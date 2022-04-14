Best pink bridesmaid dresses 2022: From dusty to blush to mauve to wear for every type of wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wedding season is back with a bang and we couldn’t be happier.

For those lucky enough to be asked to be a bride’s bridesmaid, you have all the fun of shopping for your dress or gown with fellow members in the bridal party - including the wife-to-be.

RELATED: How to do your own bridesmaid makeup: Tips & DIY tricks from a MUA

MORE: 23 best plus-size gowns for curvy bridesmaids

In some cases brides may choose the dress for the bridesmaids, in other cases the bridesmaid may have free rein on what they can wear. Either way, finding the perfect dress the bridal party will feel comfortable in all day, complements the brides dress, as well as the wedding theme, can be difficult.

However, we are here to help.

SHOP: Best pink wedding dresses - from rose gold to blush, sparkly champagne coloured & more

Research carried out by online retailer, Little Mistress, has found sales for bridesmaid dresses have soared in recent months.

The label has also found there has been a spike in searches for pastel coloured dresses, in particular mauve bridesmaid dresses, which have shot up by 160%, while sage green and dusty blue are also huge hits with shoppers.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

For those looking to stay on trend with your bridesmaid outfits, we have you covered, as we have found the best pink and mauve designs to shop.

Dusty Pink Bridesmaid Dress Options

Little Mistress dusty pink bridesmaid dress, £90, M&S

M&S stocks a variety of fashion brands, from Little Mistress to Phase Eight, Hobbs, and lets not forget M&S own brand, Autograph. Whether you are looking for a specific colour, on a budget, M&S still has plenty of options for a bridesmaid to shop.

Dusty pink bias cut maxi dress, £84 (Was £105), Oasis

Oasis has pulled out all the stops with its collection of bridesmaid dresses, and, in our opinion, it’s the one stop shop to shop pink bridesmaids dresses - or any colour for that matter.

Blush Pink Bridesmaid Dress Options

Chi Chi London blush one-shoulder satin maxi dress, £90, Selfridges

Chi Chi London may not be the first brand that springs to mind when shopping for a bridesmaid dress, but it should be as there are plenty of styles, cuts, colours and fabrics to choose from. Chi Chi London is stocked in numerous other retailers, so now it’s on your radar you won’t miss it.

Blush tulle maxi dress, £55 (Was £139), Coast

Coast is failsafe shopping destination when shopping for occasionwear, including bridesmaid dresses. Whether you are looking for satin designs, or tulle bridesmaids options, Coast has a wide range to choose from.

Blush Salma bridesmaid dress, £225, Ghost

Ghost is a firm favourite brand with the likes of Holly Willoughby, and the royals, so for those wanting to channel their inner royal on their wedding day, look no further.

From pastel hues, and soft blush pink designs, to deep blues, satin creations and embellished numbers, Ghost is bound to have a bridesmaid dress to impress.

Maya blush sequin maxi dress, £85, Next

Next also stocks a variety of brands online, and in store, similar to M&S and John Lewis, which makes it a great shopping destination to buy everything, including bridesmaid dresses. Lipsy London, as well as Mint Velvet, Phase Eight and many more, can be found on Next, which means all the more choice for the indecisive bridesmaids.

Mauve Bridesmaid Dress Options

ASOS DESIGN mauve bridesmaid dress, £85, ASOS

ASOS is often the first shopping destination we head to when buying a new outfit - no matter the occasion. ASOS has a dedicated section specifically for wedding season, including a tab for bridesmaid dresses, so you are spoilt for choice.

Mink Florence satin wrap bridesmaid dress, £160, John Lewis

Similar to M&S and Next, John Lewis has a wide selection of bridesmaid dresses to shop to suit every member of the bridal party, from young children to older adults. While some may prefer sleeveless pink bridesmaid dresses, others may be looking for a dress to be worn multiple ways, so each bridesmaid can get creative.

Baby Pink Bridesmaid Dress Options

Baby pink satin bridesmaid dress, £33.99, New Look

Shopping for a classy and timeless bridesmaid dresses, but on a budget? New Look may just be the answer. There are plenty of dresses to select from online, and in store, in different styles, cuts and colours, and a whole range of pink hues too.

Baby pink chiffon bridesmaid dress, £65, Goddiva

Goddiva is another popular shopping destination for those on the hunt for stylish, but affordable bridesmaid dresses, especially if you are shopping for a bridal party spanning five or more, it can be extremely expensive. From halterneck designs, to bandeau, maxi length to midi, and so much more, Goddiva has all bases covered.

Raspberry Pink Bridesmaid Dress Options

Raspberry pink Tallulah bridesmaid dress, £99, Monsoon

Monsoon is another popular shopping destination when on the hunt for a pink bridesmaid dress, or wedding guest dress. Whether you are looking for simplistic and timeless designs, or floor length ball gowns, for your bridal party to wear on your wedding day, you have the pick of the bunch at Monsoon.

Raspberry pink bridesmaid dress, £112, JJS House

JJS House has every shape, colour and style you could ever dream of when shopping for a bridesmaid dress. What we love is if you are looking for one particular colour, but perhaps in different styles, they have it all.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.