to offer large storage space for blankets, shoes, bedding and more, while the surface of the footstool becomes a sturdy table for placinb books and magazines. £139.50 (SAVE 50%) AT DUNELM

Pimlico Antique Brass Drinks Trolley Pimlico Brass Drinks Trolley Dunelm's Pimlico Brass Drinks Trolley not only looks the part, but it's so practical for parties and get-togethers during party season. Made from iron and mirrored glass, the traditional trolley has an antique brass-effect finish, with handles and wheels for manouvrability. Whether you're using it to store your favourite drinks or as a decorative piece, you'll want to pick up the 50% saving while you can. £114.50 (SAVE 50%) AT DUNELM

Dunelm delivery costs

Dunelm offers free standard delivery for orders over £49 and large item delivery for £9.95. For click and collect, shoppers can pick up their order for free in as little as three hours.

Dunelm Christmas delivery times

Shoppers will need to order before 18 December for Standard Delivery in time for Christmas, before 19 December for furniture delivery and before 20 December for Express Delivery.

Dunelm returns policy

Shoppers can return or exchange items within 28 days of purchase (extended until 31 January between 12 November to 24 December). All refunds will be made back to the original lender type.