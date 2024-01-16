9 white hen party dresses for the bride to wow in

If you're a bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is one of the most important and special decisions you'll make, but it's not the only outfit you need to think about. It's likely your hen party (or bachelorette party if you're in the US) is looming, and if you follow tradition, that's one more white dress to consider.
What to look for in a white hen party dress?
To contrast their wedding dress, many future brides go for a LWD (that's a little white dress) that's shorter and more fun. It all depends on your hen party plans, so we've curated a selection, from white sparkly hen party dresses with all-over sequin embellishments to sleek and classy silk pieces and white midi dresses that are more casual for daytime events. Many brides are now choosing to have multiple hen parties, so there's every chance you could be shopping for one of each.
Celebrities wearing white hen party dresses
Sophie Habboo gave us all of the hen party goals with her girls' trip to Paris last year. The TV star and wife of Jamie Laing wore a white Broderie mini dress by Charo Ruiz Ibiza (pictured above), a sequin mini dress by House of CB and a sequin two-piece from SLA The Label with a white Frankie Shop blazer thrown on over the top.
In true Paris Hilton style, the socialite had a Las Vegas bachelorette party (where she wore pink) and a 'Paris in Wonderland' themed bridal shower in LA. We love the lace detail of the Self-Portrait dress she wore - and the heart-shaped sunnies.
How we chose the best hen party dresses
Brands: We've only included pieces from HELLO!'s favourite brands - trusted labels we know and love.
Style: Our edit includes a range of different styles, from elegant and chic to sparkly and stand-out, sleek to voluminous silhouettes and mini lengths to maxis. Many have inclusive size ranges, including plus-size options.
Price: We know everyone has a different budget, so in this edit you'll find luxe £759 pieces and more affordable £50 buys.
Made from 100% silk, Reformation's Joana dress is a beautiful option if your hen do requires an outfit that's a little on the luxe side. Falling to a midi length, the strapless piece has a stunning figure-skimming silhouette. We'd style it with statement gold jewellery.
ASOS White Hen Party Dress
ASOS LUXE Off-Shoulder Frill Mini Dress
If you can't go all out on your hen do, when can you? With its cascading ruffles, this ASOS LUXE mini dress fits the bill if you're looking for a stand-out piece to turn heads in. It also features a Bardot neckline and corset detail at the waist. We love.
Rixo White Hen Party Dress
Rixo Lara Sequinned White Mini Dress
Rixo's gorgeous sequin-covered Lara dress has a mini length and features a high neck, gathered shoulders and blouson sleeves. Forget a sash - show you're a bride-to-be by accessorising your dress with a small veil - fun and classy.
Mango White Hen Party Dress
Mango Embroidered Cotton Dress
For a more casual occasion, Mango has this white embroidered midi dress with a very flattering evasé design and comfy elasticated back. We're picturing this for a sunny brunch. Hurry - it's selling fast.
NET-A-PORTER White Hen Party Dress
Retrofête Cherri Sequin-Embellished Maxi Dress
For something really special, Retrofête's dreamy white dress is covered in stunning sequins. The sheer maxi is crocheted in an airy construction and has an open back, making it perfect if your hen party involves any beach parties or sun-soaked evenings.
Karen Millen White Hen Party Dress
Karen Millen Satin Feather Cuff Mini Dress
Karen Millen's satin mini dress has the most flattering sleek wrap cut and features subtle feather-trimmed sleeves. So chic. We'd wear it with barely-there sky-high stiletto heels and a delicate rhinestone clutch.
Nadine Merabi Carly White Dress
Nadine Merabi has a stunning bridal collection, with shorter styles perfect for a hen party. We're obsessed with this lace feather-hemline number, which features full-length sleeves with soft shoulder pads and a detachable belt.
H&M White Hen Party Dress
H&M White Blazer Dress
A sleek blazer dress is flattering on every figure and we love this one from H&M. Available in an inclusive range of sizes, from a UK 4-22, it's simple but so chic and looks much more expensive than its price tag.
ASOS White Hen Party Dress
ASOS EDITION Arabella Embellished White Mini Dress
ASOS does white hen party dresses so well, we had to include this one too. With its sequin embellished high-neck bodice and fit and flare tulle skirt, there's a lot to love about this popular mini. Pair it with barely-there heels or platforms depending on your personal style.