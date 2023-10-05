12 best gift ideas for teenage girls: From bedroom decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

Best trendy tech gadget for teen girl: The new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 9 makes for a great gift.

Best fashionable gift for teen girl: You might want to steer clear of clothes, but a cute accessory could make her day. New Look is a firm favourite with teens.

Best gift voucher for teen girl: You could gift her a gift voucher for her fave store - ASOS is a firm favourite! You can write a personalised message and pick a colour you'd like to send. It goes straight into their inbox on whatever the chosen day is.

Best personalised gift for teen girl: Ideas include jewellery (opt for Astrid & Miyu, Abbott Lyon or Zoella's favourite jewellery brand Carrie Elizabeth), or even shop for a subscription boxe tailored to their interests. The LookFantastic Scent Box is a great gift for teens wanting to experiment with their signature scent.

Best home decor gift for teen girl: The neon sign we've chosen below is very cool (and there are more options in our roundup of the best neon signs), but you could also opt for a fun Yankee Candle or the Lily-Flame Fairy Dust candle at John Lewis.

