The Bank Holiday sales have started early! Shopping Editor-approved deals you don't want to miss

Bank Holiday weekends are known for seriously good sales, and this one is no different, with so many deals already dropping ahead of Monday 6 May.
Whether you're looking for huge discounts on homeware, must-see beauty offers or a good fashion bargain, you're in luck as many of our favourite brands have cut their prices on pieces you might even already have on your shopping list.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or treating someone else this Bank Holiday, scroll on for the sales you don't want to miss.
How I chose the best Bank Holiday sales
- Personal opinion: I essentially shop for a living, including curating a weekly deals newsletter, so I've constantly got an eye out for the best sales - especially a high street fashion steal.
- Trusted brands: Every brand included in this edit is known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. A low price is only worth spending on a quality product.
- Price: I've chosen a range of products to suit different budgets, but they all have a discount of at least 10% or £50.
M&S Lois Corner Sofa Set
Editor's pick
If you love boho style, Marks & Spencer's rattan Lois Corner Sofa Set will be a beautiful addition to your garden. The popular set comes with a coffee table, and will be the perfect space to enjoy the sunshine when it finally arrives.
The sunshine is yet to hit, but now is the best time to shop for your garden furniture. M&S has some of the most stylish, affordable pieces, and right now you'll save 10% when you spend £250, 15% when you spend £500 and 20% when you spend £1,000.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Editor's pick
It's rare to see a saving on the latest iPhone, especially in the most sought-after colours like Black Titanium. This sim-free, 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max was just released in September 2023 and you can shop it at John Lewis with £50 off for a limited time.
John Lewis always has incredible Bank Holiday deals, and right now members can take £10 off every £120 they spend and £20 off every £200 they spend - signing up is free! There's also 20% off summer dresses, 15% off beauty and up to £100 off Apple products.
H&M Embroidered Straw Shopper
Editor's pick
You'll want to wear H&M's Prada lookalike bag on repeat this summer, and it's just dropped in the sale with 15% off. Shop it now before it sells out.
There's 15% off across some must-see pieces at H&M this Bank Holiday. From summer dresses to linen trousers, oversized blazers and new season accessories.
Whistles Hazy Coral Midi Dress
Editor's pick
This wear-everywhere printed midi dress from Whistles will be one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe this season. Invest now to wear with heeled strappy sandals, trainers or slides for any occasion.
Wardrobe refresh incoming - there's 20% off absolutely everything at Whistles this Bank Holiday. Go, go, go.
New Look Tan Leather-Look Sliders
Editor's pick
These slides are lookalikes for the Hermès Oran sandals loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, so it's no wonder they're selling out fast.
There's currently 40% off all shoes in the New Look Bank Holiday sale! Stock up on sandals for the new season, shop their popular Birkenstock clog lookalikes or treat yourself to a new pair of trainers.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation
Editor's pick
Estée Lauder Double Wear is one of the most popular foundations on the market thanks to its high coverage formula that really does stay in place all day, even in the height of summer. It comes in an impressive range of shades, too.
There's £10 off a whole range of bestselling beauty products at Boots right now. Expect brands from Estée Lauder to Clinique and MAC to Bobbi Brown.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Editor's pick
Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat liners are iconic, and Pillow Talk is the suits-everyone shade everyone needs in their beauty repertoire. It's a 'your lips but better' kind of colour.
Skincare expert and all round beauty industry legend Caroline Hirons has curated an edit for Cult Beauty this Bank Holiday - think Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Somerville, Sunday Riley, Oribe and Summer Fridays. The best bit? You can take 20% every single item using code HIRONSCB.
Dunelm Kendall Dining Chair
Editor's pick
I predict a sell out for these luxe velvet dining chairs. Available in a range of colours from navy blue to blush pink, the Art deco inspired design features plush, soft velvet upholstery and gold-finished metal legs.
Dunelm has a huge sale on right now, making it the perfect weekend to upgrade your home. From furniture to lighting and mirrors, it's a goldmine of amazing bargains.
SIMBA Hybrid Pro Mattress
Editor's pick
SIMBA's bestselling mattresses are expensive - but what could be a better investment than a good night's sleep, every night? The Hybrid Pro features a breathable, pure wool top layer, a double layer of 2,000 zoned, titanium alloy Aerocoil springs for spinal alignment & pressure relief, and pen-cell Simbatex foam for cooling airflow.
If you're looking for a new mattress, SIMBA has all of their bestsellers on sale, so now is the time to buy. From the purse-friendly Comfort range to the popular Deluxe range and the most luxurious Earth range, there's something to suit every budget.
Philips Sonicare Series 7900 Toothbrush
Editor's pick:
With four different modes (clean, white+, gum health, deep clean+) and three intensities, a pressure sensor, travel case and the promise of whiter teeth in one week, Philips Sonicare is THE elite toothbrush. 60% is a huge saving and you can choose from black, pink or white.
Amazon has flash sales on all Bank Holiday weekend. This means impressive discounts across beauty, electricals and tech, fashion, books and much more.
Boux Avenue Gracey Lingerie Set
Editor's pick
Boux Avenue's gorgeous Gracey set includes a delicate and feminine balconette bra in sheer floral lace. This fluro pink colourway is amazing for summer.
Boux Avenue's free knicker deal is back this Bank Holiday, and it means you can shop stunning lingerie for much less. Buy your favourite bra and get the matching briefs or thong for free on selected sets.
