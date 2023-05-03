10 royal and celebrity-inspired Mother's Day gifts she'll love

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 royal and celebrity-inspired Mother's Day USA gifts she'll love
These A-list faves will also make great gifts for your mother this year - from Princess Kate's earrings to Sarah Jessica Parker's shockingly comfy slip-ons

celebrity and royal mothers day gifts
Karen Silas
If you're looking for a Mother's Day present that also just happens to be A-list approved, we have the perfect edit of gift ideas for you. We always keep an eye out for celebrity and royal favorites, and we've put together this list of home, fashion and beauty buys that the stars love and your mother will adore, too.

We have favorite jewelry looks loved by Princess Kate and Serena Williams, beauty buys approved by stars from Kim Kardashian to Martha Stewart, and fashion gifts from A-listers including Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker.

So if you're ready for some great gifts that your mother will love, keep scrolling for our ultimate A-list gift guide...

  1. 1/10

    Princess Kate's hoop earrings

    princess kate wearing missoma hoops

    Molten Hoop Earrings by Missoma

    Princess Kate's gold Missoma earrings make the perfect gift. The Princess of Wales, who is a big fan of the jewelry brand, was spotted wearing the $90 hoops when for a royal engagement back in 2020. 

    The 18ct gold-plated vermeil earrings have a perfect 5-star rating. "Great quality," said one shopper, while another revealed: "I ordered the large ones of these too promising myself I would return one and I can't! Love them both."

  2. 2/10

    Martha Stewart's youth-boosting face mist

    martha stewart and mario badescu facial spray kit

    Mario Badescu Mini Mist Collection

    Martha Stewart is in her 80s - and looking gorgeous! One reason could be her faithful use of Mario Badescu beauty products, including the brand's rosewater facial mist. This gift set includes Martha's must-haves plus the cucumber, aloe and chamomile formulas, too.

  3. 3/10

    Serena Williams' layered necklaces

    serena williams wearing necklaces that say believe and loved© Serena Williams Jewelry

    Serena Williams Jewelry message necklaces

    Meghan Markle wore these now-sold out star-shaped diamond earrings by friend Serena Williams, and we also love the on-trend layering necklaces with empowering messages - like "#believe", "Loved" and "Queen", that Serena rocks herself! With or without diamonds, and in styles from script to ID tags, the cool necklaces start at just $49.

  4. 4/10

    Nicole Kidman's go-to skincare wand

    nicole kidman and solawave skincare wand

    Solawave 4-in-1 wand

    If there's a skincare wand the A-list swear by it's this compact gadget by Solawave, which boasts fans from Megan Fox to Reese Witherspoon, and of course, Oscar winner Nicole. Any skincare fanatic will absolutely love this gift!

  5. 5/10

    Meghan Markle's $88 shirt

    Everlane striped shirt as worn by Meghan Markle© Everlane

    Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed shirt


    The Duchess of Sussex wore this striped shirt for a day out at polo - and fans are so in love with the look, which comes in nine different colors, that they're buying more than one.

    "Love these shirts," said one shopper who gave a 5-star rating. "They look polished or relaxed depending on what they are worn with and they are so comfortable. I have black/cream check, blue pinstripe and red pinstripe now and will keep my eyes out for more options in the future."

  6. 6/10

    Adele's travel mug

    james corden holds adeles giant mug on carpool karaoke© CBS
    James Corden held Adele's Stanely Quencher cup for her during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke in April 2023

    Stanley Quencher cup

    Adele showed her love for the TikTok viral 40oz Stanley Quencher on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The Stanley cups are popular for a reason: they're huge but ergonomically designed to be easy to hold and to fit in standard car cup holders. The Quenchers also keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours - basically the perfect gift for just about anyone on the go.

  7. 7/10

    Sarah Jessica Parker's Birkenstocks

    sarah jessica parker wearing birkenstocks© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin,Getty Images

    Birkenstock Boston clogs

    Sarah Jessica Parker set fashionistas hearts a-flutter when she wore the Birkenstock x Gucci collab clogs on the set of And Just Like That. But SJP has also been spotted in the Birkenstock Bostons from the regular line - and they make a great gift for SATC fans or anyone who just loves a comfy but trendy shoe. "They go with everything, I wear them every day," said one fan.

  8. 8/10

    Kim Kardashian's beauty cream

    kim kardashian and augustinus bader the cream© Getty Images

    Augustinus Bader The Cream

    Kim Kardashian swears by Augustinus Bader's The Cream - and in fact the luxury beauty brand's must-haves were behind Kim's dewy Marilyn Monroe beauty look at the 2022 Met Gala. For the ultimate beauty gift, pick up The Ultimate Travel Kit ($195) which contains everything they'll need for an A-list skincare makeover: The Cream, The Cream Cleansing Gel, and The Essence.

  9. 9/10

    Jennifer Lopez's Tabby bag

    jennifer lopez with pink coach tabby bag© Joshua Woods / Coach
    Jennifer showed off the new season tabby in pink on Instagram

    Coach Tabby bag

    Jennifer Lopez once said she was "obsessed" with Coach's Tabby bag, and the new season shades are so perfect as a gift or to treat yourself!. JLo's exact pink purse, above, is sold out on the Coach site (sad face) but guess what? We spotted the bag for $450 at Saks - so hurry!

  10. 10/10

    Princess Kate's Lululemon jacket

    princess kate wearing a black zip up workout jacket by lululemon

    Lululemon Define Jacket

    If you're looking for a gift for the sports lover, this Lululemon workout jacket is a celebrity fave, and guess what? Royals love it too! Princess Kate has rocked the Define jacket more than once and it's so comfortable and flattering, its a surefire hit as a gift.

