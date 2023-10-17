10 best beauty gift sets for her this Christmas: From Glossier to Charlotte Tilbury, MAC & more

Finding the perfect Christmas present can be no mean feat, but we all know a chic beauty gift set can be a fail-safe option. Plus, they're usually easy to wrap and look substantial enough to hand over. Obviously, you can't choose just any old gift set - for example, it's probably not a good idea to buy a lipstick trio for a friend who rarely wears lippy - but if you know your sister/mum/best friend/work wife is always desperate for the latest Glossier launch, or she's forever reading up on skincare, there's a beauty gift set to suit everyone.
As someone who loves beauty, I've really tried to select the most people-pleasing gifts. I've looked up all the beauty faves and tried to be mindful of all budgets. If you're looking up gifts for yourself (it's a thing!), grab your pen and paper because your list to Santa is about to get LONG.
How I chose the best beauty gift sets
- Sought after brands: A beauty gift set should be an impressive present to open. I've kept to the most sought after brands in the beauty stratosphere. From luxury gifts from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics, Dior Beauty and Chanel, to the more affordable options.
- A mix of budgets: A beauty gift set can either be a 'main' present or it can be a stocking filler, I've included plenty of options to cater for all budgets below.
- Easy to wrap: I'm sorry, but this is a bonus when it comes to a beauty gift set.
Beauty gift set ideas for Christmas - the special editions for the holidays
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Duo
Editor's Note
Glossier is the perfect brand for your teenage sister or tween child. The packaging is very cute and I love that there's a brand new shade inside, making it feel that bit more special.
Glossier goes to town every year! Glossier’s Holiday Collection has kickstarted with this cute little beauty gift set consisting of two mini Cloud Paints. The duo features Puff and a new limited-edition, warm terracotta shade, Rise. This lightweight, gel-cream blush is formulated with sheer buildable pigments for the easiest blush application yet. The special blurring pigments create a soft, smooth look that doesn’t accentuate pores or texture, and the bouncy formula blends over cheeks for a natural glow that’s never streaky or chalky. Wear each shade alone or mix and blend for a custom look.
MAC Cosmetics Merry Must-Haves
Editor's Note
I'm a big fan of MAC Cosmetics, and I love how much effort goes into the Holiday collections. I think this Merry Must-Haves kit has so many treats inside.
The Christmas-exclusive five-piece kit for eyes, lips and skin features the brand's bestselling Lustreglass Sheer-shine Lipstick, Eye Shadow, MACStack Mascara, Fix+ and a mini Hyper Real Serumizer at a very merry value.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Mini Skin Set
Editor's Note
If, like me, you're obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury's skincare and you want a friend to understand why it's so, well, magic, this is the ideal gift. The mini skincare gift set includes the brand's serum and moisturiser duo for immediate skin revival.
This is award winning for a reason! The Magic Mini Skin Set includes travel-sized versions of Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Charlotte's Magic Cream; two high-performance formulas that work in hydrating harmony.
Dior Beauty Rouge Dior Makeup Clutch With Chain - Limited Edition
Editor's Note
The Rouge Dior clutch is a stylish gift for the beauty (and fashion!) lover. Practical to take out with its chain strap, the Rouge Dior clutch features a clutch case and a removable lipstick holder. This is a showstopper of a gift.
Dior's 2023 Holiday Collection sets the stage for a Christmas fairy tale; set in the heart of Paris, inspired by the atmosphere, royal architecture and the historical gardens of the capital city.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Gift Set
Editor's Note
This is a first for Chanel. The Coco Mademoiselle fragrance gift set features the eau de parfum and the matching body oil, presented for the first time in a wow-worth gift box.
This holiday season, Chanel has created limited-edition cases for three of its most emblematic fragrances, which open to reveal the elegantly presented bottles inside.
NARS Mini Orgasm Blush & Lip Duo
Editor's Note
NARS always gives us exciting gifting options at Christmas. This year, I'll be stocking up on the delightful gift sets, including the mini lip and cheek products. Who doesn't love a cute mini?!
This limited-edition set features a Mini Blush and Mini Afterglow Lip Shine in the award-winning shade Orgasm.
Elizabeth Arden 3-Piece Eight Hour Super Eight Skincare Set
Editor's Note
Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour product is a fan fave for a reason. You can hydrate dry skin, lips, nails and cuticles, tame hair and brows, soothe minor irritation, add radiance and shine.
This is the ultimate gift for the Eight Hour fans out there. You can moisturise, soothe and protect head to toe with this Eight Hour deep conditioning holiday gift set.
Estee Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set
Editor's Note
This might be the best gift when it comes to value for money - it's worth a whopping £411 and it features SEVEN full-size faves inside.
One happy customer has written a stellar review on the website, they said: "Fabulous offer and gift, superb value for money. Great way to replace my regular products and experiment with new that I may not have thought of previously purchasing. I especially loved the new cleansing gelee! The velvety bag is pretty and would be a lovely gift item."
Benefit Most Wonderful Minis Full Face Gift Set - Limited Edition
Editor's Note
Benefit's Wonderful Minis Full Face Gift Set is the perfect present for beauty lovers, and this is a star gift on Boots for a reason - you even get a FREE gift if you purchase another Benefit product at the same time.
Benefit’s Most Wonderful Minis contains FIVE of the brand's bestselling products in the UK, and it's exclusively available online at Boots & Benefit Cosmetics.
The Ordinary Most Loved Set
Editor's Note
An affordable gift set that is the perfect introduction to the brand and its products. Popular with celebrities and influencers, this is a skincare brand for the TikTok obsessive.
This gift box contains a mini collection of some of The Ordinary's most-loved products; the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 15ml, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% 15ml, and Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG 15ml.