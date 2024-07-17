Amazon Prime is doing a big sale on Queen Camilla's favourite Fitbit brand

When royals are spotted in 'normal' clothing and accessories - like sneakers or jeans - we sit up and take notice. And one piece of wearable tech Queen Camilla has been spotted wearing in the past is a Fitbit fitness tracker.

The 77-year-old has previously been photographed wearing a Fitbit to plenty of events, from official royal engagements to more casual affairs, and with Amazon Prime's sale in full swing, there's no better time to join her with her wristwear, as there's plenty of Fitbits and activity trackers reduced.

© Photo: Getty Images Camilla serves as inspiration to track activity by wearing a Fitbit

Camilla appears to have a few Fitbit models in her watch box, including the Fitbit Charge 3 in grey and rose gold. While her exact model isn't on sale, we found the Fitbit by Google Charge 6 Activity Tracker slashed down by up to 26%.

Upon becoming Queen, Camilla hasn't been seen wearing the the Fitbit in public, only having been pictured wearing one while the Duchess of Cornwall. But she still serves as brilliant inspiration to track your fitness activity, whatever your age and whatever the occasion. And this Fitbit on sale is a brilliant piece of tech to try.

Fitbit by Google Charge 6 Activity Tracker

What this Fitbit can track is endless. Along with steps and heart rate, it tracks your all-day activity, cardio fitness level, has automatic exercise tracking plus can track your workout intensity. It also gives you handy reminders to move, ideal if you work at a desk all day and forget to stretch your legs throughout your 9-5.

Since sleep is such a big indicator and influence on our health, it tracks that too. It'll give you a personalised sleep profile, and detailed sleep score, plus a smart wake vibrating alarm. Stress can be managed by it too, with the tracker giving you a daily stress management score, Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitoring, Resting Heart Rate and High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, ECG and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications.

Fitbit by Google Charge 6 Activity Tracker

And to make things even easier, it can be connected to Google Maps, Google Wallet, has Youtube Music Controls, smartphone app notifications and you can call and text via it. Plus, it includes 6-month Premium membership for deeper insights and guidance, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions and more

Colour wise, there's a porcelain version and coral.

If you need further proof activity trackers are worth the spend, take it from HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, Karen Silas. "I was curious, but not convinced, about fitness watches, and it seemed to much of a risk to invest a lot on my first one – but also didn't want to buy one from an unknown brand. After researching tons of options, I settled on a Fitbit, and was not disappointed. Stylish, easy to use and, with it's square watch face, aesthetically a bit like the Apple Watch, it tracked just the data I needed to jump start my health. After a few years, though I did upgrade to a more complex fitness watch and passed my old one on to my sporty teen son so he could try it out."