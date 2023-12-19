5 best gym headphones for working out, approved by fitness professionals

Whether you're looking for the best headphones for running, or you're on the hunt for headphones that won't fall out during a hardcore HIIT session, a good quality pair of wireless gym headphones is essential for working out. Nobody wants to be getting tangled in wires when they're trying to perform a pull-up, after all.

Nothing gives us more motivation to endure - or even enjoy - exercise than music. At times it's what helps us to get going in the first place. One of the best investments you can make for your work out routine, you want gym headphones that are comfortable, with high quality sound and actually stay in your ears while you're moving about.

To find the very best, we've tapped exercise experts for their recommendations of the best gym headphones, plus we've included our own favourites.

How we chose the best gym headphones