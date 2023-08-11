I used to work in H&M so I've used my expert skills to find the best new-in pieces

In my twenties, while trying to become a writer and juggling many magazine internships, I worked as a sales assistant at H&M to try and fund my London lifestyle. I really loved working there - well, most of the time - but my favourite job was to unpack the new crates of goods that got dropped off daily. Seriously, as a shopaholic, opening these big black crates of all the new-in pieces was so joyful. Getting to touch it before anyone else was such a perk of the job.
It's no surprise that I now shop for a living, and now it's for you lovely readers and not just for myself. I do consider myself a professional when it comes to H&M. Those years of experience, and the knowledge of where the 'good stuff' got placed in store - btw it's always the 'A Area' as it was known - directly in front of you as you walk in to the store. That's the key spot, and I know it's not rocket science but if I have 30 seconds to shop in H&M nowadays I'll always peruse the A Area.
Granted, it's trickier online but years of shopping for fashion features for my job as the Director of Lifestyle & Commerce has taught me that model selection is key, and you can seriously tell when the brand puts items on particular models. Or they've shot the piece in various set-ups, that's another big giveaway.
When I go on any brand's website - especially H&M - I always filter by new in and then sort by recent. I don't like being served 'bestsellers' or 'recommended' as the results sometimes feel old. I just really want the joy of being my old twenty-something self opening the crates of newness again.
Looking on H&M right now, autumn is definitely dialling in and I'm answering that call. The weather is kind of all over the place, but I love shopping for a new season, and it can even be something small like a hair accessory.
H&M autumn pieces I'm loving right now
H&M Textured-Weave Jacket
Editor's Note
I think we'll be seeing this on all the fashionistas this autumn - just you watch! I adore this jacket and I'll totally be buying this.
Style this like the model with a pair of ecru jeans right now but with leather cigarette trousers this autumn.
H&M Satin Shirt
Editor's Note
Now this is stunning. In summer I'm all about the cotton and linen shirts, but in autumn they often feel too summery - this satin monochrome one will be perfect.
This might well be your most-worn item of clothing in autumn 2023.
H&M Denim Midi Skirt
Editor's Note
Ok, I wasn't sure about the denim midi skirt at first. And I'm still not entirely sure I can pull one off, but if there's one that can tempt me it's this one. How chic is this?
This pale denim skirt is bang on trend and makes for a great transitional item. Wear with sandals like the model now but then team with boots when the weather gets chillier, or a pair of Adidas Samba trainers.
H&M Single-Breasted Jacket
Editor's Note
& Other Stories has a very similar jacket to this but it's not as reasonably priced, I will say that. This is very expensive looking.
A single-breasted jacket needs to be on your autumn shopping list - and this one even contains some wool.
H&M Cream Leather Slingback Shoes
Editor's Note
These leather slingback shoes will look great with your summer wardrobe and will add some sophistication to your autumn wardrobe, too.
These shoes are part of H&M's Premium Selection so we're hoping they'll be nice and comfy and well made. A girl can dream when it comes to comfortable heels.
H&M Rib Knit Jumper
Editor's Note
This is such a cool-girl top and if you like to do the jeans-and-a-nice-top thing when you go out, this is the top you need.
This fitted jumper comes in a fine, rib-knit blend with a sweetheart neckline. I love the extra-long, flared sleeves.
H&M Lace Hair Bow
Editor's Note
I love a hair bow, and this one is giving me spooky season vampy vibes. Want!
If you haven't got a hair bow yet, what are you waiting for? For £2.99 as well - such a steal. It also comes in cream.
H&M Pendant Earrings
Editor's Note
Ok, these are just exceptional. They look a lot more expensive than a tenner.
A pair of earrings can really elevate and outfit and these will look great with everything shown in this article.
H&M Turtleneck Jumper
Editor's Note
My mission? To be as cool as this girl. The plan? To buy this entire outfit.
A striped jumper is a must-have for autumn, and don't you forget it. This will go with so many pieces.
H&M Printed Dress
Editor's Note
It might be the boots, but this is an outfit that's giving me Daisy Jones vibes, don't you think?
It's the balloon sleeves on this dress that gives it an edge.