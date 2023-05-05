11 coronation sales that are SO royally good they'll have you cheering

Pop the champagne, these are the coronation sales to shop...

The King's coronation celebrations are well underway and this year we're celebrating by checking out the special coronation sales that are taking place over the King's's three-day party.

Check out our edit of the best coronation sales taking place...

1. Aromatherapy Associates coronation sale

Aromatherapy Associates is having a whopping 20% off sale to honour the King's coronation. As well, you can get the "Crown Jewels Free Gift" when you spend £60 or more.

2. ASOS coronation sale

Of course ASOS has a coronation sale on to celebrate the King's historic weekend, and rather apt, the code you need to use is CROWN.

3. LOOKFANTASTIC coronation sale

LOOKFANTASTIC has a huge Majestic Beauty Event taking place for the coronation. Save up to 30% on beauty favourites! From Liz Earle to Urban Decay, St Tropez and so much more. ALSO, get a FREE Beauty Box.

4. Estee Lauder coronation sale

Estee Lauder has a very exciting discount on for the coronation.You can get two FREE travel-sized serums to give you royally radiant skin. The limited edition Advanced Night Repair collection (worth £110) for just £64. You'll enjoy a full size serum plus two free travel size ones.

5. Aspinal of London coronation sale

Kate Middleton's favourite affordable handbag brand has launched a huge coronation sale in time for the celebrations. Aspinal of London is known for quality, and the bags are designed for longevity, with the view that they will be passed down through generations. All of the products are handmade by skilled artisans in some of the finest workshops in the world.

6. Amazon coronation sale

Amazon is having a huge coronation sale with deals on everything from home to beauty.

7. Dusk coronation sale

Let the coronation celebrations begin with DUSK bedding! For a limited time, enjoy up to 60% off orders and use code KING15 for 15% off.

8. Simba coronation sale

Simba is offering 55% off mattresses for your coronation celebrations - what are you waiting for? Such a steal.

9. Aurum + Grey coronation sale

If you're looking to buy some new jewellery over the coronation weekend - or looking to buy a gift for someone - take advantage of the Aurum + Grey coronation sale giving you 10% off your order if you use the code CROWN10.

10. Bobbi Brown coronation sale

Enjoy in style! You can get 20% off for a limited time only and you can also use the code BELLINI for a free full-size lip gloss.

11. Lakeland coronation sale

You're in for a right royal treat with this one. If you love Lakeland, you're going to be in MAJOR discount heaven.

