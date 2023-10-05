12 best gift ideas for teenage girls: From bedroom decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

Shopping for a tricky teenage girl? You might want to bookmark this. Whether you're searching for a birthday gift or a Christmas present, or just because she's passed her exams or having a down day, we've created the ultimate gift guide for teenage girls, so you can make shopping for her that little bit easier.
How we chose the best gifts for teen girls
- Price point: There are no lavish designer bags in this edit! While some prices might be a little high (for example the advent calendar isn't cheap) the majority of this gift edit is relatively affordable.
- Asking friends daugters: Full transparency, I'm nearly 40 writing this edit. But thankfully some of my friends have teenage daughters so I consulted with them over Instagram DM (they don't do phone calls!) and checked in for some ideas,.
- Gifting worthy: Sometimes you want a gift to just arrive speedily so you can wrap it up and make it all pretty, but there are some that you might want to send direct to the teen. We've included a mix of the two.
Best gifts for teen girls
From the popular Instax Camera to personalised stationery to roller skates and LED makeup mirrors, these are the kinds of gifts that every teenage girl will love. Browse some of our favourites from Etsy, ASOS, Amazon and more.