Coronation men's outfit ideas: Cool cufflinks, Union Jack T-shirts & red, white & blue bucket hats
The royal-themed men's outfits to celebrate the coronation in style

Sophie Bates
Have you decided how you'll be celebrating King Charles III's coronation? The royal occasion will take place on Saturday 6 May, and whether you're planning a street party, a family barbeque, or seeing in the bank holiday weekend at home, why not get into the celebratory spirit with a coronation-themed outfit? 

From men's Union Jack T-shirts to stylish cufflinks and ties, we've rounded up the best coronation outfit ideas for men from M&S to Ted Baker, Amazon and more.

Men's coronation outfit ideas

  • men's marks and spencer navy tshirt

    M&S Men's Colour Block T-Shirt

    If you're looking for a coronation-themed outfit to wear way beyond the royal event, M&S red, white and blue colour block tee is perfect.

  • union jack cufflinks etsy

    Etsy Union Jack Cufflinks

    Etsy has so many outfits and memorabilia to mark the coronation, and the Union Jack cufflinks are so smart. 

  • white red and blue coronation tie

    Amazon Men's Coronation Tie

    And opt for Amazon's Union Jack tie to complete the look.

  • men's coronation tshirt ted baker

    Ted Baker Men's Coronation T-Shirt

    For a more subtle style, we're loving this Ted Baker's floral coronation graphic T-shirt.

  • coronation hat etsy

    Etsy Coronation Hat

    Featuring detailed embroidery of the coronation emblem, Etsy's stylish men's cap can be worn for the occasion, then treasured for years to come. 

  • coronation men's tshirt

    Amazon Men's Coronation T-Shirt

    Amazon's coronation men's T-shirt is printed with the official coronation emblem, and it's available in navy, red, blue and white.

  • marks and spencer coronation bucket hat

    M&S Men's Coronation Bucket Hat

    Looking for a fun accessory for your street party? M&S's coronation bucket hat is the one.

  • hello coronation mens jumper

    HELLO! Men's Coronation Jumper

    The HELLO! coronation shop is filled with royal-themed pieces for men, women and kids. The men's sweatshirt features a floral coronation illustration, and it's available in navy or black.



