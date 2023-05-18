11 cheap wedding gifts under £50 to mark the happy occasion

The thoughtful wedding gifts that won't break the bank

Wedding season is approaching, and it's no surprise that finding the perfect gift for the special event in your diary can cause a huge hit to your bank account.

Now more so than ever, we're all trying to cut costs where we can, so we're all about finding affordable wedding gifts that can be treasured forever.

From thoughtful jewellery pieces to personalised 'Mr & Mrs' sets and more, we've rounded up the wedding gifts under £50 that are guaranteed to impress the bride and groom.

Cheap wedding gifts under £50

