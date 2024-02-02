19 best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2024

Attending a wedding can be stressful! As well as thinking about your outfit and accommodation for the night, finding the perfect gift for the happy couple is also on your to-do list - and it's not always as easy as you think.

How much should you spend on wedding gifts? Well, it's a personal decision, and often giving money or vouchers is a popular request, as it can go towards the bride and groom's dream honeymoon. But, if you are anything like us, you may prefer to give a gift with a thoughtful touch. But what are the best wedding gifts to buy?

From sentimental gifts to practical items that will make the newlyweds' lives easier, we've searched high and low for the gifts that are bound to make the bride and groom's special day. And there's something for everyone...

How we chose

Variety: Whether the bride and groom have recently moved into a new home, love to travel or are having a low-key wedding, we've chosen a wide range of gifts that are bound to impress.

Whether the bride and groom have recently moved into a new home, love to travel or are having a low-key wedding, we've chosen a wide range of gifts that are bound to impress. Budget: Wedding season can be expensive, and the perfect gift doesn't need to break the bank. That's why we've picked out gifts with a range of price points, ranging from £10-160.

Wedding season can be expensive, and the perfect gift doesn't need to break the bank. That's why we've picked out gifts with a range of price points, ranging from £10-160. Personalised: Adding a customised touch to a gift makes it feel extra special, so we've selected a handful of personalised options that will give your gift an added thoughtful touch.

Personalised wedding gifts for couples

A personalised wedding gift for a newlywed couple is always a great gift idea. Whether it is a cheeseboard with their names on it, Mr & Mrs etched into a chopping board, or other personalised crockery for their home.

Some may prefer personalised photo frames or albums. Whatever you decide, there are plenty of wedding gift options, so you are spoilt for choice.

Etsy Custom LED Heart-Shaped Name Light Custom LED Sign Light Dimensions: Logo: (H) 15cm x (W) 19.5cm. Base: 15cm x 4.5cm x 3cm USB cable length: 150cm Settings: 10 brightness levels, three colours Shipping: Free delivery Etsy's personalised LED light is a sentimental gift that the new bride and groom will love. Propped up on a wooden base, the heart-shaped LED light illuminates around the edges and through the cutstomised text, which is perfect for adding the newly weds names and wedding date. The neutral design will suit any home decor, so you know they'll want to keep it in their home forever. The light can be plugged in at the mains, with adjustable brightness and colour settings to choose from.

£27.56 AT ETSY $36.51 AT ETSY

Not On The High Street Personalised Couples Cheeseboard Not On The High Street Personalised Cheeseboard Sizes: Four size options Dimenions: 20cm x 14cm x 2cm, 30cm x 15cm x 2cm, 40cm x 17cm x 2cm, 50cm x 20cm x 2cm Shipping: Free delivery Not On The High Street's olive wooden board can be engraved with first names and a year, making the stylish kitchenware piece the perfect wedding gift. The rustic design has been hand-finished with organic hemp oil, and the board can be used for serving cheeses, breads, and more. Not only will it add a homely touch to a newlyweds kitchen, but it will become a hosting essential.

£27.50 AT NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET $32.18 AT ETSY

Fortnum's Personalised Blanc de Blancs Champagne Fortnum's Personalised Champagne Size: 75cl Shipping: £5.95 for standard delivery When it comes to wedding gifts, you can't go wrong with a bottle of bubbly. The personalised label gives that extra special touch, so the recipients can choose to crack it open or keep as a momentum. When it comes to taste, the Blanc de Blancs Champagne offers light floral notes and a refreshing acidity. £49 AT FORTNUM & MASON $65.36 AT FORTNUM & MASON

Not On The High Street Personalised Photo Album Not On The High Street Personalised Couple’s Memory Photo Album Size: 21.3cm x 30.3cm Colours: 11 colours available Pages: 50 pages Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery A thoughtful gift that will be treasured for a lifetime, Not On The High Street's memory photo album will be the gift that keeps on giving. Filled with 50 pages of thick 175gsm paper, you can fill the album for your recipient or leave it blank for them to add their favourite moments. The hardback book with wired binding can be personalised with a name and date on the front cover, along with a special message on the inside page. For the final touch, opt for the photo album to arrive in a stunning gift box.

£27.96 (SAVE 20%) AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Getting Personal Personalised White Storage Box - Our Wedding Memories Personalised Wedding Memories Box Dimensions: (H) 16cm x (W) 22cm x (D) 11cm Material: Wood Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery Sentimental and practical, gift the newlyweds a personalised trinket box for storing away their special memories from their big day. The lid of the box can be engraved with text in a detailed calligraphy font, white the metal clasp and hinged lid give a vintage-style appearance.

£29.99 AT GETTING PERSONAL

Letterfest Personalised Engraved Signature Pot Personalised Engraved Signature Pot Options: Flower seeds, chilli seeds, herb seeds Dimensions: (H) 17cm x (W) 13cm Shipping: £3 for standard delivery Whether the bride and groom have a green thumb or not, they're sure to love this gorgeous terracotta plant pot engraved with their names and wedding date. With the choice of flower seeds, chilli seeds, or herb seeds, the recipient can watch their new plant grow, while the dehydrated compost will hydrate to fill your plant pot, meaning that the plant will begin growing straight away.

£32 AT LETTERFEST $48.95 AT LETTERFEST

Wedding gifts for home

You can never go wrong with buying something for the home or garden. Whether the couple in question are saving up for their dream property, have just bought their first house or are looking to upgrade their homeware, there's something for everyone at every stage of life.

Kitchen gadgets, outdoor furniture and heartfelt decorations are always staples of every wedding present list.

Monica Vinader Nesting Dishes Monica Vinader Nesting Dishes Dimensions: Large bowl: (H) 11cm x (W) 12cm x (D) 4.5cm, medium bowl: (H) 8.2cm x (W) 8.5cm x (D) 3.8cm, small bowl: (H) 6.8cm x (W) 7cm (D) 3.2cm Colours: White, blue, pink Shipping: Free standard delivery Returns: Within 100 days For a stylish home gift that will complement any decor, Monica Vinader's nesting dishes are perfect. The set comes with three bowls in various sizes that are ideal for displaying jewellery and other trinkets – and the handpainted gold edge is just stunning. Choose from pink, blue or white colourways for a gift that the bride and groom will adore.

£75 AT MONICA VINADER $85 AT MONICA VINADER

M&S Set of Four Champagne Saucers M&S Champagne Glasses Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend Returns: Within 35 days Capacity: 330ml

Help the newlyweds to upgrade their home with Marks & Spencer's gorgeous champagne saucers. Bringing a vintage style to any dinner table the glasses feature tiny indentations in to keep bubbles sparkling for longer, while the crystal finish gives an extra elegant touch.

£29.50 AT M&S

The White Company Rib Hydrocotton Towels The White Company Towels Sizes: Bath towel, bath sheet, super jumbo Colours: Five colours Shipping: £3.50 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 30 days Soft new towels are a gift that keeps on giving, and The White Company's bestselling Hydrocotton towels are the epitome of luxury. Featuring a ribbed, fluffy texture, the fast-drying towels will make a great wedding gift – and they're available in three sizes and five colours. FROM £30 AT THE WHITE COMPANY From $44 AT THE WHITE COMPANY

Etsy Personalised Family Name Street Sign Etsy Personalised Family Name Street Sign Dimensions: (H) 12cm x (W) 50cm x (D) 0.6cm Shipping: £3.50 for standard delivery Etsy's traditional-style street sign can be personalised with a family name and wedding date for a decorative and thoughtful wedding gift. Handmade and painted using layered MDF, the sign comes with a miniature stand mounting in your home or garden, and it can also be placed on a wall using sticky pads or nails. £24.95 AT ETSY $33.06 AT ETSY

Unique wedding gifts for couples who have everything

When it comes to wedding gifts finding a unique present, and to the couple’s taste, is a great route to go down. Often married couples receive the same gifts, such as home appliances, vouchers, or money, but something that is a little more outside of the box, or thoughtful will be most appreciated.

Virgin Experience Days 12 Mile Helicopter Flight for Two 12 Mile Helicopter Flight for Two Options: 55 UK locations available Validity: 12 months For an experience they'll never forget, treat the happy couple to a 12-mile helicopter flight. Take in the incredible views across one of 55 locations while you propel up over 1000ft above ground. You'll communicate with the pilot via the headset and listen to the air traffic radio for a taste of what it's like to fly.

£129 (SAVE 35%) AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS $269 AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS

Etsy Personalised Hand-Drawn Wedding Venue Illustration Bespoke Wedding Venue Portrait Sizes: 21cm x 15cm (A5), 29cm x 21cm (A4) Colours: 10 colours available Shipping: Free delivery This one-off gift couldn't be more unique, a hand-drawn illustration of the bride and groom's wedding venue. Whether it's a church, a manor house, or a barn, the beautiful drawing will be customised with names, a date, and a location – so it's the perfect piece of home decor to remember the special day.

£25 AT ETSY $46.38 AT ETSY

Do One Thing Every Day Together: A Journal for Two Do One Thing Every Day Together Journal Shipping: Free delivery Returns: Within 30 days With this journal, newlyweds can create a time capsule of their relationship. Do One Thing Every Day Together provides a number of prompts, with enough space for two people to jot down a short response.

£9.14 AT AMAZON $12.95 AT AMAZON

Secret Escapes Holiday Gift Vouchers © Tunatura Holiday Gift Vouchers Opt​​​​ions: Choose from a £50-£5,000 voucher Plenty of newlyweds would prefer money towards their honeymoon rather than a gift, so why not make their day with a Secret Escapes holiday voucher? There are options to choose any amount ranging from £50 to £5,000 – and even if the voucher doesn't go towards their honeymoon, they'll be grateful for another romantic trip to look forward to.

FROM £50 AT SECRET ESCAPES

Wedding gifts for couples who are getting married abroad

Destination weddings are hugely popular, and often more intimate with immediate family and closest friends invited.

If you are one of the lucky ones to make the cut you will want to gift something extra special. But it is worth considering the luggage allowance - for both you and the married couple - and avoiding weighty or fragile gifts, which is why buying a new Le Creuset crockery set may not be the best idea. But we have the solution.

Jagowa 2Pcs Passport Cover & Luggage Tag Set Amazon Passport Cover & Luggage Tag Set Colours: Grey and blue, pink and red Shipping: Free standard delivery Whether they're getting married abroad or honeymooning abroad, the newlyweds are bound to love these matching passport holders and luggage tags. Made from faux leather, the stylish covers will keep passports safe, while making it easy to tell each one apart.

£6.99 AT AMAZON $14.99 AT AMAZON

Not On The High Street Personalised Mr And Mrs Beach Towels Personalised Mr And Mrs Beach Towels Sizes: 70cm x 140cm, 100cm x 150cm Colours: Eight colours available Shipping: Free standard delivery A unique gift that will come in so handy, treat the bride and groom to matching beach towels. Each towel can be personalised with names, so not only do they look great – but there's no danger of them getting misplaced around the pool! £45 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Amazon Sand Keepsake Jar Sand Keepsake Jar Size: 3.1cm x 2.4cm x 1.6cm Options: Seven designs available Shipping: Free standard delivery Perfect for those getting married somewhere hot, Amazon's keepsake jar means the happy couple can keep apart of their special day with them forever. There are seven designs to choose from with various text, and the jar is small enough to easily pack away in your suitcase.

£16.84 AT AMAZON $9.99 AT AMAZON

Wedding gifts for a low-key ceremony

More couples are swaying towards low-key weddings, whether that be out of choice, a second marriage, or a vowel renewal, and you may want to pick out a gift that matches the more toned-down ceremony. From hampers to sentimental styles, there are plenty of options to choose from.