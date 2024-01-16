9 white hen party dresses for the bride to wow in

If you're a bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important and special decisions you'll make, but it's not the only outfit you need to think about. It's likely your hen party (or bachelorette party if you're in the US) is looming, and if you follow tradition, that's one more white dress to consider.

The best white hen party dresses at a glance The silk dress: Reformation Joana Silk Dress, £298 $298

Reformation Joana Silk Dress, The ruffle dress: ASOS LUXE Off-Shoulder Frill Mini Dress, £59.50 $83.40

ASOS LUXE Off-Shoulder Frill Mini Dress, The sequin dress: Rixo Lara Sequinned White Mini Dress, £395 $520

Rixo Lara Sequinned White Mini Dress, The blazer dress: H&M White Blazer Dress, £49.99

H&M White Blazer Dress, The lace dress: Nadine Merabi Carly White Dress, £395

What to look for in a white hen party dress?

To contrast their wedding dress, many future brides go for a LWD (that's a little white dress) that's shorter and more fun. It all depends on your hen party plans, so we've curated a selection, from white sparkly hen party dresses with all-over sequin embellishments to sleek and classy silk pieces and white midi dresses that are more casual for daytime events. Many brides are now choosing to have multiple hen parties, so there's every chance you could be shopping for one of each.

Celebrities wearing white hen party dresses

Sophie Habboo wears Charo Ruiz Ibiza on her hen do in Paris

Sophie Habboo gave us all of the hen party goals with her girls' trip to Paris last year. The TV star and wife of Jamie Laing wore a white Broderie mini dress by Charo Ruiz Ibiza (pictured above), a sequin mini dress by House of CB and a sequin two-piece from SLA The Label with a white Frankie Shop blazer thrown on over the top.

Paris Hilton wears Self-Portrait at her bridal shower in LA

In true Paris Hilton style, the socialite had a Las Vegas bachelorette party (where she wore pink) and a 'Paris in Wonderland' themed bridal shower in LA. We love the lace detail of the Self-Portrait dress she wore - and the heart-shaped sunnies.

How we chose the best hen party dresses