10 best January sales 2024: A shopping editor-approved guide
The best of the January sales: 'I'm a shopping editor and these are the 10 best places to save money'

An editor-approved guide to the January sales

Best January sales - photo of Leanne Bayley taking a selfie
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
As we prepare to say hello to 2024 we're taking a look at all the big January sales taking place. We've seen some major sales in the winter sales, but as we embark on the month of January it would appear that some of the big brands have saved the best savings until now. Here are our absolute favourite January Sales in 2024. 

Best of the January sales - at a glance

  • Best for all-round sales: Marks & Spencer and John Lewis cater for everyone in the family and the savings are elite. Amazon is also the ultimate sale destination. 
  • Best for designer deals: Selfridges and NETAPORTER are guaranteed to get you some designer purchases for less. 
  • Best for beauty lovers: Boots has lots of epic deals on beauty products, and don't forget Selfridges, M&S, NETAPORTER, and John Lewis all have savings within the beauty section.

How I chose the best January 2024 sales

  • Personal opinion: My name is Leanne and I've worked over several shopping events for the past 15 years and would consider myself as a professional when it comes to shopping for deals. All of the deals I've included in the list are ones that I'd shop myself, so I believe they're truly worth spending your money on. 
  • Variety: Whether you're shopping for clothing, makeup, home items, or fitness equipment to kickstart the new year, I've picked out a range of deals to suit shoppers' needs.
  • Price: After Christmas we're all feeling the pinch which means it's important to spend savvy in January. I've chosen a range of price points to suit every budget. 
  • Trusted brands: The retailers included are in the list not only for their epic discounts, but I've only included brands that I know and love myself.

Happy shopping! 

  1. 1/10

    H&M January Sale

    h&m

    H&M January Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    This Divided Harvard jumper is perfect for 2024 and with a 45% discount, it'd be crazy not to add to basket.

    The H&M January sale has lots of deals on womenswear, menswear, homeware, kids and beauty. There''s up to 60% off right now and it's a great time to discover the latest marked-down pieces. 

  2. 2/10

    Marks & Spencer January Sale

    onesie from Marks & Spencer

    Marks & Spencer Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    After wearing so much partywear, I'm ready for some chillwear and this dark berry onesie will be so nice for some sofa time in 2024. 

    M&S' January sale is better than ever before and you get can get bargains on plenty this year. From womenswear to homeware, menswear, kids and even furniture. 

  3. 3/10

    Selfridges January Sale

    selfridges sale featuring lamer

    Selfridges Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    There's a lot to choose from but when I spotted this Creme De La Mer duet Gift Set, I knew this would top the list. 

    Whether you're after a designer bag or a new watch, some Skims PJs or even a lavish gift for your home, the Selfridges January sale is jam packed with savings. 

  4. 4/10

    NETAPORTER January Sale

    netaporter sale buy - isabel marant boots

    NETAPORTER Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    The Delena boots from Isabel Marant are top of my January sales wish list. Just look at them! And with 30% off, too! 

    The NETAPORTER sales don't happen all that happen, but when they do, it's a real event! And you've got so much to choose from; designer outfits and dresses, loungewear, skims underwear, designer shoes and cool trainers. Not forgetting cool jewellery and impressive designer bags. 

  5. 5/10

    Amazon January Sale

    Tefal air fryer

    Amazon Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer is a must have for 2024 if you're wanting to up your game in the kitchen. Plus, if you're on Instagram and TikTok and you haven't got an air fryer, well, you're seriously missing out. 

    Amazon has gone to town with its January 2024 sale and you'll be hard-pressed not to find a deal or two that will blow your mind. Check out our full edit of the best Amazon sale buys

  6. 6/10

    River Island January Sale

    river island blouse on sale

    River Island Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    I'm not ready to give up on my sparkle just yet, but this cream embellished blouse looks like it would be perfect for my new year wardrobe. 

    River Island has an impressive sale on for January. Shop jeans, tops, dresses, coats and accessories. Not forgetting menswear and kids wear. 

  7. 7/10

    New Look January Sale

    gold flower necklace from New Look

    New Look Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    I'm a big fan of New Look jewellery so I'm making a beeline for some new pieces for 2024. This gold flower pendant and faux pearl layer necklace will be perfect for spring. 

    If you're in need of a new wardrobe in 2024, New Look is an awesome one-stop destination for some new additions to your closet. 

  8. 8/10

    Boden January Sale

    Rosanna dress

    Boden Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    The Boden sale is packed with lots of new season buys and this Rosanna polka dot long sleeved dress is the perfect balance of looking put-together and staying comfortable.

    Princess Kate is a fan of Boden and it's easy to see why. And the January sale is a good one - stock up on stylish new season wardrobe hits. 

  10. 10/10

    Boots January Sale

    Burberry Goddess

    Boots Sale Buy

    Editor's Pick

    Looking for a new perfume? The Burberry Goddess fragrance would be an exceptional choice, and you save a huge £26. 

    Boots has up to 50% off on beauty, gifts, fragrance, health and wellness, and even baby and mothercare. 

