12 best gifts for teenage girls 2023: From bedroom decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

12 best gift ideas for teenage girls: From bedroom decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

You'll want to bookmark our gift guide for teenage girls

Best gifts for teenagers
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Shopping for a tricky teenage girl? You might want to bookmark this. Whether you're searching for a birthday gift or a Christmas present, or just because she's passed her exams or having a down day, we've created the ultimate gift guide for teenage girls, so you can make shopping for her that little bit easier. 

Best gifts for teenage girls - at a glance

Best trendy tech gadget for teen girl: The new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 9 makes for a great gift.

Best fashionable gift for teen girl: You might want to steer clear of clothes, but a cute accessory could make her day. New Look is a firm favourite with teens

Best gift voucher for teen girl: You could gift her a gift voucher for her fave store - ASOS is a firm favourite! You can write a personalised message and pick a colour you'd like to send. It goes straight into their inbox on whatever the chosen day is. 

Best personalised gift for teen girl: Ideas include jewellery (opt for Astrid & Miyu, Abbott Lyon or Zoella's favourite jewellery brand Carrie Elizabeth), or even shop for a subscription boxe tailored to their interests. The LookFantastic Scent Box is a great gift for teens wanting to experiment with their signature scent.

Best home decor gift for teen girl: The neon sign we've chosen below is very cool (and there are more options in our roundup of the best neon signs), but you could also opt for a fun Yankee Candle or the Lily-Flame Fairy Dust candle at John Lewis.

How we chose the best gifts for teen girls

  • Price point: There are no lavish designer bags in this edit! While some prices might be a little high (for example the advent calendar isn't cheap) the majority of this gift edit is relatively affordable. 
  • Asking friends daugters: Full transparency, I'm nearly 40 writing this edit. But thankfully some of my friends have teenage daughters so I consulted with them over Instagram DM (they don't do phone calls!) and checked in for some ideas,. 
  • Gifting worthy: Sometimes you want a gift to just arrive speedily so you can wrap it up and make it all pretty, but there are some that you might want to send direct to the teen. We've included a mix of the two.

Best gifts for teen girls

From the popular Instax Camera to personalised stationery to roller skates and LED makeup mirrors, these are the kinds of gifts that every teenage girl will love. Browse some of our favourites from Etsy, ASOS, Amazon and more. 

  • Instax Camera

    instax mini in pink

    Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

    Top Deal

    This bundle includes:

    • 10 shots instax mini film
    • 10 transparent pegs with 1m metal wire and battery operated LED lights
    • 5 Rose Gold Heart photo clips
    • Pack of Double Sided Stickers to display your photos - easy to remove and reuse on many surfaces

    Instax cameras are SO popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. A sweet way to make memories, she'll be able to snap her favourite moments in an instant and print out the photos just as quickly.

  • Personalised Jewellery

    Astrid & miyu initial necklace for teenager

    Initial Pendant In Gold

    Gifting Option Available

    Your jewels will arrive in the brand's 100% recyclable jewellery box and a reusable suedette pouch. Add a personalised note or pay £3 extra for a gift bag and tissue paper. 

    A great choice for birthdays, opt for a personalised initial pendant necklace. This bold version is young and fresh for the coolest of teenagers and she can wear her letter with pride.

  • A Phone Case

    burga phone case

    Burga Phone Cases

    Whether she's got a habit of dropping her phone on the floor, or she just loves an Insta-worthy phone case then Burga has plenty of protective and pretty options.

  • A Handbag

    LRM Handbag

    LRM Limited Edition Bella Cross Body Bag With Exclusive Strap

    Gifting Options

    Personalisation and gift wrapping is free, but if you're after a dust bag or a premium box, those come at an extra price. 

    Buying a teenager a bag is tough. Designer bags might be too expensive and high-street bags might not feel special enough. LRM is a great mid-price handbag option and it's a classic. What's more, this one comes with a twist! The Bella cross body bag now comes with two different coloured straps, so she can change the look of her bag to match any outfit.

  • Bedroom Decor

    neon name sign

    Neon Sign

    Gifting Options

    You can personalise your gift by selecting the size you're after and the shape you require.

    A neon sign can transform a teen girl's bedroom. How cute is this neon sign. Obviously the bigger you go the more expensive it'll be but the verified reviews on Etsy look very positive.

  • A 2024 Diary & Planner

    go girl planner

    GoGirl Planner and Organizer

    The rose gold GoGirl Planner will help a teenager create a vision for her life and work on her long-term.What's more, it's fun to use thanks to the stickers inside. 

  • Cool Skincare Fridge

    skincare fridge

    Cosmetics and Skincare Beauty Cooler

    Unlike other beauty coolers on the market, this one has been specifically designed with an adjustable thermostat control to optimise the storage of luxury skincare products and cosmetics. It has 4L capacity and includes smart storage, four adjustable half shelves, allowing you to customise its interior for all your beauty routine needs.

  • LED Makeup Mirror

    led makeup mirror

    Rio 24 LED Touch Dimmable Makeup Mirror

    If the teenage girl in your life is a huge fan of makeup, then this LED makeup mirror is a must! Equipped with 24 individual LED lights, the mirror can be brightened for a crystal-clear reflection, or dimmed to give a softer ambiance.

  • Lip Kit

    mac lip kit

    MAC Cosmetics Powdered Snow Powder Kiss Lip Kit

    If the teen you know is all about her lipsticks, this special holiday edition MAC Cosmetics lip kit features Powder Kiss Lipstick, Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour and Lip Pencil. Choose from two shades. 

  • Perfume

    GLOSSIER YOU

    Glossier You

    Glossier YOU is known as the ultimate personal fragrance, one that doesn’t overpower or cover you in an unfamiliar cloud of scent - it enhances your natural essence. Woody, musky, and sweet base notes of ambrette seeds and Ambrox are balanced with creamy, fresh Iris and sparkling Pink Pepper in a scent that’s best described as warm, soft, and familiar, like a hug from someone you love.

    If the teen in your life is already a big fan, it now comes in an XL size for £98. 

  • Advent Calendar

    benefit beauty advent calendar

    Benefit Advent Calendar

    This is an expensive gift, but a teenage girl would be over the moon if she got the Benefit Advent Calendar. It's worth a whopping £281 and has so many incredible beauty faves inside. If you're looking for even more advent ideas, this roundup of the best advent calendars for teenagers is a great place to start. 

  • Funny Gift

    dramatic sweatshirt

    A Little Bit Dramatic Sweatshirt

    Is she just a little bit dramatic? She'll adore this hilarious sweatshirt.

