11 cheap wedding gifts under £50: Budget-friendly gifts for the newlyweds
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

11 cheap wedding gifts under £50 to mark the happy occasion

The thoughtful wedding gifts that won't break the bank

split image wedding gifts
Sophie Bates
Sophie Bates

Wedding season is approaching, and it's no surprise that finding the perfect gift for the special event in your diary can cause a huge hit to your bank account. 

Now more so than ever, we're all trying to cut costs where we can, so we're all about finding affordable wedding gifts that can be treasured forever. 

From thoughtful jewellery pieces to personalised 'Mr & Mrs' sets and more, we've rounded up the wedding gifts under £50 that are guaranteed to impress the bride and groom.

Cheap wedding gifts under £50

  • personalised photo frame

    Etsy Personalised Wedding Photo Frame

    Etsy's wooden photo frame can be personalised with the happy couple's name and wedding date, so it's the perfect gift that will be enjoyed for years to come. 

  • marks and spencer champagne gift set

    M&S Champagne Gift Set

    You can't go wrong with a bottle of bubbly, and M&S's Delacourt Champagne comes with Blondie Smore's Pieces and Champagne Truffles. 

  • emma bridgewater mr and mrs wedding mugs

    Emma Bridgewater Mrs & Mrs Mugs

    Emma Bridgewater's stylish 'Mr' & 'Mrs' mugs are complete with wedding vow typography - and is there anything more romantic than matching mugs?

  • personalised map photo frame

    NotOnTheHighStreet Personalised Map Frame

    For a thoughtful gift that the married couple can display around their home, NotOnTheHighStreet's photo frame can be personalised with a chosen special location. 

  • katie loxton mr and mrs passport holders

    Katie Loxton 'Mr' & 'Mrs' Passport Holders

    The bride and groom are guaranteed to love the Katie Loxton 'Mr' and 'Mrs' passport covers for their honeymoon trip.

  • personalised wedding clock

    Amazon Engraved Wedding Clock

    Made from crystal cut glass, this beautifully engraved clock comes wrapped in a luxurious gift box.

  • personalised map frame etsy

    Etsy Personalised Map Frame

    Etsy's gorgeous print features three maps that can be customised with the location where the couple, met, got engaged and married. The special gift is finished with delicate foiled detailing, which can be personalised with your chosen colours.

  • personalised wedding moet bottle

    Personalised Wedding Moet

    Personalise this mini Moet bottle with a special photo for the newly married couple to treasure.

  • wedding pandora charm

    Pandora Wedding Charm

    Treat the bride to this gorgeous 'Married Couple' Pandora charm for their bracelet. 

  • mr and mrs champagne flutes

    Amazon 'Mr and Mrs' Wedding Champagne Flutes

    Amazon's handmade champagne flutes feature the prettiest heart detailing, with a premium wooden box engraved with 'Mrs & Mrs'. 

  • wedding personalised chopping board

    Personalised Chopping Board

    Cheese lovers will adore this rustic-style personalised artisan board engraved with the couple's names and wedding date.

