5 best gym headphones for working out, approved by fitness professionals

Whether you're looking for the best headphones for running, or you're on the hunt for headphones that won't fall out during a hardcore HIIT session, a good quality pair of wireless gym headphones is essential for working out. Nobody wants to be getting tangled in wires when they're trying to perform a pull-up, after all.
Nothing gives us more motivation to endure - or even enjoy - exercise than music. At times it's what helps us to get going in the first place. One of the best investments you can make for your work out routine, you want gym headphones that are comfortable, with high quality sound and actually stay in your ears while you're moving about.
To find the very best, we've tapped exercise experts for their recommendations of the best gym headphones, plus we've included our own favourites.
How we chose the best gym headphones
- Expert-approved: We've spoken to trainers at the likes of fitness studios Kobox and Boom Cycle to find out what the pros are using.
- Wireless: We've only included wireless options as they're far more practical, whether you're running or on the mat.
- Comfort: Every pair of headphones in this edit has been declared comfortable by either a fitness expert or a member of team HELLO!.
- Sound quality: We've only included headphones with premium sound quality. That's what you're using them for, after all.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
"Gone are the hours spent untangling my corded headphones, the wireless AirPods are so effective and easy to use which means I can get straight into my workout with zero fuss. They are super comfy, compact, and were the perfect audio companion for a half marathon I completed - the Spice Girls never sounded so good!" - Haydn Whiteside, head trainer at spin studio Boom Cycle.
"One of my favourite features of AirPods is the noise-canceling element. It really helps me to focus on my workout and not be distracted by external noise. I find I can really focus on the beat of the music which helps me to get into the zone." - Gemma Bass-Wheeler, head teacher at Barrecore.
Classic for a reason, we don't know anyone who has a pair of AirPods and isn't obsessed with them. They feature an impressive battery life (up to 30 hours of total listening time with the Lightning Charging Case), clear sound and voice-activated Siri access.
Jabra Elite 8 Active Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
"If sound quality is important to you, these are the gym headphones to go for. They fit snugly in my ears, have a long battery life, you can receive and make calls, they have noise cancellation, plus they're sweat resistant! The great thing about Jabra is that they have an app so you can control different listening experiences." - Jay Brown, head trainer at Kobox.
The Jabra Elite headphones feature powerful and high-quality 3D sound via Dolby Audio. There's up to 8 hours of battery life per bud, or 32 hours with the charging case. Available in four different colours, you can also choose to filter out background noise with adaptive, hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) or use HearThrough and listen to the environment.
Beats Fit Pro Ear Buds
"Beats are extremely comfortable - I often forget I’m wearing them. They stay inside my ear properly - from my daily walk to doing the most vigorous exercise, which is essential. They also have an amazing balance between durability, sweat resistance and battery life. Having the right type of good quality music in your ear and cancelling out any annoying background noise really does make the difference when working out and help you focus on your workout." - David Wiener, training specialist at fitness app Freeletics.
Beats is an iconic name in headphones. Designed to comfortably lock in place, Beats Fit have fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling. They're IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, and are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. Plus, they come in some amazing colours.
Sony Wireless WF-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones
"Both water and sweat-resistant, these Sony headphones are perfect for me to wear when I'm out running - whatever the weather. They're so comfortable, have an impressive bassy sound, and I love the sleek, glossy design." - Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Launched this year, Sony’s new wireless earbuds feature premium sound quality and noise cancelling, reducing external noise over a wide bandwidth, from low to high frequencies. Fully-charged, they last for up to 24 hours (8 hours from the earbuds, plus another 16 hours with the included charging case).
Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds
"Gym headphones that fit perfectly are essential, allowing you to work out without fear of your headphone flying out mid-jump squat. These pretty black and rose gold headphones come with ear adapters in three sizes and four different ear fin sizes, to ensure you find the perfect fit for you. I tried these in Body Combat (think excessive kicking and jumping) and they stayed firmly in place." - Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Wellness Editor
Sennheiser's Sport headphones come with open and closed ear adaptors, so you can block out the world completely or stay aware of your surroundings. When you have them on the 'aware' setting, you can hear the sounds of nature around you as you run, but they magically block out your own heartbeat or footsteps.
They have nine hours of battery life and a further 18 hours with the charging case