10 best foot spas with top reviews to soothe aching feet

How amazing is the foot spa element of a pedicure? I love the soothing relief when I dip my toes into one, leaving my feet feeling as light as a feather. So it's no surprise that home foot spas are constantly trending on Amazon, with certain designs and models selling, fast.
Soaking your feet in a foot spa isn't just a relaxing way to end the day - it also has health benefits, including improving blood circulation and preventing the risks of blood clots, along with boosting your nerve and muscle function in the process. Talk about a win.
Foot spas make a great gift too, especially for someone who is hard to buy for. They can turn their living room into a mini spa, and will be thankful for a reason to give themselves a little extra TLC at the end of a busy day. There's so many foot spas to choose from too, that you can find one to suit your budget, your need and what you want to achieve, from the classic foot spas to ones with rollers, heating functions and more.
Wondering what the best foot spa is for your needs? Keep scrolling...
What to consider when choosing the best foot spa?
When finding the best foot spa for your needs, you should consider your budget and what you really need from a foot spa. Are you looking for one with a massager, one to ease your arthritis or warm your chronically cold feet? Do you want a battery-powered foot spa that you can use anywhere in the home or do you want an extra deep tub or auto-off timer just in case you’re prone to dose off during your pampering session? There’s something to suit every need and want.
What price of foot spa should I be looking at?
A foot spa can cost anywhere between £30 and £160 – or even more for really luxury models. But when you think that a salon pedicure can cost anywhere up to £35 or even more, it’s well worth investing in a foot spa to use at your own leisure at home.
Can a foot spa help with conditions like plantar fasciitis?
Soaking feet in a foot spa can provide temporary relief from the symptoms of plantar fasciitis, and many foot spa owners report that it helps them manage their symptoms, but it is not a permanent cure. The heat and massage from the foot spa can certainly help to improve circulation and reduce pain and tension in the feet, but it's important to see your doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan if you think you have plantar fasciitis.
How we chose the best foot spas
- Reviews: While we strive to personally test every item we include in a roundup - we weren’t able to test all of the foot spas in this feature. We did, however, conduct extensive research into what to look for in a foot spa and only included models which rated consistently well with shoppers and experts online,
- Ease to clean: Since they’re filled with water, foot spas come with a risk of harbouring mold and bacteria if they’re not cleaned properly. With this in mind, we included models which got the thumbs up for being easy to drain and clean.
- Price: We looked to include models with a competitive price point, and where possible, foot spas that were on sale
- Extra features: Options including adjustable temperature, different massage modes and auto set of timers will enhance your foot spa experience. Where possible we included models that had extra features including these and more.
Best foot spas to shop now
Best dry foot massager
- Size: 16.8 x 15.3 x 9.8 cm
- Weight: 3.85 kg
- Adjustable heat? One heat setting
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "This foot massager with have you feeling totally relaxed with plenty of amazing tidbits to offer including a rotation ball, rolling stick and heating - meaning that you can give yourself a Shiatsu foot massage from the comfort of your home - and with remote control, you don’t even have to move to operate it!
"There are three different levels of kneading and squeeze intensities meaning that you can have the settings exactly how you like them. There is also a removable washable cloth to keep things hygienic and to keep your feet healthy! It also works great for men and women alike, and goes up to the men’s size 12 for all of your massaging needs!"
Best foot spa with drainage pipe
- Size: 48.3 x 40.6 x 31.2 cm
- Weight: 4 kg
- Adjustable heat? Yes
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "The temperature is fully adjustable in this great foot spa, which also has a drain pipe for easy emptying once you've had your relax session. The timer is also a great feature, meaning you can set it and nod off if you really want to. And it has wheels, meaning it's easy to move around.
"The temperature has a good range - from slightly warm to a hottish bath (35-48 degrees). Both the Massager and Spa have three settings each."
Best foldable foot spa
- Size: 28.5 x 48 x 24 cm
- Weight: Not specified
- Adjustable heat? No heating function but add warm water and it will keep it warm
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "This mains-powered model is the best foot spa for anyone who’s concerned about storage. After it’s done its thing, it folds neatly away. It’s not lacking in features – offering a vibration massage with the help of accu-nodes (that’s the small bumps on the bottom of the spa ) which targets acupressure points on the soles of the feet. This one suits feet up to a UK size 12."
Best steam-only foot spa
- Size: 39 x 38 x 27 cm
- Weight: 3.65 kg
- Adjustable heat? Yes
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "This is a foot spa with a difference. It releases an infusion of steam, making it ideal for people prone to dry skin. A pebble-like base offers a soothing texture, gently massaging your soles. And this one ticks the eco box - using steam atomisation, instead of warm water, allows the foot spa to be eco-friendlier and kinder to the environment. It features three settings with an auto-timer that avoids the risk of energy wastage."
Best for aromatherapy
- Size: 41 x 38 x 17 cm
- Weight: 2.4 kg
- Adjustable heat? One temp only
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "Shoppers give this foot spa a big thumbs up for its massage - it has bubble and vibration massage functions with a noduled footbed to help stimulate circulation and fancy magnetic field therapy and an optional infrared light function to help promote relaxation. It also has a filter for essential oil-infused bath salts or crystals to add aromatherapy to the experience. It's also a good unit for at-home pedicure fans since it includes three pedicure attachments."
Best for pedicures
- Size: 41 x 35 x 18.5 cm
- Weight: 2.1 kg
- Adjustable heat? One heat setting
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "Not only does this foot spa soothe and relax, it also comes equipped with everything you need to do your own luxury pedicure at home – including multiple attachments and built-in storage. You also get a nail file, nail brush, scissors, tweezers, cleansing brush and toe separators. Aside from that, it delivers everything you’d expect from a home foot spa – adjustable settings and removable rollers that deliver the perfect foot massage as you unwind. And there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind."
Best foot spa with massager
Editor's note: "With an impressive 22 massage rollers designed to stimulate acupuncture points – this is our top pick for anyone looking for a foot spa with a massager. It also has heat therapy and oxygen bubbles to soothe your tootsies. Other nice touches are the deep tub and the fact that it’s battery-powered – meaning you can use it anywhere in the home. Oh, and it’s suitable for anyone with size feet up to 10 and a half and it comes with a pedicure kit."
Luxury option
- Size: 46.5 x 40.5 x 19.5 cm
- Weight: 4.54kg
- Adjustable heat? Yes
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "If you have a little more to invest and you’re looking for something a bit special, this is a great foot spa to consider. It features powerful hydrotherapy jacuzzi water jets and reflexology foot rollers designed to apply pressure to your key points. It also has eight different heat settings and the Scandi design makes it look super chic. It comes with a carry case and a set of pedicure attachments too"
Best budget option
- Size: 50 x 35.4 x 17.8 cm
- Weight: 0.86 kg
- Adjustable heat? No
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "If you’re really not looking for anything fancy in terms of your best foot spa, this Revlon model is the one. It costs less than some professional pedicures and delivers a relaxing bubble massage and mechanical rolling massage for your feet. It also comes with a nine-piece pedicure set to help you keep your feet in top condition. In the US you can shop a similar Revlon foot spa (sans manicure set) for $24.99 on Amazon."
Best for Shiatsu massage
- Size: 15 x 9.8 x 19.29 inches
- Weight: 4 kg
- Adjustable heat? Yes
- Massager? Yes
Editor's note: "You may have enjoyed a Shiatsu massage - the Japanese massage technique which uses kneading and direct pressure to help relax muscles, release stress and stimulate circulation - for your body, and there's nothing better than getting a simular effect for your feet at home. The acupressure massage nodes at the bottom of this foot spa take it next level to deeply knead your aching feet. And you can even use the Shiatsu function without water."