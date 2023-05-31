Striped homeware is trending on TikTok right now: 12 best home decor accessories to get the look

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Striped homeware is trending on TikTok: 12 best home decor accessories to get the look
Candy stripe homeware is having a moment - and these are the sweetest pieces to shop

Best striped homeware
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor

As homeware trends go, the candy stripe interiors look is definitely one of the easiest to emulate.

From £8 striped cushions to £20 striped bedding, striped homeware is about as accessible as a homeware trend goes – and if you’re looking for inspo, I’d be shocked if you haven’t seen the striped homeware trend all over your Instagram feed and TikTok.

Since stripes are a fashion classic, there’s no reason it can’t be a classic homeware aesthetic too. Navy and white, or black and white, are nice but have you seen how incredible striped homeware looks in green, red, orange of pink? 

Bold and beautiful, it can slip seamlessly into any style of home, even if it’s just the odd home accessory.

Striped homeware inspiration

As homeware inspiration goes, Hannah Gale’s clashing striped bedding makes me want to throw out my plain coloured duvet covers and start all over again with fresh, fun patterns.

And I’ve been creeping on the fabulous Heart Zeena Home’s striped vases which are even more joyful than the peonies they’re housing.

How to make stripes work in your home

You don’t have to go stripes on every single piece of homeware. Start with something small, like a cushion or mug, or even a tissue box holder like influencer Jessie Bush.

Affordable striped vases are an easy nod to the trend, while striped bedding has the ability to lift a room – and looks even better with rattan furniture or clashing wallpaper and prints.

HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery says of the trend: “Candy stipe homewares are having a real moment on Instagram and TikTok. This super sweet and playful trend is a great way to inject personality into your home. Want to take it up another level? Try colour clashing your accessories with your walls.”

With so many striped pieces to buy, we’ve whittled it down to our favourite pieces for you to slowly embrace the candy-stripe trend.

Shop the best striped homeware accessories

  • Dunelm Striped Plant Pot

    Dunelm Striped Plant Pot

    Made from durable and hard wearing ceramic, this plant pot has a classic round shape with a ridged edge and is available in three colours - it's so affordable, you could get all three!

  • Oliver Bonas Striped Vase

    Oliver Bonas Striped Vase

    Striped vases are a great base for any blooms! Oliver Bonas' yellow candy stripe vase has a reactive glaze finish, so each piece has a unique look.

  • Matalan Striped Jug

    Matalan Striped Jug

    This jug would make a cute summer dining addition, looking as good on your patio or picnic set up as a winter dinner party.

  • Habitat Stripe Bedding

    Habitat Stripe Bedding Set

    Amp up your bedroom for summer with Habitat's light and airy striped bedding set, in the sweetest pink.

    The best part? Flip the cover and you'll find a muted beige stripe design - two in one!

  • Etsy striped mug

    Etsy Striped Mug

    This vintage inspired mug is handpainted for the chicest coffee holder.

  • Dunelm striped doormat

    Dunelm Striped Doormat

    Don't forget your exterior - this Dunelm doormat is affordable and an easy nod to the trend. You'll be the envy of your neighbours!

  • Asda striped cushion

    Asda Striped Cushion

    Leaning into the candy vibe is ASDA's cute striped cushion. Humbug anyone?

  • John Lewis striped lamp

    John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Striped Lamp

    This chic collaboration between fashion designer Matthew Williamson and John Lewis is so popular it's already sold out in the red colourway.

    The striped base is offset by a naturally woven lampshade for maximum cool.

  • H&M striped cushion

    H&M Striped Cushion

    H&M's cotton linen blend cushion cover is available in black and white, red and white or blue and white.

  • Ikea striped rug

    Ikea Striped Rug

    A handy flatwoven rug, Ikea's striped rug can be used indoor outdoor.

  • Etsy Striped Pots

    Etsy Striped Matchstick Pots

    These matchstick holders are a great new home gift, or a lovely little addition to your living room #shelfie.

  • Striped photo frame

    Anthropologie Striped Photo Frame

    Anthropologie's striped and scalloped-edge photo frames look far more expensive than their £22 price tag.

