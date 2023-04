6 best coronation plates to commemorate the crowning of King Charles III

Are you still searching for a special piece of memorabilia to mark King Charles III's coronation? The momentous occasion will take place on Saturday 6 May, and a limited edition plate is the perfect keepsake to remember the royal celebration.

From handpainted plates to display in your home to coronation plates to impress guests at your street party, shop the coronation plates to buy now and keep for a lifetime.

Coronation plates to celebrate King Charles III

Amazon Coronation Plate Amazon's coronation plate is decorated with delicate detailing surrounding the image of King Charles - and it's the perfect piece of memorabilia to keep on your mantelpiece.

£12.41 AT AMAZON

Fortnum & Mason Coronation Plate Fortnum & Mason's coronation collection is filled with special edition pieces that can be passed down for generations, and the hand-decorated plate is our favourite.

£225 AT FORTNUM & MASON

Emma Bridgewater Coronation Plate Looking for memorabilia that you can also use for your upcoming bank holiday celebrations? Emma Bridgewater's stylish coronation plates are the one.

£14 AT EMMA BRIDGEWATER

M&S Coronation Plate For a more subtle style, M&S's royal-themed plates can be used for the coronation and beyond. £8 AT M&S

Dunelm Coronation Plate Dunelm recently released its coronation collection, and you can pick up the mugs, teapots, and coasters to match your coronation plate.

£18 AT DUNELM

Etsy Coronation Plate Printed with the official coronation emblem, Etsy's commemorative plate comes with its own stand for displaying around your home.

£12.99 AT ETSY

