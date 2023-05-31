Striped homeware is trending on TikTok right now: 12 best home decor accessories to get the look

Candy stripe homeware is having a moment - and these are the sweetest pieces to shop

As homeware trends go, the candy stripe interiors look is definitely one of the easiest to emulate.

From £8 striped cushions to £20 striped bedding, striped homeware is about as accessible as a homeware trend goes – and if you’re looking for inspo, I’d be shocked if you haven’t seen the striped homeware trend all over your Instagram feed and TikTok.

Since stripes are a fashion classic, there’s no reason it can’t be a classic homeware aesthetic too. Navy and white, or black and white, are nice but have you seen how incredible striped homeware looks in green, red, orange of pink?

Bold and beautiful, it can slip seamlessly into any style of home, even if it’s just the odd home accessory.

Striped homeware inspiration

As homeware inspiration goes, Hannah Gale’s clashing striped bedding makes me want to throw out my plain coloured duvet covers and start all over again with fresh, fun patterns.

And I’ve been creeping on the fabulous Heart Zeena Home’s striped vases which are even more joyful than the peonies they’re housing.

How to make stripes work in your home

You don’t have to go stripes on every single piece of homeware. Start with something small, like a cushion or mug, or even a tissue box holder like influencer Jessie Bush.

Affordable striped vases are an easy nod to the trend, while striped bedding has the ability to lift a room – and looks even better with rattan furniture or clashing wallpaper and prints.

HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery says of the trend: “Candy stipe homewares are having a real moment on Instagram and TikTok. This super sweet and playful trend is a great way to inject personality into your home. Want to take it up another level? Try colour clashing your accessories with your walls.”

With so many striped pieces to buy, we’ve whittled it down to our favourite pieces for you to slowly embrace the candy-stripe trend.

Shop the best striped homeware accessories

