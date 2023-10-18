Top toys 2023: 25 most popular toys on kids' wish lists this year

Wondering what toys kids will love this year? The top toys of 2023 lists are starting to roll in, so you'll know just what kids are wanting for Christmas. As a mum myself, I know that choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Which is why I've put together this definitive list of all the Top Toys for the festive season for this year.

“Knowing what to buy a child, even your own, is a minefield,” says HELLO! Online Commerce Partnerships Editor and busy mum Carla Challis. “There's so much choice that I often find myself stumped, and become overwhelmed by it all. Or, I end up buying something similar to what my kid has rather than something a little different.

"To save time (and my sanity) I always look to a top toys list for inspiration - I don't have time to be researching what's hot this year in the toy world but these lists save us busy parents time. And for that, it's priceless."

With even more challenges like shortages and delivery issues these days, early online shopping is the way to get ahead of the Christmas rush. And we're making toy shopping even more simple for you by giving you ALL the key trending toy lists from retailers and brands for 2023.

How are the Top Toys for 2023 chosen?

Retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, Hamleys and Argos, and toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro thankfully make it easy with their annual Top Toys for Christmas lists, revealing the toys that boys and girls are most asking Santa for each year.

Our Top Toys 2023 list includes the expert recommendations from the world's most famous toy companies and retailers. Of course, we also use our expertise here at HELLO! to highlight certain toys from the various Top Toys lists based on both what parents here at HELLO! are shopping and what our readers have flocked to in the past, with priority given to the toys recognised as trending for this year.

While we reference the top toys list from each retailer or brand – which have been selected by toy experts, including test panels made up entirely of children – we may not have included all the toys from the full lists,, if the toys are getting bad reviews, for example, or if they're sold out.

For our edit, we've created a comprehensive list to help you select the toy gifts the children in your life will love. Considerations include:

Price: We've included toys from various price points to fit with every Christmas budget.

We've included toys from various price points to fit with every Christmas budget. Trusted brands: You'll only find toys from well known and dependable retailers and brands.

You'll only find toys from well known and dependable retailers and brands. Popularity: We're focusing on the types of toys that are trending right now, as well as the toys that have proven consistently popular with HELLO! readers both currently and in past seasons.

Top toys for Christmas 2023: What's HOT

This year has been quite a landmark time for films with toy tie-ins, including The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey as Ariel, and the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie. It's no surprise that kids and grown-ups alike have been flocking to the shops on- and offline to make sure they have the newest toys for their collections.

The Barbie Dream House is the most fun fantasy accommodation you could imagine, and with the Barbie film, there was even a real-life Air BnB version – John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and their family were even among the guests who tried it out for themselves! For 2023, there's a brand new toy version of the Dream House - and it even includes the pink slide that Barbie herself Margot Robbie said was her favourite feature!

The Little Mermaid Ariel doll was a top-seller for HELLO! readers when the film was released, and if your little one doesn't have theirs yet, now is the time to shop to be sure they'll have one under the tree.

You may have spotted Moon Shoes on TikTok - and 90s kids might recognise them from their childhood! The out-of-this-world "trampolines for your feet", which you can shop at Boots, are making a big comeback for Christmas 2023. The one-size-fits-all shoes are meant for ages 7 and up.

What are the top toy brands & retailers for Christmas 2023?

As of August 2023, new Top Toys lists have been unveiled as we speak, for example John Lewis's all-new edit. We're expecting new lists from trusted retailers like Amazon, Hamleys, Selfridges and more - so I'll be updating our edit throughout the shopping season. Be sure to bookmark and keep checking back!

In this round-up of popular toys from the past year, you'll find red hot buys from the likes of LOL Surprise, Playmobil, Star Wars, Barbie, LEGO and more.

You'll also find teaching toys about everything from the environment to emotions and interactive pets, too – plus cutting-edge STEM gifts for the science-loving kid in your life.

So... let's get Christmas shopping!

Mattel's Top Toys 2023

Mattel is one of the hottest toy brands on the planet right now - and its list of trending favourites includes some of the most sought after characters, from Barbie to Monster High and Pokemon and Hot Wheels, which is set to get a big screen adaptation following in the success of the Barbie movie. The brand's experts have chosen toys for all ages, from stocking fillers to major treats for under the tree.

John Lewis Top Toys 2023

John Lewis is always one of my most highly anticipated Top Toy lists, because it’s chosen by a panel of kids, and after hours of playtime! I spy a whole host of perennial favourite brands, like Melissa & Doug, Lego, Scalextric, Fisher Price, Little Live Pets and of course, this year’s hottest, Mattel’s Barbie. The 1990s are back with Furby and of course, there are selections from John Lewis’ own exclusive line of toys.

Toys and Books Category Lead Alan Wright says: “At John Lewis, we value the importance of imagination and want to ensure our smallest customers have the opportunity to experiment through creative-play. The top ten toys offer something for every kid, no matter what they would like to be when they grow up. From a barber shop set and mix and learn DJ table to John Lewis’ very own wooden café set. Our top ten toys will help youngsters develop their nurturing skills, with Mama Surprise and Le Mieux’s Cockapoo showing them how to take care of animals.”

Argos Top Toys 2023

Argos have kept cost of living in mind with its top toys 2023 list, offering great value options throughout – around 50% of Argos’s 2023 top toys list are under £30. When it comes to trending toys, interactive and educational toys have a prominent place, as do the classics. “I’m particularly excited to see how science-inspired toys like Beast Lab and new challenge toys like My Puppy’s Home become future Christmas classics,” says Head of Toy Buying at Argos Fay Williams, who added: “Alongside the incredible innovation in the industry, it’s wonderful to see nostalgic brands like Furby, Barbie and LEGO loved by a new generation of kids.”

Chad Valley Wooden Pizza Along with innovative, hi tech toys we’re also seeing a return to simple play - for example wooden toys. The Chad Valley Wooden Pizza is in demand, and at just £11 it’s a real bargain.

£11 at Argos

Fingerlings ‘Diva’ interactive monkey Kids who’d love a mini interactive pet will go bananas for this adorable Fingerlings friend that reacts to their touch and responds. heart beats and they say hello as soon as you put them on your finger Harmony is a diva baby monkey baby monkey with a unique singing voice and personality, with 70+ sounds and reactions.

£18 at Argos £16.99 at Amazon

DesignaFriend 'Connie' Fashion Designer Doll Connie, Argos’ #1 top selling doll, is a cool aspiring fashion designer who rocks the coolest looks - she even has pierced ears and comes with a pair of diamante studs. For ages 3 years and over.

£30 at Argos £69 at eBay

LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Clone Trooper Battle Pack Young Star Wars fans' imaginations will be transported to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO's Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack building toy for kids aged 6+. The kit comes with everything they’ll need to create a Clone Infantry Support Speeder plus it comes with four LEGO Star Wars characters: Clone Captain Vaughn and three 332nd Clone Trooper minifigures with blasters and two jetpacks.

£19 at Argos £18.99 at Amazon

Little Live Pets - My Puppy's Home Dalmatian Edition The DIY Easy Build My Puppy's Home goes beyond a regular interactive pet - your child will actually build the dog's house, which comes as a flat pack with all the necessary tools & parts for them to get started. The puppy included, meanwhile, is such a cute pet, with 25 sounds and reactions.

£45 at Argos £49.99 at Amazon

Hamley's Top Toys 2023

Who needs elves? Hamley’s expert toy testers have been busy, busy, busy, kicking off the season with a Top 10 list of toys that will be sought-after this Christmas for everyone from toddlers to tweens.

There are traditional family favourites, new-in trending toys and of course the Hamleys exclusives that children will love.