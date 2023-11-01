Kim Kardashian's go-to Olaplex hair treatment is 49% off in the run up to Black Friday

If there's a hair care brand that's one of the most coveted around, it's Olaplex. There’s a reason why Olaplex is ridiculously popular with everyone from Kim Kardashian to professional stylists – but it’s not exactly the cheapest hair care option, so we're always looking for Olaplex on sale!

What is Olaplex and how does it work? Launched in 2014 in California, Olaplex has been transforming hair for almost a decade thanks to its patented formulas, which include Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate - a clever active ingredient that makes hair healthier and higher quality. Blondes are brighter, brunettes are more radiant, and redheads are more vibrant.

Hair is made up of the fibrous protein Keratin, and held together by bonds. Millions of disulfide bonds give hair its structure, strength, and stability, so when these bonds are broken, hair is damaged (think dry, brittle and frizzy). Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate works in a unique way to quickly and effectively repair these bonds and restore your hair to its healthiest state. It's in every Olaplex product.

Whether you've yet to try the cult product or it's already in your beauty arsenal, you don’t want to miss ordering Olaplex No.3 (Kim's favourite pre-shampoo treatment) during the early Black Friday sales. For example, it currently has 49% off at Amazon UK, priced at £14.40 (WAS £28).

From Chrissy Teigen to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim’s sister Kylie, the brand has a loyal A-list fan base. If you love this, you’ll probably want to check out the rest of the Olaplex line-up. Basically, everything you’ll need to jumpstart healthier looking hair ASAP.

And thankfully, there are even more early Black Friday Olaplex discounts on some amazing hair care kits so you can get started…

Cult Beauty Olaplex sale

At Cult Beauty there’s 20% off Olaplex products and kits for a limited time. Our recommendation? The Olaplex Repair and Moisture Set, worth over £72 featuring everything you’ll need to heal your dry, damaged winter hair: No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and 30ml sizes of the No 3 Hair Perfector and No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.

ASOS Olaplex sale

At ASOS we spotted the Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit for 28% off. This kit also features best-selling hair heroes: Olaplex No 4 and No 5, both in the 250ml size, and a 50ml size of Kim Kardashian’s fave No 3.

Beauty Bay Olaplex sale

Check out the Olaplex discounts at Beauty Bay where you can score the Smooth Your Style Hair Kit for £27.75, down from £37. Worth £50, this hair smoothing kit includes No. 3 (30ml) - the must-have bond-building repair – as well as a 20ml No 9 repairing hair serum, a full size of the NO 6 repairing treatment and a 7.75ml No 7 de-frizzing and hydrating hair oil that provides UV and heat protection.

Why Kim Kardashian loves Olaplex

The formulation includes a patented active ingredient developed by world-class scientists, which is why you won’t get these results from anything else.

To use it, apply a generous amount from the roots to the tips of your hair, either as a pre-wash treatment or overnight. Comb through and leave it to work its magic for at least ten minutes.