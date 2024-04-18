10 best foot spas with top reviews to soothe aching feet

How amazing is the foot spa element of a pedicure? I love the soothing relief when I dip my toes into one, leaving my feet feeling as light as a feather. So it's no surprise that home foot spas are constantly trending on Amazon, with certain designs and models selling, fast.

Soaking your feet in a foot spa isn't just a relaxing way to end the day - it also has health benefits, including improving blood circulation and preventing the risks of blood clots, along with boosting your nerve and muscle function in the process. Talk about a win.

Foot spas make a great gift too, especially for someone who is hard to buy for. They can turn their living room into a mini spa, and will be thankful for a reason to give themselves a little extra TLC at the end of a busy day. There's so many foot spas to choose from too, that you can find one to suit your budget, your need and what you want to achieve, from the classic foot spas to ones with rollers, heating functions and more.

Wondering what the best foot spa is for your needs? Keep scrolling...

What to consider when choosing the best foot spa?

When finding the best foot spa for your needs, you should consider your budget and what you really need from a foot spa. Are you looking for one with a massager, one to ease your arthritis or warm your chronically cold feet? Do you want a battery-powered foot spa that you can use anywhere in the home or do you want an extra deep tub or auto-off timer just in case you’re prone to dose off during your pampering session? There’s something to suit every need and want.

What price of foot spa should I be looking at?

A foot spa can cost anywhere between £30 and £160 – or even more for really luxury models. But when you think that a salon pedicure can cost anywhere up to £35 or even more, it’s well worth investing in a foot spa to use at your own leisure at home.

Can a foot spa help with conditions like plantar fasciitis?

Soaking feet in a foot spa can provide temporary relief from the symptoms of plantar fasciitis, and many foot spa owners report that it helps them manage their symptoms, but it is not a permanent cure. The heat and massage from the foot spa can certainly help to improve circulation and reduce pain and tension in the feet, but it's important to see your doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan if you think you have plantar fasciitis.

How we chose the best foot spas

Reviews: While we strive to personally test every item we include in a roundup - we weren’t able to test all of the foot spas in this feature. We did, however, conduct extensive research into what to look for in a foot spa and only included models which rated consistently well with shoppers and experts online,

While we strive to personally test every item we include in a roundup - we weren’t able to test all of the foot spas in this feature. We did, however, conduct extensive research into what to look for in a foot spa and only included models which rated consistently well with shoppers and experts online, Ease to clean: Since they’re filled with water, foot spas come with a risk of harbouring mold and bacteria if they’re not cleaned properly. With this in mind, we included models which got the thumbs up for being easy to drain and clean.

Since they’re filled with water, foot spas come with a risk of harbouring mold and bacteria if they’re not cleaned properly. With this in mind, we included models which got the thumbs up for being easy to drain and clean. Price: We looked to include models with a competitive price point, and where possible, foot spas that were on sale

We looked to include models with a competitive price point, and where possible, foot spas that were on sale Extra features: Options including adjustable temperature, different massage modes and auto set of timers will enhance your foot spa experience. Where possible we included models that had extra features including these and more.

Best foot spas to shop now