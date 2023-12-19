Best corner sofas for your home in 2023 - expert-approved

Whether you’re decorating a large living room, or if you just want to maximise the limited space you have available for seating and chilling in any given room, a corner sofa is a genius piece of furniture.

It saves you space, as you don’t have the gap that’s left by two sofas placed perpendicular to each other. They also tend to seat more people and just generally lend themselves to the perfect environment for movie sessions and chill.

Interior designer Kirsten Wilson agrees. “The best thing about a corner sofa is sinking into the corner, getting comfy, putting your feet up, putting a good movie on, with plenty of room for others to sit with you,” she says.

“A corner sofa can be the focal point of a room if done right, and really helps to divide a large space into separate seating zones.”

I couldn’t agree more, so - with some help from Kirsten - I’ve selected the top corner sofas you can shop online right now. Scroll down for more information about Kirsten and why you should trust her.

How we chose the best corner sofas

Price: You’ll find something in this roundup to cater to all budgets, whether you’re looking for a bargain corner sofa, or if you have a bit more to invest.

M&S Aspen Chaise Sofa (Left Hand) Marks & Spencer corner sofa Delivered in: 9 weeks Delivery cost: £15 Returns info: 35 days with a £25 collection fee Colours available: 105 different fabrics Chaise length: 188 cm Measurements: 299 x 105 x 51 cm Arm height: 65cm Top back rail height: 69cm Removable legs? No Cover type - fixed Kirsten says: “Clean lines but also very welcoming, I think this is ideal for a masculine setting. I would go with the mushroom leather colour and match it with darker and warm wood, with earthy tones throughout the room.”

£1,799 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Anthropologie Mica Linen Modular Right Corner sofa Anthropologie corner sofa Delivered in: 4 weeks Delivery cost: £59 Returns info: 30 days Colours available: Only in Ivory Measurements: 80 x 279 x158 cm Chaise length: 124 cm Arm height: 60cm Top back rail height: 90cm Removable legs? No Cover type: removable No assembly required Guarantee: Not specified Kirsten says: “Known for bringing to light the gems we never knew existed, once again Anthropology has not disappointed! I can’t help but admit I gasped when I saw this sofa. I feel like I might make the space just so I can buy this. Different to anything else you might find on the market, this wood and linen mix is definitely the sofa your friend or neighbour will not have! I’d say snap it up before it's sold out, or I may have to! Warning: small children or mucky paws might not complement it well.”

£3,998 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE SHOP CORNER SOFAS ON ANTHROPOLOGIE US

Ashbourne Sofa bed with Storage space (left and right hand) Amazon corner sofa Delivered in: 10 days Delivery cost: £80 - £150 depending on postcode. Ground floor delivery only - extra charges apply for first floor and above Returns info: Not specified Colours available: Black and grey or all grey Measurements: 100 x 270 x 90 cm Arm height: 66cm Top back rail height: 96cm Chaise length: 81.5cm Removable legs? No Cover type: fixed Assembly required (drivers can assemble at cost of £40) Guarantee: Not specified Kirsten says: “Let’s be honest, sofa beds are not usually known for their style, but this sofa has something to say about that! You would never guess this is an actual sofa bed. If you have a bigger lounge/living room space and don’t have the space for an extra bed in your home, this is the ideal sofa to have ready for guests.”

£699 AT AMAZON SHOP CORNER SOFAS AT AMAZON US

Wayfair Celis 2-piece upholstered corner sofa Chaise Wayfair Corner sofa Delivered in: 6-7 weeks Delivery cost: £4.99 Returns info: 30 days, up to £50 collection fee Colours available: 8 different fabric types No of boxes delivered: not specified Measurements: 71 x 279.5 x 90 cm Chaise length: 81.5 cm Arm height: 60cm Top back rail height: 71cm Removable legs? No Cover type: removable Assembly required Guarantee: 5 year full protection for £47.94, 1 year otherwise Kirsten says: “You want a corner sofa but you have a small space and you are on a budget, this is the one! Nine colours to choose from, with oatmeal being my personal favourite as you can drop it into any room and know it would go perfectly!”

£459.99 (SAVE 12%) AT WAYFAIR SHOP CORNER SOFAS AT WAYFAIR US

John Lewis Draper 5 plus seater Chaise End Sofa (Left hand) John Lewis corner sofa Delivered in: 9 weeks Delivery cost: free Returns info: 35 days with a £29.95 collection fee if not damaged / faulty (in which case collection is free) Colours available: 69 different fabrics Chaise length: 142 cm Measurements: 222 x 148 x 87 cm Arm height: 62cm Top back rail height: 87cm Removable legs? Yes Cover type: fixed Kirsten says: “With over 75 fabrics to choose from, this sofa can adapt to almost any setting, from bright, to muted down, and I especially love this one for smaller spaces.”

£2,949 AT JOHN LEWIS

DFS 2 corner 2 sofa DFS corner sofa Delivered in: 8 weeks Delivery cost: Charges up to £99 may apply depending on postcode Returns info: Orders can be cancelled but no returns on handmade furniture Colours available: 22 different velvet fabrics Measurements: 248 x 248 x 98 cm Arm height: 62cm Top back rail height: 76cm Removable legs? No Cover type: fixed Guarantee: 15 years for manufacturing defects and frame and springs fittings, 2 years on leathers, fabrics and inners, reclining mechanisms Kirsten says: “Hello sexy sofa! I would style this with dark walls, warm accent lighting and gold accessories throughout the room.”

£1,799 AT DFS

Furniture Village Contempo 3 Seater Chaise End Power recliner Sofa (Right or left hand modular sofa) Furniture Village corner sofa Delivered in: 28 days Delivery cost: £89 Returns info: Orders can be cancelled free of charge prior to delivery, returns 14 days with collection fee of up to 25% of cost of item Colours available: 26 different fabrics Measurements: 228 x 279 x 95 cm Arm height: 60cm Top back rail height: 98cm Removable legs? No Cover type: fixed Guarantee: 20-year structural guarantee Kirsten says: “The sleek metal feet on this sofa are what attracted me as it really helps to open up the space in the room. And for anyone who suffers with a bad back, these high backs scream style and comfort without the pain.”

£2,295 AT FURNITURE VILLAGE

Modular Cruz Peacock Velvet Corna Sofa with Footstool Dunelm corner sofa Delivered in: 7 days Delivery cost: £9.99 Returns info: 28 days, free collection Colours available: Only in Peacock Measurements: 90 x 203 x140 cm Arm height: Not specified Top back rail height: Not specified Removable legs? No Cover type: fixed Assembly required Guarantee: 10-year or 25-year upholstery frame guarantee Kirsten says: “Simple, sleek perfection! If you want colour in your room, but are also afraid of it being too much, this peacock velvet sofa gives you a truly sophisticated pop of colour.”

£1,994 AT DUNELM



Meet the expert

Kirsten Wilson is an Interior Designer-turned-Stationery Designer, who is best known as the founder of Manchester-based planner company Hello Day. Having worked as an Interior Designer in Washington DC, Barcelona and Manchester, in 2016 stationery enthusiast Kirsten founded Hello Day, using her designer’s eye for current trends to release a range of high-end, stylish planners to help women better manage their hectic lives and achieve more without neglecting their mental and physical wellbeing. Hello Day’s product lines are designed to add an extra touch of class for anyone styling their home with an interest in design.