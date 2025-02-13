Amanda Holden's outfits she wears in BBC's hit show Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

I'm working from home today and I have Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job on in the background, and I'm finding their cute banter so endearing. I'm also smitten with Amanda Holden's outfits in the show - her summery looks are making me forget that it's grey and miserable outside.

With spring just around the corner, I'm delving into Amanda's outfits on the show in order to get some new additions to my wardrobe.

© BBC Amanda rocks more than just overalls on BBC's Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

It's clear to see that Amanda styles herself for this show - and that she loves holiday fashion. Last year, when she created a collection for Lipsy, she did lots of interviews about ageless fashion. Talking to Yahoo, Amanda said: "I hate it when there's an age put on fashion – the idea that you can't get your knees or your arms out if you're a certain age. I don't think like that. I dress for myself and other women, and I really try to encourage self-confidence.

The mother of two continued: "You can often change how you feel by feeling good in what you're wearing – it's like armour, isn't it? Putting on your eyelashes, putting on a fabulous dress... You can face the day. I just hope that a woman seeing this collection will say, "Do you know what? I'm gonna wear that. She's 53, I'm 53, I'm going to bloody wear it!"

There's no denying that Amanda has great style when she's dressed up for work on Capital Radio, and she looks incredible when she's a judge on Britain's Got Talent, and now I realise she can do 'working abroad' great too.

Amanda Holden's outfits on Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

© Instagram Amanda's red midi dress of dreams In the first episode Amanda could be seen wearing her Amanda Holden x Lipsy dress which has sadly sold out. But have no fear, I've found a really great lookalike from John Lewis. And what's more, it's on sale. She's wearing it with her go-to white pumps - the Superga Cotu trainers, which are currently on sale for £28. They go perfectly with lots of her outfits on the show. Accessory-wise, she's amping up the glam with her black Chloe 'Faye' crossbody bag. Sadly, this is an old style but this Charles & Keith bag is giving a slightly more modern look.

© BBC/Voltage TV The paisley shorts and top combo I nearly fell off my chair when Amanda wore this cute little two-piece set from Laura Ashley. Yes, Laura Ashley. Amanda dresses so well for beach days - no one does holiday style quite like Amanda. She's wearing her Superga Cotu trainers again - a real must-have for those long filming days.

© BBC/Voltage TV Her easy breezy linen waistcoat A linen waistcoat is the ideal choice for the warmer months. I love Amanda's Mango one but alas, it's sold out. I have found this Karen Millen one that's oh so similar and will look great styled over a white top.

© BBC/Voltage TV A denim jacket is her best friend Amanda's denim jacket gets a lot of love on Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job. I don't know where her exact denim jacket is from but I've tracked down this beauty from Cotton Traders that's very similar. Dress wise, I think this River Island dress looks a lot like Amanda's. What do you think? The Superga Cotu trainers make another appearance.



© BBC/Voltage TV That green and white floral co-ord I hate to disappoint you but this gorgeous green and white co-ord is out of stock on the H&M website. If Amanda's looking for 2025's new version, I think she'll be thrilled with this new H&M floral co-ord.

© BBC/Voltage TV Amanda looks terrific in terracotta Amanda looks incredible wearing this terracotta two-piece from Pretty Lavish which is actually on sale.

© Instagram Amanda's white Nadine Merabi co-ord Amanda Holden's bra top is from Nadine Merabi and it's selling out at the speed of light. The matching trousers are also online.

© Instagram Amanda's gorgeous white dress Sad news... Amanda's Florere dress is sold out but don't worry, I've got you! I've found this Ghost dress that's on sale and available in all sizes. As well as the dress, the hat is gorgeous as well. This is from All Saints and her lovely sandals are from Next.