Coronation men's outfit ideas: Cool cufflinks, Union Jack T-shirts & red, white & blue bucket hats

The royal-themed men's outfits to celebrate the coronation in style

Have you decided how you'll be celebrating King Charles III's coronation? The royal occasion will take place on Saturday 6 May, and whether you're planning a street party, a family barbeque, or seeing in the bank holiday weekend at home, why not get into the celebratory spirit with a coronation-themed outfit?

From men's Union Jack T-shirts to stylish cufflinks and ties, we've rounded up the best coronation outfit ideas for men from M&S to Ted Baker, Amazon and more.

Men's coronation outfit ideas

M&S Men's Colour Block T-Shirt If you're looking for a coronation-themed outfit to wear way beyond the royal event, M&S red, white and blue colour block tee is perfect.

Etsy Union Jack Cufflinks Etsy has so many outfits and memorabilia to mark the coronation, and the Union Jack cufflinks are so smart. £14 AT ETSY

Amazon Men's Coronation Tie And opt for Amazon's Union Jack tie to complete the look.

Ted Baker Men's Coronation T-Shirt For a more subtle style, we're loving this Ted Baker's floral coronation graphic T-shirt.

Etsy Coronation Hat Featuring detailed embroidery of the coronation emblem, Etsy's stylish men's cap can be worn for the occasion, then treasured for years to come. £10.19 AT ETSY

Amazon Men's Coronation T-Shirt Amazon's coronation men's T-shirt is printed with the official coronation emblem, and it's available in navy, red, blue and white.

M&S Men's Coronation Bucket Hat Looking for a fun accessory for your street party? M&S's coronation bucket hat is the one.

HELLO! Men's Coronation Jumper The HELLO! coronation shop is filled with royal-themed pieces for men, women and kids. The men's sweatshirt features a floral coronation illustration, and it's available in navy or black.



